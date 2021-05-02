How did a wildlife lover become one of the bloodiest poachers in California history?

Jake Flanagin
·15 min read
<span>Photograph: Alamy</span>
Photograph: Alamy

The California department of fish and wildlife relies on an intricate network of citizen-informants to help do its job. The agency’s secret tip line is a critical tool in the fight against wildlife crimes because, in more rural areas of the state, a single wildlife officer can be responsible for thousands of miles of territory.

Todd Kinnard is one such officer – tasked with overseeing agency operations across the expansive Lassen county, five hours north-east of San Francisco by car. He was on duty when an anonymous tip came in that someone in the county was shooting raptors, birds of prey such as red-tailed and ferruginous hawks.

Raptors are not typically the subject of poaching tips. They are agile, apex predators that – due to a diet consisting largely of pests such as rats, snakes, and mice – tend to coexist with humans rather than compete with them.

map showing standish

Kinnard took the tip with a grain of salt. In Lassen county, it is not unheard of for neighbors to weaponize the department’s anonymous tip line against one another out of spite. Because something as seemingly innocuous as taking one too many fish from a local pond can result in substantial government fines, grazing-rights or property-line disputes can quickly mushroom-cloud into frenzies of sometimes bogus, sometimes legitimate, tit-for-tat poaching complaints.

Kinnard drove out to the site of the alleged raptor killings to carry out a preliminary, informal knock-and-talk inquiry. It was a large-tract property, roughly 80 acres, in the unincorporated town of Standish. The property sat perched on the banks of the Susan River, a few miles east of the county seat, Susanville. The owners, Richard Parker and his wife, Tonya, were not at home at the time.

But what Kinnard saw upon entering the property was stomach-churning. A cottonwood tree near the Parkers’ home was strung up with grisly ornamentation – several dead raptors, all at varying stages of decomposition. Other bodies were scattered around the tree’s base, approximately a dozen in all.

Kinnard was not prepared to bag and tag the gruesome cache of evidence dangling from the cottonwood tree. He seized what evidence he could and took the bodies to the fish and wildlife department’s forensic laboratory in Sacramento.

The agency’s raptor specialist examined the carcasses and was able to determine species, with corresponding protected statuses. Causes of death proved more elusive, however. The bodies had been left to field for quite some time.

Still, the probability of a dozen birds of prey dying of natural causes at the same location is spectacularly low. As the Sacramento laboratory got to work on identifying causes of death, Kinnard proceeded with his own investigation. The dead raptors recovered on that day in 2018 were only the tip of a blood-red iceberg.

Richard Parker, a seemingly ordinary country gentleman, appeared to have a secret, sadistic hobby and the anonymous tipster had led Kinnard to uncover one of the bloodiest poaching cases in California history.

An anti-government streak

Lassen county is tucked away in the sparsely populated north-east of California. It sits north of Lake Tahoe along the Nevada border, and east of Redding, the last major population center before the vast wilderness stretching between northern California and southern Oregon.

Lt Kyle Kroll, who oversees game wardens in the area, describes the region around Susanville as the Honey Lake Valley, a unique ecosystem straddling a transition zone between the desert and the mountains. “But with a lot of water,” he says, “because the aquifers flow eastward into the desert. It’s a perfect habitat for raptors, because it’s a rich area that attracts a lot of their prey.”

Topography aside, Lassen is an entirely different world, culturally speaking, from the metropolitan sprawl of the Bay Area to its south-west, or even the exurbs and rich farmland of the nearby Sacramento Valley.

The population in 2019 was just over 30,500 residents, less than half that of the San Francisco suburb of Palo Alto, spread out over more than 180 times the square mileage. It is the kind of place people go to get away from the congestion of coastal California’s urban-suburban sprawl, and the many customs and regulations woven into life there.

There is a palpable anti-government streak embedded in the culture of Lassen county – a “don’t tread on me” mentality that often pits the priorities of local residents against those of state conservation officers such as Kroll and Kinnard.

California’s sole pack of wild wolves inhabits a territory encompassing parts of Lassen county. There is no love lost between the endangered canines and area ranchers, who view the pack as a direct threat to their livelihoods. (Wolves occasionally feed on cattle and sheep.)

In December of 2020, a state investigation into the shooting of a protected wolf in Lassen county laid bare these tensions by implicating a 23-year-old, sixth-generation rancher, Brett Gagnon.

An adult wolf and three pups in Lassen county.
An adult wolf and three pups in Lassen county. Photograph: AP

“I can’t believe you guys would waste your time to investigate somebody for shooting a miserable wolf,” Gagnon’s grandfather told state agents as they executed a search warrant on the family ranch.

Gagnon was not ultimately charged with the killing. Analysis of the bullet recovered from the wolf’s body did not match any of the guns seized from the Gagnon home. The case remains open.

The ordeal did little to warm relations between the fish and wildlife department and county residents. And perhaps a flavor of that tension informed the politics of one Richard Parker.

The stakeout

As the fish and wildlife department’s forensic examiners poked and prodded the bodies recovered from the Parker property, Todd Kinnard remained disturbed and restless over what he could only imagine had occurred there. He knew the physical evidence against the Parkers was damning, but not conclusive, and the agency would need solid proof that one or more members of the family were behind the brutal raptor killings in order to bring about any kind of justice.

Kinnard enacted what state agents call a Code Five surveillance plan. In March 2018, for several mornings in a row, he took up a vantage point on a neighboring property and, using a high-powered scope, staked out the Parker home.

On one of these mornings, he witnessed an individual emerging from the house, rifle in hand, later determined to be Parker, according to department officials.

Kinnard says Parker took up position in the yard, raised his rifle, and shot off several rounds in different directions. Kinnard recalls watching nearby foliage explode to life as birds fled the vicinity. He now had sufficient probable cause to corroborate the initial tip and secure a search warrant.

The warrant was served on the Parkers by a team of wildlife officers in the early hours of 11 March 2018.

“I’ll be honest, we thought we were only going to find what was already around that tree,” Kroll recalls. “But that was just one of the specks of evidence that we found.” The true extent of the horror would stretch from fence to fence.

Recollecting the broader examination of the property, Kroll describes a scene of complete carnage within a 300-yard radius of the Parker home. “Every bird within reach of his house, anything he could hit, was lying there on the ground. Dozens and dozens of carcasses.”

A river flows toward Lake Tahoe from the smaller mountain Eagle Lake, near Standish.
A river flows toward Lake Tahoe from the smaller mountain Eagle Lake, near Standish. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA

“It was just an unbelievable amount of evidence,” Kroll says. The team needed to restrategize. Time was of the essence – many of the bodies had clearly been decomposing for some time. Some were little more than skulls and delicate wing bones.

State wildlife officers assembled in a kind of phalanx formation and began meticulously surveying the property in four waves. The first wave made initial identifications of body locations, marking points on a GPS app. The second took photographs; the third recorded copious notes on the state and positioning of the carcasses. The fourth collected and bagged them.

The process created a map of the butchery, which investigators later transposed on to satellite imagery of the Parker property. It provided unsettling insight into Parker’s bloody method.

“As he entered his property by vehicle, any raptors he’d see perched along the access road he’d shoot,” Kroll says. “It was a row of dots along the road and around his home.”

Parker, for his part, was surprised by the raid, yet calm, Kroll recalls. Kinnard obtained an admission on the scene from Parker that he had shot a red-tailed hawk just the day before. The justification offered was that he believed the raptors were killing off local game birds.

“He was an upland game hunter,” Kroll says, conceding that raptors are known to predate on certain species of quail, dove and pheasant, favored by sportsmen. “He said he thought he was doing the game bird population a favor by eradicating the predators.”

Kroll believes this may have been Parker’s original intent, “but it eventually became a sick sport”, he speculates. “There might have been an adrenaline rush; people get addicted to that. We see that from time to time with the larger-scale poaching cases.”

Likewise, the map of Parker’s killings seemingly refutes the notion that his motives lay chiefly with preserving the area game bird population. All of the bodies recovered from Parker’s property were killed along the access road and in the immediate vicinity of his home. There is no evidence to suggest he made treks further afield to enact this purported, self-directed population-control program.

Related: Rat poison found in bodies of 80% of American eagles

That same day, Parker was arrested and booked into Lassen county jail on charges including unlawful killing of birds of prey, killing of migratory non-game birds in violation of the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and possession of wildlife unlawfully taken.

The man who relished the hunt

The man wildlife agents took into custody that day had not necessarily lived a life indicative of a future sport killer. Richard Earl Parker was born and raised in Lassen county. He graduated from Susanville high school, and after receiving his bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State University in 1973, he returned to the area to settle down.

He became a significant figure in the Honey Lake Valley, according to local people who spoke with the Guardian on the condition of anonymity. Parker still has friends in the area. Susanville is small. And even two years after his conviction, anxiety about retaliation persists. “They [don’t] want to stir up anything,” one local resident explains.

For 20 years, Parker was the area milkman. When the home milk-delivery business died out, he pivoted to insurance sales. He served in the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce for 15 years and participated in local theater productions.

Members of the community in Susanville say Parker’s local status was polarizing. He was intensely liked by his circle of friends and confidants and intensely disliked by others.

“A lot of people from his community called us after the arrest came out,” Capt Patrick Foy of the department of fish and wildlife says. “They acknowledged that he was a powerful, well-connected guy in the community, and there was concern he was not going to be prosecuted fairly.”

Indeed, local residents tell the Guardian that Parker viewed the Honey Lake Valley as a manor and himself as its lord.

And like all standard-issue country gentlemen, Parker relished a stalk and a hunt.

Sport hunting in many parts of rural America sits at an awkward philosophical crossroads between conservationism and libertarianism. On the one hand, there is a rationale for the preservation of wild lands, which arises from a mixture of legitimate appreciation for nature and simple supply-and-demand economics: better habitats attract more creatures to hunt. On the other hand, there is a natural tension between the autonomy of the hunter and the conservationist machinations of the state.

Parker seemingly resided, for a time, at this crossroads. But the tension perhaps proved untenable for him.

In the late 1990s, shortly after purchasing the property in Standish, Parker asked state forestry authorities to set a controlled fire on his land. Parker thought the riverside property was a perfect nesting ground for waterfowl. But at the time, it was infested with whitetop, an invasive weed that chokes out competing grasses.

The controlled blaze, administered in November 1999, wiped out a mat of whitetop and made way for the area’s natural weeds and grasses to take root.

“What I was going to grow was wildlife, little critters, waterfowl,” Parker told the Lassen County News just after the fire. “My interest is to have birds and wildlife around me.”

But something in Parker’s philosophy would change in the ensuing years. The self-described hunter and naturalist began advocating seemingly contrary positions to the conservationist movement.

In 2013, he told the Lassen County Times, another local newspaper, that he hoped a commission tasked with making countywide economic projections would prioritize logging, largely viewed as one of the most ecologically devastating industries in the world. “This committee should recommend to the people that our biggest opportunity for economic growth is timber,” he said.

The inciting incident for this change of heart may have been a small-town political scandal, at the heart of which was Parker himself.

Despite the shades of anti-government spirit that pervade Lassen county, Parker seemed to crave public office. He has made several runs at various positions – most recently, it appears, in 2008, for the Lassen Community College board.

In 2000, he was elected director of the Lassen municipal utility district, the public utility provider for the county. Less than a year into his tenure, citizens launched a vigorous recall effort against Parker and his fellow board members.

Organizers accused Parker of “abdication of authority”, “violation of public trust”, “abuse of power”, and “intentional misuse of public funds” arising from a proposed 162% rate hike in electrical costs for the county that year.

Public meetings in response to the proposed rate hike were “vile” and “disorderly”, according newspaper reports from the time, with community members lodging concerns that such a move would destroy the county’s fragile economy.

Richard Parker was effectively villainized by the whole ordeal. The place to which he devoted years of time and effort cultivating a reputation seemed to be rejecting him. And he scrambled to shift blame – first, to unnamed local environmentalists, allegedly to blame for preventing the construction of more power plants.

“Bunny huggers”, he called them in one public meeting, with palpable, newfound derision.

The crimes come full circle

Nearly two decades after the recall effort, Parker found himself on trial for conduct that was arguably the polar opposite of bunny hugging. In April of 2019, Parker, then 68, pleaded guilty to crimes associated with poaching in excess of 150 birds of prey and other wildlife. He was sentenced to three months in jail, a $75,000 fine, and five years’ probation. Terms of his probation forbid him from possessing firearms or engaging in hunting or fishing of any kind.

Wildlife officers are reluctant to label crimes like Parker’s “serial killings”, as it conflates terminology associated with homicide and animal poaching. Still, they acknowledge a distinction between the crimes of Richard Parker and your average poacher.

“Poaching can be taking one too many trout from a pond, or redirecting a creek on your own property,” says Foy. “But there are individuals who seem to enjoy killing for the sake of killing,” he says, noting that in cases where the body count is as high as Parker’s, it is difficult to identify a motive other than rank cruelty or sadism.

“Who knows what the true extent was,” Kroll says of Parker’s crimes. “We uncovered a hundredfold more than we assumed we’d find. But things don’t last long in the wild. The true extent of the carnage was probably much greater. We truly think that his kill number was so much higher than what we were able to collect.”

Kroll speculates Parker’s conviction was largely attributable to the strength of the government’s case against him, primarily due to forensic assistance from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Because these birds are federally protected, we were in constant contact with them,” Kroll says. “They were an immense help because we were able to ship the [dead] birds up to their lab in Ashland, Oregon, which is really world-renowned in wildlife forensics. They spent an immense amount of time going through every piece of evidence submitted and writing a comprehensive report for each – way beyond anything we could have compiled locally.”

Ultimately, despite committing several federal crimes, Parker was tried in state court by the office of the former California attorney general Xavier Becerra. This, Kroll says, allowed for the story of Richard Parker – bloody as it may be – to inspire a happy ending.

“Because of the case disposition, a huge sum of money went back into community conservation and education programs,” he explains. Per the California fish code, 10% of fish and wildlife-related fines go to individual county fish and game commissions, which can reinvest those funds to the benefit of local ecology. Seventy-five hundred dollars goes a long way in Lassen county.

“They might donate the money to a fishing program for inner-city youth,” Kroll says, “Or wildlife projects like installing [water] guzzlers for antelope in the high desert.

“It’s a nice way of bringing wildlife crimes full circle,” he says. Despite himself, Richard Parker, one of the most extensively prosecuted poachers in California history, became an indirect bunny hugger after all.

Recommended Stories

  • Mantis shrimp throw deadly punches just 9 days after birth

    Baby animals are often adorable, but this belies the fact that many are born with some pretty intense survival skills. This is especially true for creatures that don't nurture their young since newborns have to fend for themselves as soon as they are brought into the world. A new study of the infamous mantis shrimp reveals that for many species, newborn mantis shrimp pack a serious punch within about a week of hatching, though their strength is nothing compared to that of their parents. The research, which was published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, looked at the larvae of several different species of mantis shrimp and found that many exhibit incredible abilities as little as nine days after hatching. Mantis shrimp are famous for their incredible punching and spearing abilities. Adult mantis shrimp can accelerate their folded appendages so fast that they create an air pocket when they punch. As it turns out, that ability is present in even the youngest mantis shrimp. Mantis shrimp are capable of their incredible feats of fisticuffs thanks to a spring-like mechanism built into their front legs. The exoskeleton of the shrimp actually deforms, holding stored energy and then releasing it like a rubber band all at once as soon as the shrimp decides it's time to go hands-on. Because of the transparent nature of especially young mantis shrimp, the researchers were able to study this mechanism in great detail, but it doesn't answer all of the questions that scientists have about the various species. In studying the tiny shrimp, the authors of the paper reveal that juvenile mantis shrimp as small as a grain of rice possess the same punching ability as their parents. They may use this in order to subdue tiny prey which they must consume to grow bigger and become a real heavyweight knockout artist. However, the speed at which the baby shrimp punch isn't anywhere near the power they will eventually have, which is something of a mystery for scientists. Because the baby shrimp are smaller but use a similar spring mechanism in their legs, you'd think that they might punch even faster, but with less overall force, when compared to the adults. That doesn't seem to be the case, and the research team offers a few guesses as to why that might be. "Theoretically, they should be producing the highest acceleration but we don't find that," Jacob Harrison of Duke University, lead author of the work, said in a statement. "There are limitations to these spring and latch structures that we don't fully understand, but whenever biology moves away from theoretical models it highlights some pretty interesting areas for us to learn." One possibility is that water resistance is simply too strong to overcome for the smaller shrimp, reducing the speed at which they punch. Another theory is that the shrimp's spring-actuated punching power is enhanced as it grows due to chances in its exoskeleton or other parts.

  • Wildlife species are at risk of extinction in NC. Here’s how we can save them

    From gopher frogs to rare fish, wildlife faces a crisis

  • Then and now: When silence descended over Victoria Falls

    Victoria Falls is one of the natural wonders of the world, yet in 2019, it fell silent.

  • Kim wins Singapore LPGA tournament with final-round 64

    Hyo Joo Kim shot a final-round 8-under 64 and then watched from the comfort of the clubhouse as Hannah Green bogeyed her final two holes to hand Kim a one-stroke victory Sunday in the LPGA's HSBC Women’s World Championship. Kim sat in the dining room at Sentosa Golf Club and munched on some late afternoon snacks while watching Green take a one-stroke lead to the 17th. It was Kim's fourth LPGA title, including a major at the 2014 Evian Championship, and her first LPGA Tour win in five years.

  • In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints

    Dozens of black and red hand prints cover the walls of a cave in Mexico, believed to be associated with a coming-of-age ritual of the ancient Maya, according to an archeologist who has explored and studied the subterranean cavern. The 137 prints, mostly made by the hands of children, are more than 1,200 years old, which would date them near the end of the ancient Maya's classical zenith, when major cities across present-day southern Mexico and Central America thrived amid major human achievements in math and art. The cave is located near the northern tip of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, where the towering pyramids of urban centers like Uxmal and Chichen Itza still stand, and lies some 33 feet (10 meters) below a large ceiba tree, which the Maya consider sacred.

  • Badger baiters ‘viciously attack’ wildlife volunteer, cracking his head open and leaving him for dead

    ‘The gang clearly intended to kill this brave man and he’s extremely lucky to survive,’ say hunt saboteurs

  • Wind-driven blaze forces hundreds to evacuate Southern Calif. campground

    Gusty winds and continued dry weather have caused wildfires to flare up in portions of California, including one blaze in San Diego County that exploded in size Saturday afternoon. And the fire threat is not over yet, according to forecasters. A brush fire, dubbed the Southern Fire, flared up in the community of Shelter Valley, California, near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park late Saturday afternoon. The fire was spreading at a "critical rate" shortly after it began, according to CalFire San Diego, exploding in size from 40 acres to 800 acres in about an hour's time as high winds whipped through the region. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect until 11 p.m. PDT Sunday for the mountains of Southern California, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. The Southern Fire's rapid growth prompted the evacuation of around 500 people at the Butterfield Ranch campground, according to Times of San Diego. Three structures have reportedly been destroyed, and the fire's containment stands at 5%. Satellite imagery showing some increase in activity on the #SouthernFire over the past few mins. Winds remain strong across the desert slopes, with ridgetop gusts 35-45 mph. Some weakening likely overnight, but stronger after daybreak 🔥Follow @CALFIRESANDIEGO for updates #CAwx pic.twitter.com/awRWlv6yXn— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 2, 2021 The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial reports from officials are that a man working on a metal fence post may have triggered sparks which ignited nearby dry vegetation. Gusty winds will keep the danger of rapidly spreading fires high across Southern California into Sunday night. Strong winds are also forecast to whip in Northern California, but are likely to last much longer. Red flag warnings are in effect until Tuesday in this part of the state. Red flag warnings (red) and wind advisories (tan) were in effect from California to Texas early Sunday morning, May 2, 2021. (AccuWeather) Over 97% of California is in a drought, with conditions ranging from moderate to exceptional, according to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor. At the start of the water year (Oct. 1, 2020), 67% of the state was in a drought. A lackluster wet season contributed to the expanding dryness. Forecasters say that no rain is in sight for parched California through at least the middle of the week, and building heat will add further stress to the drought-stricken state. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the 90s from Sacramento to Fresno, California, about 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above early May normals. Downtown Los Angeles will soar into the middle 80s by midweek, when middle 70s are more common. Triple digits are likely to return to the deserts. There may be an opportunity for a storm to bring some wet weather to Northern California toward the end of the week, but AccuWeather meteorologists are not hopeful that this will be a big rainmaker for the region. Farther east across the Southwest, fire dangers are also likely to remain elevated for a time, especially to end this weekend. A storm with rain and mountain snow may tamp down the fire risk across the Four Corners region, at least temporarily, by Monday. Experts urge residents and visitors across the Southwest to use extreme caution with any sources that could lead to fire ignition as the fire danger remains elevated. Parking cars over dry brush, for instance, or using outdoor power equipment and outdoor grills could spark fires. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Giants missed out on DeVonta Smith because of Cowboys, Eagles NFL Draft smoke screens

    It appears Cowboys and Eagles NFL Draft smokescreens is what led to the Giants missing out on DeVonta Smith.

  • Billionaire Is Buying Up Small Colorado Town—and Locals Are Freaked

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe mountain hamlet of Crested Butte, Colorado, covers less than a square mile and, at an elevation of nearly 9,000 feet, it is taller than it is wide. So when a Chicago-based billionaire began quietly buying up its historic buildings, residents took note.“I was alarmed that someone would come in and buy up so much commercial property in the community,” former Gunnison County Commissioner Jim Starr told The Daily Beast. “That had not happened before. We've got few owners who own two or three different commercial properties. But the scale of this was larger than what we have seen previously.”The billionaire in question is investment banker Mark Walter. An intensely media-averse figure, the CEO of Guggenheim Partners has accumulated a net worth of approximately $5.3 billion, according to Forbes, with little fanfare. His most overtly public move came in 2012, when Walter joined forces with Magic Johnson and several other entertainment figures to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record-breaking $2.15 billion.But Walter’s activity in Crested Butte has drawn lots of local attention among its population of about 4,700. This year alone, Walter purchased six commercial properties, including several historic buildings downtown and a family resort called the Almont, which sits at the intersection of the East and Taylor rivers. Walter closed the deals under limited liability companies registered to his work address in Chicago“He’s been very—I wouldn’t say ‘secretive’—but certainly not forthcoming with what he’s going to be doing with the buildings,” Crested Butte Mayor Jim Schmidt told The Daily Beast. Realtor Eric Roemer echoed the uneasy feeling: “Nobody really knows what his game plan is.”Zuckerberg Gobbles Up Another Big Chunk of Hawaii Beachfront“I have no idea what Mr. Walter is planning to do,” writer and Gunnison County resident George Sibley said, “and I don’t think anyone else does either—possibly including Mr. Walter.”Among his new investments, Walter acquired a building called the Forest Queen for $1.55 million, a commercial property containing a spa and tattoo shop for $1.85 million, a restaurant called the Wooden Nickel for $1.85 million, a health club for $1.7 million, an undeveloped lot for $5.5 million, and the resort for $6.3 million. All together, the new purchases totaled more than $20 million.Walter did not respond to multiple requests for comment. This is something of a pattern for him; in an opinion piece for the Crested Butte News, local writer Mark Reamon described contacting the CEO’s realtor to see if he would discuss future plans. “After she finished laughing,” Reamon wrote, “she basically indicated I probably had a better chance of getting Donald Trump to chat with me about Almont.”Even Roemer, who owned the Wooden Nickel before Walter bought it, said he hadn’t been able to get any information about the plans. “The only thing that we’ve been told by his representatives is that, at least with the Wooden Nickel, he’s interested in continuing the operation as it has been,” Roemer said. “Whether it’s been modified no one knows at this time. But he's planning on opening that business towards the end of May.”The purchases left Schmidt somewhat confused, as commercial property in ski towns can make for tricky economics. Usually, he said, commercial buildings sell at about three times the price of local residences. But in high-end ski regions where homes get so expensive, the math can make it harder for smaller businesses to turn a profit. “You’d have to charge way too much for hamburgers,” he said. “That’s the challenge.”A lingering question for residents is what Walter will do with the undeveloped lot on the north edge of town, heading towards the ski slopes. The sprawling property, known locally as the “Sixth Street Station,” was approved for a massive hotel and residential building in 2017. According to Schmidt, it would be the largest hotel in Crested Butte. But it remains unclear if Walter plans to proceed with the construction project..Walter has had a quiet presence in the Crested Butte area for the past decade. He and his wife have owned a home in the neighboring town of Mt. Crested Butte since 2009, and in 2011, he bought a commercial complex known as the Grubstake Building for $766,700. The Grubstake housed a tea house, a cafe, an art gallery, and a fishing shop, which Walter has kept active.For a time, the CEO went through a local permitting process to convert the building into a music and dance venue. According to Starr and Schmidt, he later backed off the plans over the town’s required one-time payment for street parking.“He did not like the parking-in-lieu charges which we apply to all businesses,” Schmidt said. “Frankly, I was a little surprised that he thought the amount was excessive, considering what he pays a third string outfielder for the Dodgers.”For a time several years ago, the town had an advertising slogan: "Crested Butte—what Aspen used to be, and Vail never was." The joke was that Crested Butte was “the last great Colorado ski town,” one that hadn’t yet been bought up by even wealthier outsiders looking for a seasonal stay. But some residents are concerned that Walter’s investments may change that.“One of the concerns, of course, is that when people have more of the commercial properties like that, the rents tend to go up, which makes it harder for the business owners,” Starr said. “And we've got a real severe affordable housing shortage here, so this eventually could exacerbate that problem as well.”But Sibley pointed out that Walter followed a long line of wealthy investors coming to Colorado. “There would not even be Colorado towns were it not for outside money basically,” he said, citing some Kansas bankers who’d invested in the ski slopes in Crested Butte and a Texas refining company that operated a nearby mine.“Before that of course, it was a coal mining town and it was essentially a company town for Colorado Fuel and Iron, which is based in Pueblo,” Sibley said. “So it’s always been pretty much a wholly owned subsidiary of outsiders.”But Walter’s investment may herald a wave of a new strain of outsiders. “I’ve heard folks say, ‘We've reached the point where the billionaires are pushing out the millionaires,’” Starr said, “which a lot of us who’ve lived here for quite a while had hoped would never happen.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Coastal Carolina transfer DeVante' Jones picks Michigan basketball

    Michigan basketball lands transfer guard DeVante' Jones formerly of Coastal Carolina.

  • Harvard scientists create gene-editing tool that could rival CRISPR

    Harvard's Wyss Institute has created a new gene-editing tool that enable scientist to perform millions of genetic experiments simultaneously.

  • Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy "Moonstruck," died on Saturday at age 89. Dukakis - a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Michael Dukakis - passed away at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Dukakis built on that with roles in films including "Look Who's Talking" (1989) and its sequels with John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, "Steel Magnolias" (1989) with Shirley MacLaine, Sally Field and Julia Roberts, director Woody Allen's "Mighty Aphrodite" (1995) and "Mr. Holland's Opus" (1995) with Richard Dreyfuss.

  • Why Stem Stock Looks Very Attractive Following Its Pullback

    Not infrequently, Wall Street focuses excessively on relatively inconsequential details and ignores the “big picture.” When that happens, great long-term buying opportunities are frequently created. I think that phenomenon is playing out now with clean-energy stocks in general and Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock in particular. Source: Lightboxx/ShutterStock.com Stem has developed software, powered by artificial intelligence, that increases the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and enables more cost-effective, resilient connections with electricity grids. Importantly, the company’s technology and products have been validated by the high quality of its customers, investors, and management team, as well as by its extremely rapid revenue growth. Moreover, Stem is positioned to get a big boost from strong macro trends going forward.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Missing the Big Macro Picture As I’ve noted in previous columns, the U.S., China, the EU, Japan, and India, cumulatively representing the lion’s share of the world’s economy, are now ploughing a tremendous amount of resources into clean energy. And many of the world’s largest companies – like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG,NASDAQ:GOOGL), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Blackstone (NYSE:BX) – are doing the same. In such an environment, the leading companies facilitating the revolution, including Stem, will easily be able to grow rapidly and generate huge profits over the longer term. 10 of the Top Nasdaq Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Yet many of the sector’s stocks have tumbled recently. One example is STEM stock, whose shares have tumbled about 50% since peaking on Feb. 17. (Actually, most of that decline was generated by Star Peak Energy, the SPAC which had agreed to merge with Stem last December. The merger became effective on April 28, and Stem began trading under its own name on April 29). I believe that the reason for the decline in clean energy names is that many on the Street are focusing on peripheral issues like higher interest rates and whether the Biden administration’s stimulus plan will pass Congress. (I believe that the initiative will pass in some form. And even if it doesn’t, I’m confident that the administration will find many other ways of backing the clean-energy sector, including electricity-storage initiatives that will boost Stem’s results.) The Validation of Stem and Its Products As I noted in a previous column, Stem has many huge customers, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), UPS (NYSE:UPS), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Raytheon (NYSE:RTX). It also counts 40-plus utilities and five grid operators among its customers, CEO John Carrington said on a recent conference call. Additionally, Stem has a few very prominent investors, including General Electric (NYSE:GE), Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and Blackstone, as Mike Morgan, Star Peak’s chairman, pointed out during the recent conference call. Meanwhile, Stem has put up some extraordinarily impressive growth numbers. For example, its 12-month pipeline is $1.6 billion and it has signed contracts for $200 million of its backlogged deals. Moreover, the company expects its revenue to jump 450% in 2021, and almost 90% of that growth had been underwritten as of the end of last year, Carrington said. Speaking of Carrington, he has a very impressive background, as he was First Solar’s (NASDAQ:FSLR) executive vice president of marketing and business development and head of GE’s commercial operations in Asia. More Specific Macro Drivers As renewable energy proliferates, the demand for batteries will surge. That’s because, due to the intermittent nature of renewables, energy must be stored for the times when the sun and/or wind are not generating power. The rapidly dropping price of batteries will also cause demand for them to jump; according to Carrington, battery hardware costs have tumbled 25 times in the last 10 years. And experts expect them to keep getting cheaper. Finally, increased use of renewables will raise demand for Stem’s Athena system which lowers the cost of utilizing clean energy. The Bottom Line on STEM Stock STEM stock has a huge opportunity and gigantic market drivers. Meanwhile, the company and its products have received a great deal of validation, and the company’s risk/reward ratio has greatly improved in recent weeks due to the large pullback of its shares. Given these points, I recommend that long-term investors buy STEM stock. On the date of publication, Larry Ramer was long GE stock. He did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 13 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been GE, solar stocks, and Snap. You can reach him on StockTwits at @larryramer. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Why Stem Stock Looks Very Attractive Following Its Pullback appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • My son, a college student, received three stimulus checks. I’m a dad trying to teach ethical behavior. What should we do?

    Our dependent son — a college student — has received three stimulus payments to date, which we believe he may not be entitled to. If your son is claimed as an adult dependent on your taxes, you should receive the payment on his behalf.

  • Disneyland’s Back! Bob Iger Snaps Photos, Guests Sob With Joy, Cast Members Line Main Street Waving, City Of Anaheim Exults

    It seems hard to overstate. Disneyland and California Adventure reopened Friday after 13 months, a tangible sign of a return to normalcy and an upbeat revival at an iconic site – albeit at 25% capacity, for California residents only, and with social distancing and mask wearing. A line formed outside the gate before the 9 […]

  • Biden says U.S. is "way behind the rest of the world" on infrastructure

    President Biden visited Philadelphia on Friday to promote his massive infrastructure&nbsp;plan and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Amtrak. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN's&nbsp;Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • How 3D printers are being used in the manufacturing industry

    A new generation of heavy-duty 3D printers is increasingly being employed for industrial manufacturing.Why it matters: 3D printers have long been used to speed the making of prototypes, but the growing ability to design and print a range of materials means they are becoming an integral part of the manufacturing chain.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: Manufacturing has historically required the production of parts first by injection molding, which can "take weeks or even months," depending on supply chains, said Richard Garrity, the CEO of Stratasys, the global leader in 3D printing.Newer generations of 3D printers can enable manufacturers to "skip that process and go right to the end output itself," he adds, allowing companies to simply mass print the parts they need.When GM suddenly needed to make ventilators during the early stages of the pandemic last year, 3D printing — also known as additive manufacturing — allowed the company to rapidly transition its automobile assembly lines for the new product.Background: This kind of industrial use marks a change in how 3D printing was initially envisioned, says Bradley Rothenberg, CEO of the 3D printing software company nTopology."Everyone was obsessed with the idea of a 'Star Trek'-like replicator you could have in your home that would make everything," he says."But what we've learned is that 3D printing is a new manufacturing process that enables new applications to be built and made."Details: Holo, a 3D printing startup that spun out of the design giant Autodesk, has made progress in developing machines that can produce difficult-to-print industrial materials like copper."These are parts that can only be made using 3D printing, not traditional manufacturing," says Arian Aghababaie, president and chief strategy officer at Holo. "They're designed with the intent that will be made at volume with additive manufacturing."The bottom line: You may not be using a 3D printer at home any time soon, but the spread of the technology into traditional manufacturing can shorten supply chains and enable companies to transition to new product lines more nimbly.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden in no hurry to normalize ties to Cuba, aide says. Makes sense, it would be political suicide | Opinion

    The Biden administration is in no rush to return to a full normalization of relations with Cuba, despite pressure from the Democratic Party’s far-left wing — at least judging from what President Biden’s top adviser on Latin American affairs told me in an interview,

  • Mortgage Rates Rates Avoid a 4th Consecutive Weekly Fall as COVID-19 Pegs Back Yields

    Mortgage rates inched up according to Freddie Mac. A spike in new COVID-19 cases globally pegged U.S Treasury yields back, however, in spite of positive stats from the U.S.

  • Emergent BioSolutions Has Supply Of 60M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Awaiting Approval: Bloomberg

    Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE: EBS) has manufactured over 115 million doses of drug substance used in the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine, 60 million doses of which are in vials and ready to deploy at U.S. regulators’ discretion, reports Bloomberg. The contract manufacturer has been producing the J&J single-shot vaccine since late 2020, according to a source. The stockpile size, which is not yet cleared by the FDA for release, hasn’t been previously reported. A Biden administration official did confirm the numbers but declined to specify further. The supply was expected to be cleared for use last month. But staff conflated materials for the J&J vaccine with those for doses from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) that led to discarding 15 million doses of an ingredient used in the J&J vaccine. The 115 million doses worth of ready-made drug substance do not include the 15 million discarded doses, said the person. Bloomberg also stated that the 60 million vialed doses containing the Emergent-made drug substance are not stored at the troubled Bayview facility. To date, a J&J-run facility based in the Netherlands is the only one in the global manufacturing network cleared to make the drug substance used in the vaccine. Last week, the FDA concluded the inspection of the Bayview facility released a couple of blistering observations on the cross-contamination, sanitary issues, and lack of staff training. The U.S. regulator said on April 21 that manufactured vaccines from the Bayview facility will undergo additional testing and evaluation. In its Q1 earnings call conference, the company said it hopes to respond to U.S. regulators within days on how to resolve the problems at its Baltimore plant and start vaccine production. Price Action: EBS shares are down 3.1% at $61.2 during the market session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNovavax Secures Additional 7M From Warp Speed Program For COVID-19 VaccineEmergent BioSolutions Hopeful To Restart Vaccine Production, Plans To Submit Response To FDA Within Days© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.