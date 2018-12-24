Did Twenty Seven Co. Limited (ASX:TSC) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we’d be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Twenty Seven Co. Limited (ASX:TSC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Twenty Seven

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

Lindsay Carthew bought a total of 10.97m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.007. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:TSC Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

Insider Ownership of Twenty Seven

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Twenty Seven insiders own about AU$641k worth of shares (which is 18% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Twenty Seven Tell Us?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Twenty Seven shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don’t see anything to make us think Twenty Seven insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

