What Did Welspun India Limited’s (NSE:WELSPUNIND) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Dipali Goenka became the CEO of Welspun India Limited (NSE:WELSPUNIND) in 2002. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Dipali Goenka’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Welspun India Limited has a market cap of ₹61b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹54m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at ₹15m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹28b to ₹112b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹25m.

Thus we can conclude that Dipali Goenka receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Welspun India Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Welspun India has changed over time.

Is Welspun India Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Welspun India Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 22% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.1%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO.

Has Welspun India Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 29%, Welspun India Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Welspun India Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Neither earnings per share nor revenue have been growing sufficiently fast to impress us, over the last three years.

Arguably worse, investors are without a positive return for the last three years. This analysis suggests to us that the CEO is paid too generously! Shareholders may want to check for free if Welspun India insiders are buying or selling shares.

