Did you win $1.6 billion? These are the numbers for the Powerball drawing for Nov. 5, 2022

The Powerball jackpot stands at an estimated $1.6 billion. The cash value is $782.4 million. The winning numbers were drawn on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball is 20. The Power Play is 3.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Nov. 7. Drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Powerball history: The Powerball jackpot has hit $1.6 billion, the biggest lottery prize ever

