How did an ultra-Orthodox Jew become a sensation on the streets of Muslim Dubai? | Opinion

Daniel Shoer Roth

Looking like a traditional religious Jew — a full beard and a kippah on his head as a sign of humility — it was understandable that Joseph Kohan drew curious and indiscreet looks as he walked down a busy shopping mall in Dubai on a recent evening.

Just a few months before, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had reached a historic peace accord. The presence of an observant Jew on the streets of a Muslim country was not just a novelty but truly a marvel.

Two local men, dressed in the typical white robes, stopped him to have their pictures taken together, a repeated request that he grew accustomed to during his visit. They wished him shalom and expressed their delight over his visit. They shook his hand with force, reiterating their friendship.

“This is the new Middle East,” Kohan wrote as he shared a powerful photo on Facebook — showing a Jew and an Arab holding hands and smiling, leaving behind old enmities between ancestors.

I'm walking in a open mall in Dubai, this man and his friend came to me (never saw them before), blessed me with "Shalom...

Posted by Joseph Dov Kohan on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

His journey illustrates how the simple human presence — showing your face, as they say — can gather enough power to knock down the ideological or sectarian walls of prejudice, intolerance and ignorance.

A friend from my childhood, Kohan is a Venezuelan Israeli who lives with his wife and six children 30 minutes from Jerusalem. As an ultra-Orthodox Jew, he never expected to visit a country ruled by Shariah. But life is full of surprises, and he wound up representing an Israeli company at one of the biggest technology fairs in the Middle East, GITEX 2020.

He was not the only Jew visiting, but he was the most identifiable because of his religious garb. With the peace treaty as a backdrop, he became a sensation at the fair and outside, drawing interest from the media and people on the street.

“My sense is that I became one of the actors in the peace process, and being there, among the first to represent Israel, as well as being seen as Orthodox, gave me a bigger role,” said Kohan, 46.

“True peace is made by people,” he told me. “The political signatures come later. What’s important is that the populations can respect each other.”

Progress toward peace

With pushing from the United States, there’s been an increased understanding in the Middle East. President Trump presided over accords that normalized relations between Israel and four Arab states — the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and more recently Morocco, where its Jewish presence dates back more than 2,000 years.

Kramer Electronics, the manufacturer of products for video and audio installations where Kohan works, received several offers from distributors in Dubai who wanted to represent it in the wealthy UAE. The distributor that won the deal had reserved kiosk space at GITEX, and handed over all the space to its new Israeli partner.

Kohan, known as Yossy to his friends, had to hustle. As head of technical marketing, he was selected for the pioneer commercial mission. He had less than three weeks to organize the company’s participation in the fair, a process that normally requires three months of planning.

And there was another obstacle. His Venezuelan passport, like those of thousands of other Venezuelans around the world, had expired. The Venezuelan government broke diplomatic ties with Israel 10 years ago. It was not clear whether he could enter the UAE with an Israeli passport, because the agreement on travel takes effect at the end of this month. Even so, the Dubai airport opened its doors and did not stamp his entry on his passport, he said.

“After the peace accords were signed, social media saw many expressions of mutual regard by the populations of both countries. It was something incredible, but I never imagined I would be involved,” Kohan said, adding that at no time did he feel unsafe — something unusual in a world where the beasts of anti-Semitism and xenophobia are rampant.

The signs of acceptance and hospitality showed up from the beginning — and not just because the hosts offered kosher food. Just before sunset, observant Jews pray Mincha, the afternoon prayer, as a way to take a step back from the frenzy of daily life and communicate with a higher power.

Kohan often represents his company at business fairs around the world and always manages to find a quiet corner to pray. This time, he was taken to the Dubai World Trade Center administrative offices, owned by the UAE’s rulers, where two young women dressed in traditional black abayas set aside a special room for visiting Jews.

“We were stunned by the understanding of the other shown there,” he said.

Joseph Kohan, an Orthodox Jew, became a sensation during a trade fair in Dubai, an Islamic country, with which Israel signed a historic peace agreement.
Joseph Kohan, an Orthodox Jew, became a sensation during a trade fair in Dubai, an Islamic country, with which Israel signed a historic peace agreement.

Emotional experiences

During the fair, Kohan recalled, government officials as well as business people and common residents constantly approached him. Not just to talk business, but to get to know him as a human being.

When they praised his presence at the fair, they put their right hands over their hearts, a gesture of the sincerity that their words carried.

Yossy grew up in a secular Jewish family in Caracas, his mother of Russian origin and his father from Argentina. Without any prior religious instruction, he began, as a teenager, to study and practice traditional Judaism, a beautiful period of faith we shared after I had studied in a yeshiva across from the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

The author Daniel Shoer Roth, with his friend Joseph Kohan, in Caracas, Venezuela, in the early 1990s.
The author Daniel Shoer Roth, with his friend Joseph Kohan, in Caracas, Venezuela, in the early 1990s.

Trying to dig deeper into the riches of the Hebrew scriptures, he immigrated to the Holy Land in 1995. Two years later, I joined the Venezuelan diaspora when I came to the United States for post-graduate studies.

After sharing his beliefs in Dubai, openly and in peace, Kohan said he learned a lesson. “I learned John Lennon was wrong,” he said. “You don’t make peace eliminating the beliefs or national pride of people. Peace is made by people who are different, and it’s not necessary to erase our origins to achieve peace.”

Kohan left Dubai before the end of the fair to join his family for Hanukkah, which marks the heroic Maccabean rebellion against efforts to conquer the Hebrew people and extinguish their culture more than 2,000 years ago. The holiday teaches us that we cannot allow others to control our free will, dictate what we have to do or what we have to be.

As long as mutual respect is upheld, full authenticity is the best component to build bridges of tolerance and acceptance.

Daniel Shoer Roth, an el Nuevo Herald audience growth editor, is the author of the authorized biography of the Archdiocese of Miami’s late Bishop Agustín A. Román. Follow him on Twitter or Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • How Biden will deal with the Pentagon's generals

    During his 34-year tenure on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which he twice chaired, Biden took a keen interest in military issues, frequently visiting U.S. forces deployed overseas.

  • Texas attorney general asked Trump administration to revoke COVID relief funds for Harris County

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Trump administration in the spring to revoke millions of dollars in COVID relief for Harris County, which includes Houston, because the funds were earmarked to expand mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

  • South Dakota’s controversial governor wields flamethrower in Instagram post

    'Is it too late to add something to my Christmas list,’ she wrote.

  • Sturgeon uses Brexit trade deal to push case for Scottish independence

    Nicola Sturgeon said it was time for Scotland to become “an independent, European nation” after a trade deal was sealed with Brussels, and accused Boris Johnson of "cultural vandalism" for pulling out of the Erasmus student programme. The SNP First Minister reiterated that Brexit was happening “against Scotland’s will” after the UK reached agreement over a historic post-Brexit deal with the EU on Christmas eve, four-and-a-half years after 62 per cent of Scots backed remain in the 2016 referendum. Her party is set to head into next year’s Holyrood elections seeking a fresh mandate for a new independence vote, and senior figures in the SNP had confirmed the nationalists would have opposed any trade agreement, no matter what was in it. However, there remain unanswered questions whether an independent Scotland would be allowed to join the EU with the SNP's existing policy of retaining the pound after leaving the UK, while membership of the bloc would also mean relinquishing control of major policy areas such as fisheries.

  • Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in West Bank killing

    Israel's internal security agency said Thursday it detained a Palestinian suspected of killing an Israeli woman near a West Bank settlement earlier in the week. The Shin Bet said a Palestinian suspect from the vicinity in the northern West Bank was apprehended as part of a joint operation with the Israel police and military. Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from the West Bank settlement of Tal Menashe, was found dead in a nearby forest on Monday after she had gone missing a day earlier.

  • Brexit deal could be 'wrapped up within hours'

    After weeks of pessimism, Brexit negotiators are suddenly feeling hopeful just a few days before the transitional period ends and the United Kingdom leaves the European Union for good.Negotiations between Brussels and London appeared to be in the final phase Wednesday, The Associated Press and The Financial Times report. One anonymous EU source told AP, "I expect to see some white smoke tonight," while allies of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told FT a trade agreement could be "wrapped up within hours."The two sides have primarily been stuck on issues revolving around fishing rights, but they've seemingly made progress as Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took control of the negotiations.Neither side is celebrating just yet, however. "We will need to get those final issues resolved, and there's some way further to go on that," said U.K. Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick, though he did admit he's optimistic. "Fingers crossed," one European diplomat told FT. Read more at The Financial Times and The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent

  • Trump issues warning to Iran over attack on US Embassy in Baghdad

    The president says he will hold Iran responsible if any Americans are killed as the USS Georgia passes through the Strait of Hormuz; Lucas Tomlinson reports.

  • The disappointing downfall of Dr. Deborah Birx

    Along with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Birx was seen as a potential counter to Trump and those who abetted his worst impulses.

  • US companies no longer have to pay sick leave to people with Covid after Mitch McConnell reportedly blocks extension

    ‘This crisis has made it clearer than ever why paid leave for every worker is so important to families,’ says senator Patty Murray

  • Rules to stop coronavirus variant stoke chaos at Indian airports

    Passengers flying into India's biggest airports on Wednesday complained of long waits and confusion as authorities sought to impose rules to try to stop the spread of a new more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. Like many countries, India has suspended flights from Britain, where cases have soared because of the variant. People arriving from Britain before the ban came into force on Wednesday were being tested, including Kamini Saraswat whose plane landed in New Delhi just before midnight.

  • Australian held in China hopes for justice despite torture

    A Chinese-Australian writer has told family he has been tortured during almost two years in detention in China but maintains confidence he will receive justice in court. Yang Hengjun was taken into custody upon arriving in Guangzhou in southern China from New York in January last year with his wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter. “After two years, especially with torture, more than 300 interrogations and a lot of verbal abuse, I am now in a place of deeper retrospective and introspective meditation,” Yang wrote in a recent holiday season letter addressed to his wife, sons and friends, colleagues and readers.

  • A Brexit deal looks imminent – but will Boris Johnson be able to sell it to the Conservatives?

    With just hours to go until Christmas, it was only natural that Downing Street would want to give the beleaguered public an early present in the form of a prospective Brexit deal. With millions more people set to be placed under Tier 4 Covid restrictions and queues of lorries at Dover prompting panic buying in supermarkets, here, finally, was a glimmer of good news. Yet as the UK and the EU continue to finalise the small print on what is expected to be an imminent agreement, it remains to be seen whether Boris Johnson will be able to sell it to a Conservative Party that has spent the last 40 years at odds over Europe. The mood among Tory Brexiteers on Wednesday night was described as "sceptical and suspicious" as the world awaited a plume of white smoke over Brussels. Already wound up by the announcement that more constituencies will be placed into the highest band of coronavirus measures on Boxing Day, seasonal goodwill between MPs and Number 10 is in notably short supply. As one prominent Tory leaver told The Telegraph: "Like everyone else, I don't trust Downing Street an inch right now. Obviously we will have to wait until any deal is published, but what we cannot have from the Prime Minister is another cop out. "The agreement on fish is going to be hugely significant because it has nothing to do with a trade deal – it's about our territory." It certainly did not bode well that a French official had gone around briefing anyone who would listen that "the British made huge concessions" in the last 48 hours, "mostly on fishing". Former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was quick out of the traps, tweeting that the Government wanted a "Christmas Eve announcement to hide the fisheries sell-out".

  • The Blackwater guards Trump pardoned were jailed for a massacre of civilians, including 2 kids

    The 15 people President Trump pardoned Tuesday evening include the first two congressmen who endorsed him for president — former Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.), both convicted of financial crimes — two people jailed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, and four private guards working for Blackwater who were serving long sentences for an unprovoked and unnecessary 2007 massacre of civilians in Baghdad's Nisour Square that left 17 Iraqis dead, including two boys, ages 8 and 11.Blackwater, since sold and renamed Academi, is a private military contractor outfit headed at the time by Erik Prince, brother to Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos. The Nisour Square massacre marked a low point in U.S.-Iraqi relations after the 2003 U.S. invasion, and federal prosecutors spent years bringing the four Blackwater guards — Nicholas Slatten, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty, and Dustin Heard — to justice.After a federal judge in 2009 dismissed the first murder and manslaughter convictions of the Blackwater contractors, ruling the evidence was tainted, then-Vice President Joe Biden said at a press conference in Baghdad that the men had not been acquitted and the U.S. would appeal the decision. "In subsequent years, as the case continued, the contractors became known in conservative media as the 'Biden Four,'" The Washington Post reports. Slatten was eventually sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, while the other three were convicted of manslaughter and given sentences of 12 to 15 years."Campaigns urging that the four receive presidential pardons began in earnest last year, most arguing that the men were veterans still in engaged in quasi military duties," the Post reports, noting that Trump has already pardoned two Army officers convicted or awaiting trial on murder charges for shooting Afghan civilians. In a 2009 column at Fox News, Duncan Hunter — still in Congress — called "the Biden Four" brave "political pawns" who were "sent to prison for doing their jobs."More stories from theweek.com 7 cartoons about America's COVID Christmas What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea? House GOP leader McCarthy reportedly nixes Pelosi’s attempt to pass $2,000 payments by unanimous consent

  • Saumitra Khan: India MP threatens to divorce wife who switched party

    Indian MP Saumitra Khan sent a divorce notice to wife Sujata Mondal Khan after she joined a rival party.

  • Turkey hopes to turn new page with U.S. and EU in 2021, Erdogan says

    ANKARA (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey hopes to "turn a new page" in its ties with the United States and European Union, and that Ankara had been subjected to double standards by both its NATO ally Washington and the bloc. This month Washington sanctioned Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defences, and the EU also prepared punitive measures over Turkey's dispute with members Greece and Cyprus over Mediterranean offshore rights. Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party, Erdogan said "artificial agendas" tested Turkey's ties with the EU and United States in 2020, but he hoped things would improve.

  • Should You Be Living in a Hotel?

    7 extended-stay accommodations that transform work-from-home into work-from-anywhereOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Court orders release of man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

    A provincial court in Pakistan on Thursday ordered the release of a British-born Pakistani man charged in the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl. The Sindh High Court’s release order overturns government detention orders that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, should remain in custody. Sheikh was acquitted earlier this year of murdering Pearl, but has been held while Pearl's family appeals the acquittal.

  • Saddam's deadly legacy: 40 years after war with Iran, border area is still littered with landmines

    At first glance, the Mawat district of north-east Iraq is a rustic idyll, a belt of rolling hills lined with olive and fruit groves. But on closer inspection - as many visitors have learned the hard way - it is full of hidden dangers. What looks like a Middle Eastern Tuscany was once on the frontline of Iraq's eight-year war with Iran, where Saddam Hussein's army planted vast quantities of land mines. Lurking in its gulleys and orchards are countless Russian and Italian anti-personnel devices - all still lethal. Today, despite nearly 30 years of mine clearance work, more than half remain - a glaring reminder of the scale of the so-called "legacy mine" threat in former warzones. "We get a lot of requests from mayors and villagers around here to clear the area," says Jabar Fatih Mahmoud, 49, an Iraqi employee of the Mines Advisory Group, the British charity, as he showed The Telegraph around a minefield listed on his clearance map as 'Kalka Shenka 2C'. "But this region is also popular with picnickers, and not everyone knows the mines are here." The minefields in Mawat and the surrounding governorate of Sulaymaniyah are a grim example of how such weapons are used not just for military purposes, but to actively punish civilian populations.

  • Trump’s final days: A transition unlike any other in U.S. history

    In the past 24 hours, President Trump has vetoed the military spending bill, threatened to upend COVID-19 relief, and issued controversial pardons.

  • Erdogan: European court ruling on jailed Kurdish politician 'hypocritical'

    President Tayyip Erdogan accused Europe's top rights court of hypocrisy on Wednesday for calling on Turkey to release a jailed Kurdish politician, saying it was defending a "terrorist", a stance rejected by his defenders as a cover to stifle democracy. The Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday that Selahattin Demirtas, former leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), must be freed immediately. Turkey's justification for his detention longer than four years on terrorism-related offences was a pretext for limiting pluralism and political debate, the ECHR said.