How did turkey get so popular, anyway?

The turkey is our go-to bird for Thanksgiving. But why?

For many Americans, Thanksgiving would be unthinkable without some roast turkey on our plates. It's a holiday tradition – even though it's not a holiday tradition that necessarily has anything to do with the first Thanksgiving. And iconic as the turkey is, as popular as it has always been, it isn't loved by absolutely everyone. That's right – some people are turkey haters. But like it or not, turkey is serious business. How did this particular bird end up at the center of our Thanksgiving table? Read on.

Burnt turkey? Ruined gravy? 😩 Fear not. Check out these tips from celebrity chefs on how to survive Thanksgiving disasters.

The two national Thanksgiving turkeys, Chocolate and Chip, following a pardoning ceremony at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

📆 What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day? We've all got places to be and people to see. But if you're planning to run out to the store or something comes up, it's important to know what stores will be locked up tight. We've got you covered.

What to do with a fridge full of leftovers? Make tacos!

You’ve roasted a beautiful turkey and enjoyed it the traditional way, with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, the works. Now it’s time to get creative with all the leftovers. If you're sick of the same old Thanksgiving leftover dishes, look no further.

😋 This is one of my favorites: Carnitas-style turkey tacos. You can also turn leftover turkey into an amazing tortilla soup. Or for another easy and delicious way to use up the extras, what could be better than this yummy casserole?

Don't forget the drinks: Cozy up with some mulled apple cider, or sip on these 2-ingredient cocktails are as impressive as they are easy. Cheers! 🥂

Carnitas-style turkey tacos made with leftover turkey

Pumpkin and pecan and chess pie – oh my! 🥧

Which slice are you putting on your Thanksgiving plate? Whether you’re digging into a family favorite this year or your sister is testing out a new recipe, pies will be showing up on Thursday in homes across the country. From pumpkin pie to pecan or apple, the dessert is a classic part of Thanksgiving Day. What pies have been top of mind as the holiday approached? Check out each state's most-searched pies.

What's Thanksgiving without a pie?

Thanksgiving episodes on TV are the best, but they're slowly disappearing

It's that time of year: Fill your plate up with leftovers, cut a generous slice of pecan pie and switch on the episode of "Friends" where Monica dances around with her head inside a turkey! The Thanksgiving TV episode is a distinctly American TV tradition for a distinctly American holiday. But just as many TV traditions are fading into the past with the domination of streaming services and big changes in Hollywood, the perennial Thanksgiving episode is falling out of fashion. We'll probably never see the "Stranger Things" kids haggle over pie – it's a shame! But at least we can always pull up that "Friends" episode. 🤗

Here's a terrible idea for something to bring to your holiday gathering: From "Friends," Rachel's infamous Thanksgiving trifle, made of "raspberries, ladyfingers, then beef sautéed with peas and onions."

Fights, tents, swarms of people: Remember Black Friday at peak chaos?

Just a few years ago, the words “Black Friday” would conjure images of frenzied shoppers packed into stores like sardines and hunting for the best bargains. But shoppers’ increasing preference for online shipping, amplified in 2020 at the onset of COVID-19, has made waking up at 3 a.m. to wait in two-hour lines far less attractive. Images of Black Friday's bygone era show mayhem in crammed stores, parking lot fights and tents lined up with crowds of people. Do you miss it? (As a former mid-2000s Best Buy employee who still has nightmares about what the customers said and did when we ran out of the hot-deal MP3 players one year, my answer is a resounding "not so much." But y'all have fun! 😂) Relive the experience in photos.

Thinking of braving the crowds? Here's what time the biggest stores open.

Holiday shoppers stand in line in the rain outside a Best Buy in Warwick, R.I., waiting for the doors to open at 5:00 a.m., for Black Friday deals, on Nov. 24, 2006.

🛍 What's for dessert? Sweet, sweet Black Friday deals

