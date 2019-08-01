Did The Underlying Business Drive Kekrops's (ATH:KEKR) Lovely 593% Share Price Gain?

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. Mistakes are inevitable, but a single top stock pick can cover any losses, and so much more. One such superstar is Kekrops S.A. (ATH:KEKR), which saw its share price soar 593% in three years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 105% gain in the last three months.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Kekrops recorded just €13,306 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. Investors will be hoping that Kekrops can make progress and gain better traction for the business, before it runs low on cash.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Some Kekrops investors have already had a taste of the sweet taste stocks like this can leave in the mouth, as they gain popularity and attract speculative capital.

Kekrops had liabilities exceeding cash by €3,496,008 when it last reported in December 2018, according to our data. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. So the fact that the stock is up 91% per year, over 3 years shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. The image below shows how Kekrops's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

ATSE:KEKR Historical Debt, August 1st 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. However you can take a look at whether insiders have been buying up shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Kekrops's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Kekrops's TSR, at 848% is higher than its share price return of 593%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Kekrops has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 166% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 27%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.