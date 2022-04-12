Did WFISD give Kuhrt a golden parachute? Click here for separation agreement info

Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt

Mike Kuhrt will continue collecting his full superintendent's salary, almost $1,000 a day, and benefits through from Wichita Falls ISD through June 30, according to an agreement.

While the School Board accepted his resignation April 4, it doesn't become effective until just before midnight June 30.

Kuhrt stands to receive over $100,000 more in bonuses and other payments on his way out as detailed in the voluntary resignation agreement signed Sunday by Kuhrt and School Board President Mike Rucker.

The agreement required Kuhrt to clean out his office at the Education Center and return any district credit cards, computers or other WFISD equipment by 5 p.m. Sunday.

The day-to-day operations of the district were transferred to Acting Superintendent Debbie Dipprey April 5, according to the resignation agreement obtained by the Times Record News from WFISD through an open records request.

If Kuhrt goes to work for an employer participating in the Teachers Retirement System of Texas before June 30, his effective resignation date will become the day before that, according to the resignation agreement. And his WFISD salary and benefits will end.

Kuhrt is required to assist Dipprey and any newly hired district chief at mutually agreed times until his resignation is effective, according to the agreement.

He is stepping down after protests arose from principals, teachers and others about his plan for staff cuts to remedy an estimated $6.2 million shortfall.

On Sunday evening, trustees announced a search for a new superintendent in a joint statement from Kuhrt and WFISD.

The exiting superintendent has a glowing recommendation letter from Rucker.

The School Board agreed to provide Kuhrt a reference letter as part of the resignation agreement.

Kuhrt and the trustees have agreed he will be on a School Board-approved leave of absence using accrued leave, vacation and non-duty days from April 5 through June 30, according to the agreement.

He is to use those days when he isn't assisting Dipprey or a new superintendent, according to the agreement.

The resignation agreement lets Kuhrt out of his employment contract with the district three years early and frees the district to find a new leader for WFISD.

Kuhrt, whose annual base salary is $226,355, stands to receive additional money from the district as outlined in the resignation agreement and specified in his employment contracts:

$10,000 — offered as an incentive to stay at the district — if he is still employed by WFISD on June 10.

$40,000 on or before his June 30 resignation date — payment for a June 2021 retirement plan contribution and a June 2020 retention bonus.

$20,000 for a retirement plan contribution if he is still working for the district June 30.

$42,441.75 for unused vacation days — up to 45 days — at his daily pay rate.

State and federal deductions will come out of these payments.

Kuhrt will not have to repay WFISD the money for tuition and fees from his pursuit of a doctorate degree at the University of North Texas, funds provided by the West Foundation, according to the agreement.

