Did winter storms help Arizona's water supplies? Snow crews find 'above average' depths

HAPPY JACK — A team of Salt River Project meteorologists and hydrologists stepped into their snowshoes and tightened them down, ready to trudge 300 yards through dense wet snow to the site of a snow and weather monitoring station.

"It's a long trek out there and can get pretty deep," SRP Hydrologist Jacob Richardson told the reporters who were making the trek. "So don't feel bad if you fall down or need to take a break to catch your breath."

Hikers with unprotected boots followed in the deep holes left by the snowshoes through the compacted powder near Happy Jack in the mountains southeast of Flagstaff. The pristine blanket layered the ground for miles beyond what the eye could see, disturbed only where snowshoes and unseen animals had traipsed through.

Blinded by the sun's glare radiating off the snow, the group made its way to what's known as a SNOTEL site, where SRP collects information about weather and snow. Not even a breeze dislodged the snow weighing down tree branches, heavy enough that it threatened to snap the thin limbs.

After all the storms that left porches buckling under the weight of heavy snowfall in the high country this month, SRP crews were finally able to get out and measure just how much fell.

Bo Svoma, a meteorologist at Salt River Project, gathers a snow sample at a recording station in Happy Jack, AZ, on Feb. 13, 2024.

“We measured an above-average snowpack,” SRP Meteorologist Bo Svoma said. “There's a lot of above-average snowpack all around, meaning there is a lot of water on the watershed ready to come down and potentially refill our reservoirs. A month ago, things were looking very dry, so the start of February was incredible.”

For the most accurate measurements, Svoma and Richardson use a federal sampler, a metal tube they stick into the snow to determine how deep it is. Snow collects inside the tube when shoved into the snowpack and is then weighed.

Svoma and Richardson worked together to repeat these steps four times and averaged the data to get their final reading of 31.4 inches, about 2.5 feet, of snowfall. While this is promising, Svoma said the snow water equivalent is more important to them than the depth of the snow.

The snow water equivalent is the depth of liquid water left behind when the snow is melted, essentially giving a reading as to how much water would have fallen in a rain event.

With almost 8 inches of snow water equivalent, Svoma liked what he saw, explaining that if more storms make their way through the high country, there is potential for spilling from the reservoir system and making flood releases, recharging the aquifer underneath Phoenix.

A sign near a Salt River Project recording station in Happy Jack, AZ, on Feb. 13, 2024.

Snow that has been sitting on the ground for a while compacts, and when calculating snow density, Svoma is looking for a number around 25%. When the measurements showed a total of almost 25%, Svoma was pleased.

For the water supply, Svoma said this snowpack measured well above average for this time of year, which is amazing, considering the dry start to the year.

“If we don't get any more storms for another month, we will dip back to a little below average again,” Svoma said. “But we're in the tail end of winter here where we can continue getting more storms, and the weather forecasts are looking good. So, if we get another round of wet weather, then it'll be quite the turnaround from where we were three weeks ago.”

Weather and water: Are recent Arizona storms related to climate change? One scientist says all weather is now

Why is snow measurement important?

The rain and snow that SRP measures eventually melts and makes its way through the Verde and Salt river watersheds, which sprawl across 8.3 million acres of protected forestland high in the mountains of northern and eastern Arizona. These watersheds supply the greater Phoenix area with 244 billion gallons of water.

Snow covers the ground at a recording station in Happy Jack, AZ, on Feb. 13, 2024.

The snow measured at Happy Jack will melt and some of it will find its way through the Verde River watershed, flowing downstream until it reaches Horseshoe and Bartlett dams.

Knowing how much snow has fallen in these areas is important for more than just the water supply. It is also crucial for planning and preparation for droughts and floods.

“If we get another big rain event on top of the snowpack we already have on this wet watershed, then we could have a substantial flood and we have to safely route that through the reservoirs,” Svoma explained.

“Planning for droughts is another one where we need to have an idea of what the reservoir levels will be a couple of months from now, before we go into the long, hot, and dry summer, when the Phoenix area is using a lot of water," he said. "That helps us with determining how much groundwater to pump and whether or not to deliver from the Salt River or the Verde River, and when to swap between the two sources of water.”

Salt River Project hydrologist Jacob Richardson (left) and meteorologist Bo Svoma set up gear to take snow samples at a recording station in Happy Jack, AZ, on Feb. 13, 2024.

The system is currently 84% full, which is slightly better than this time last year, with more than 1.9 million acre-feet stored across the reservoirs.

Capturing and storing water above ground as well as taking advantage of large underground aquifers helps SRP plan for droughts.

Being in the arid environment of Phoenix, drought cycles are normal and frequent. So, when Arizona gets a wet winter, all that extra water is stored underground so that during dry years, the region has enough water.

SRP always plans as though the state is entering a drought, instead of always working from a deficit, a mindset Svoma encourages others to take on as well.

"Just because we are seeing above-average snow levels, does not mean we do not have to conserve water anymore," Svoma said. "We do live in a desert, so conserving water is always a good way to be as a default."

According to Svoma, one household in metro Phoenix consumes about one-third of an acre-foot of water – nearly 110,000 gallons of water in one year. SRP is working to improve its reservoirs to capture more water, including work to expand Bartlett Dam so it could hold almost 98 billion gallons more than it can currently.

SRP’s partner, Water – Use it Wisely, put together more than 100 ideas to help families save water. For even more tips on conserving water, visit SRP’s saving water website.

Caralin Nunes writes about weather and related topics for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Email her with story tips at caralin.nunes@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Snow measurement looks promising for Phoenix water supply