How did U.S. News & World Report rank Escambia County elementary, middle and high schools?

The U.S. News & World Report released its annual rankings for each state's top elementary, middle and high schools. While the report is widely shared when the site's rankings for higher education are released, rankings for other institutions are usually met with little fanfare.

The list of Florida's top 10 elementary, middle and high schools was published last week, but no Escambia or Santa Rosa County schools made the cut.

The Oklahoma Stemm Center in Valparaiso and the University Academy Sable Inc. in Panama City were the closest schools to make the list, coming in at No. 2 and No. 7 in middle schools, respectively.

School grades: Escambia County school grades

Curious about where your child's school landed on the list? Keep reading to find out.

Top elementary schools in Escambia County

Pensacola Beach Elementary School Inc.

Pensacola Beach Elementary School is a charter school in Pensacola Beach. It has a student population of just 131, according to U.S. News, and serves grades K-5. At Pensacola Beach Elementary School Inc., 87% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 92% scored at or above that level for reading, according to the latest state testing results.

Pensacola Beach Elementary School was ranked No. 58 in Florida elementary schools.

A.K. Suter Elementary School

A.K. Suter Elementary School is a public school in Pensacola. It has a student population of 510 and serves grades K-5. At A. K. Suter Elementary School, 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 76% scored at or above that level for reading.

A.K. Suter Elementary ranked No. 103 in elementary schools.

N.B. Cook Elementary School

N. B. Cook Elementary School is a magnet school located in Pensacola. The student population of N. B. Cook Elementary School is 519 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At N. B. Cook Elementary School, 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 75% scored at or above that level for reading.

N.B. Cook Elementary School is ranked No. 111 in Florida elementary schools.

Cordova Park Elementary School

Cordova Park Elementary School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Cordova Park Elementary School is 604 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At Cordova Park Elementary School, 72% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 76% scored at or above that level for reading.

Cordova Park Elementary School is ranked No. 225 in Florida elementary schools.

Molina Park Elementary

Molino Park Elementary is a public school located in Molino. The student population of Molino Park Elementary is 527 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At Molino Park Elementary, 74% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 65% scored at or above that level for reading.

Molino Park Elementary is ranked No. 424 in Florida elementary schools.

Hellen Caro Elementary School

Hellen Caro Elementary School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Hellen Caro Elementary School is 670 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At Hellen Caro Elementary School, 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 70% scored at or above that level for reading.

Hellen Caro Elementary School is ranked No. 465 in Florida elementary schools.

Scenic Heights Elementary School

Scenic Heights Elementary School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Scenic Heights Elementary School is 769 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At Scenic Heights Elementary School, 66% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 63% scored at or above that level for reading.

Scenic Heights Elementary School is ranked No. 562 in Florida elementary schools.

R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School

R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of R. C. Lipscomb Elementary School is 765 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At R. C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 68% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 65% scored at or above that level for reading.

R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School is ranked No. 571 in Florida elementary schools.

Byrneville Elementary School Inc.

Byrneville Elementary School Inc. is a charter school located in Century. The student population of Byrneville Elementary School Inc. is 159 and the school serves grades K-5. At Byrneville Elementary School Inc., 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 67% scored at or above that level for reading.

Byrneville Elementary School Inc. is ranked No. 572 in Florida elementary schools.

Blue Angels Elementary School

Blue Angels Elementary School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Blue Angels Elementary School is 748 and the school serves grades PreK-5. At Blue Angels Elementary School, 60% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 63% scored at or above that level for reading.

Blue Angels Elementary School is ranked No. 690 in Florida elementary schools.

Florida's top schools: Here are Florida’s Top 10 elementary & middle schools, ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Top middle schools in Escambia County

Brown Barge Middle School

Brown Barge Middle School is a magnet school located in Pensacola. The student population of Brown Barge Middle School is 516 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Brown Barge Middle School, 80% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 80% scored at or above that level for reading, according to the latest state testing results.

Brown Barge Middle School is ranked No. 53 in Florida middle schools.

Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise

Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise is 197 and the school serves grades K-12. At Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise, 62% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 72% scored at or above that level for reading.

Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise is ranked No. 75 in Florida middle schools.

Ransom Middle School

Ransom Middle School is a public school located in Cantonment. The student population of Ransom Middle School is 1,303 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Ransom Middle School, 54% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 52% scored at or above that level for reading.

Ransom Middle School is ranked No. 359 in Florida middle schools.

Ernest Ward Middle School

Ernest Ward Middle School is a public school located in Walnut Hill. The student population of Ernest Ward Middle School is 491 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Ernest Ward Middle School, 48% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 49% scored at or above that level for reading.

Ernest Ward Middle School is ranked No. 673 in Florida middle schools.

Beulah Academy of Science

Beulah Academy of Science is a charter school located in Pensacola. The student population of Beulah Academy of Science is unavailable and the school serves grades 6-8. At Beulah Academy of Science, 41% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 49% scored at or above that level for reading.

Beulah Academy of Science is ranked No. 729 in Florida middle schools.

Beulah Middle School

Beulah Middle School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Beulah Middle School is 984 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Beulah Middle School, 39% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 45% scored at or above that level for reading.

Beulah Middle School is lump ranked between No. 765-1020 in Florida middle schools.

Jim C. Bailey Middle School

Jim C. Bailey Middle School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Jim C. Bailey Middle School is 1,159 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 38% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 39% scored at or above that level for reading.

Jim C. Bailey Middle School is lump ranked between No. 765-1020 in Florida middle schools.

Bellview Middle School

Bellview Middle School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Bellview Middle School is 1,048 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Bellview Middle School, 17% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 23% scored at or above that level for reading.

Bellview Middle School is lump ranked between No. 765-1020 in Florida middle schools.

Ferry Pass Middle School

Ferry Pass Middle School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of Ferry Pass Middle School is 975 and the school serves grades 6-8. At Ferry Pass Middle School, 34% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 33% scored at or above that level for reading.

Ferry Pass Middle School is lump ranked between No. 765-1020 in Florida middle schools.

J.H. Workman Middle School

J. H. Workman Middle School is a public school located in Pensacola. The student population of J. H. Workman Middle School is 739 and the school serves grades 6-8. At J. H. Workman Middle School, 20% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 27% scored at or above that level for reading.

J. H. Workman Middle School is lump ranked between No. 765-1020 in Florida middle schools.

Top high schools in Escambia County

West Florida High School/Technical

West Florida High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 1,209 and the school serves grades 9-12. At West Florida High School, 49% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 68% scored at or above that level for reading, , according to the latest state testing results.

West Florida High School is ranked No. 99 in Florida high schools.

Pensacola High School

Pensacola High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 1,329 and the school serves grades 9-12. At Pensacola High School, 30% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 49% scored at or above that level for reading.

Pensacola High School is ranked No. 168 in Florida high schools.

Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise

Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 133 and the school serves grades K-12. At Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise, 56% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 64% scored at or above that level for reading.

Escambia Virtual Academy Franchise is ranked No. 255 in Florida high schools.

J.M. Tate Senior High School

J.M. Tate Senior High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 2,080 and the school serves grades 9-12. At J.M. Tate Senior High School, 39% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 51% scored at or above that level for reading.

J.M. Tate Senior High School is ranked No. 281 in Florida high schools.

Washington Senior High School

Washington Senior High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 1,753 and the school serves grades 9-12. At Washington Senior High School, 24% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 40% scored at or above that level for reading.

Washington Senior High School is ranked No. 382 in Florida high schools.

Escambia High School

Escambia High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 1,735 and the school serves grades 9-12. At Escambia High School, 21% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 28% scored at or above that level for reading.

Escambia High School is ranked No. 502 in Florida high schools.

Pine Forest High School

Pine Forest High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 1,792 and the school serves grades 9-12. At Pine Forest High School, 20% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 31% scored at or above that level for reading.

Pine Forest High School is ranked No. 531 in Florida high schools.

Northview High School

Northview High School is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 522 and the school serves grades 9-12. At Northview High School, 24% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 42% scored at or above that level for reading.

Northview High School is lump ranked between No. 539-618 in Florida high schools.

Success Academy

Success Academy is a public high school in Pensacola. The student population is 160 and the school serves grades 9-12. At Success Academy, 4% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 14% scored at or above that level for reading.

Success Academy is lump ranked between No. 539-618 in Florida high schools.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia elementary, middle and high schools ranked by U.S. News