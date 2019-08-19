Did Voltamp Transformers's (NSE:VOLTAMP) Share Price Deserve to Gain 38%?

Voltamp Transformers Limited (NSE:VOLTAMP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been respectable. The share price is up 38%, which is better than the market return of 38%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Voltamp Transformers achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 28% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 6.6% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.24 also suggests market apprehension.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Voltamp Transformers has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Voltamp Transformers the TSR over the last 5 years was 49%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Voltamp Transformers shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 3.7% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 8.3% a year, is even better. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. If you would like to research Voltamp Transformers in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

