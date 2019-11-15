Did The Underlying Business Drive Mycronic's (STO:MYCR) Lovely 646% Share Price Gain?

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. For example, the Mycronic AB (publ) (STO:MYCR) share price is up a whopping 646% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On top of that, the share price is up 29% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 12% in 90 days).

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Mycronic achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 65% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 49% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

OM:MYCR Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Mycronic the TSR over the last 5 years was 818%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Mycronic has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 50% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, that falls short of the 56% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. If you would like to research Mycronic in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

