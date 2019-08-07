Did Urban&Civic's (LON:UANC) Share Price Deserve to Gain 37%?

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Urban&Civic plc (LON:UANC), which is up 37%, over three years, soundly beating the market return of 5.6% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 6.8% in the last year, including dividends.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Urban&Civic was able to grow its EPS at 20% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 11% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Urban&Civic's TSR for the last 3 years was 42%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Urban&Civic has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 6.8% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 7.5% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Before forming an opinion on Urban&Civic you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

