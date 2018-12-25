Did Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

Wintrust Financial Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Independent Director Peter Crist made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$89.30 each. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (US$62.87). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 845.00 shares worth US$67k. But insiders sold 33.98k shares worth US$3.0m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Wintrust Financial shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$89.36, on average. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (US$62.87), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Wintrust Financial Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Wintrust Financial over the last quarter. Gary Sweeney shelled out US$22k for shares in that time. It’s good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Wintrust Financial insiders own 1.3% of the company, currently worth about US$49m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Wintrust Financial Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider buying than selling in the last three months. But the difference isn't much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Wintrust Financial insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.