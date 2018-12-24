Did Unlimited Travel Group UTG AB (publ) (STO:UTG) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Unlimited Travel Group UTG AB (publ) (STO:UTG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unlimited Travel Group UTG

While there weren’t any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it’s still worth looking at the trading.

The chart below shows insider transactions over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

OM:UTG Insider Trading December 24th 18 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Unlimited Travel Group UTG insiders own about kr54m worth of shares (which is 39% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Unlimited Travel Group UTG Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Unlimited Travel Group UTG shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Unlimited Travel Group UTG and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free .

