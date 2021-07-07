What did the U.S. leave behind at Bagram Airfield

The U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.
Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base Monday, providing a rare first glimpse of what had been the epicenter of America’s war to unseat the Taliban and hunt down the Al Qaeda perpetrators of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.
The U.S. announced Friday that it had completely vacated its biggest airfield in the country in advance of a final withdrawal that the Pentagon says will be completed by the end of August.
“We [heard] some rumor that the Americans had left Bagram ... and finally by 7 o’clock in the morning, we understood that it was confirmed that they had already left Bagram,” said Gen. Mir Asadullah Kohistani, Bagram’s new commander.
The U.S. left Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.
Coalition of immigration, gun reform, LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights groups band together to create ‘guiding principles’ A person holds up a sign reading ‘Heartbeat bill’ in Columbia, South Carolina. A homophobic lobbyist coined the term ‘heartbeat bill’. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock A coalition of progressive advocacy organizations are urging journalists to challenge charged rhetoric in a document they’re describing as “guiding principles” to cover so-called culture war
Strong winds and heavy rain hit parts of Florida’s east coast as Tropical Storm Elsa approached the state on July 5.A special marine warning was issued for the area as Storm Elsa’s outer rain bands walloped the region.According to the National Weather Service the storm had the potential to bring powerful winds, heavy rainfall and flooding.This footage was taken in Melbourne, Florida, showing the heavy rain and wind sweeping through the city. Credit: NWS Melbourne via Storyful
STEALTH EXIT: In the end, the last U.S. forces slipped away in the night, leaving local Afghan commanders to discover upon waking up Friday morning that the Americans had left the sprawling Bagram Air Base without so much as a goodbye.
Britain's government said on Wednesday it would relax rules this month for how long truck drivers can work, as a temporary fix for a severe shortage of qualified heavy goods vehicle (HGV) operators as the economy reopens from its coronavirus lockdowns. "We’re aware of a shortage of HGV drivers, so I'm announcing a temp extension of drivers' hours rules from Mon. 12 July, giving flexibility to drivers & operators to make slightly longer journeys" transport minister Grant Shapps said. Premier Foods, one of Britain's biggest food companies, last week called on the government to consider using the army to distribute goods.
President Biden on Tuesday announced the White House's latest plan to get more Americans vaccinated as inoculation numbers slow across the U.S.Why it matters: Biden said the highly transmissible Delta variant, first detected in India, is responsible for half of the coronavirus cases in the country, and is continuing to grow among the unvaccinated population.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play: The president summarized a new strategy to increas
The U.S. announced it has handed over seven military facilities to Afghan forces as American troop withdrawal from the country reaches nearly 90 percent. NBC News’ Dan Deluce explains how Afghan forces are reacting to the U.S. troop withdrawal and whether the Taliban can bounce back as a result.
This comes after hundreds of Afghan security personnel fled across the Tajik-Afghan frontier in response to Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, underscoring a rapidly deteriorating situation as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled.Hamdullah Mohib said that around 2,300 personnel who had recently left the country had rejoined the Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF)."People are standing, it's war, there is pressure," he added.Taliban has made rapid territorial gains in recent days in Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan. They took over 26 of the province's 28 districts, according to a local parliamentarian. Three of them were handed over without a fight.
Hundreds of Afghan troops fled across the country's northern border to safety, as the Taliban continue a swift offensive to seize districts amid the U.S. military withdrawal. The rapidly deteriorating security situation has alarmed U.S. officials in Washington and Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, where the government of President Ashraf Ghani is trying to project calm and regroup its forces.