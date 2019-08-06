Did Yangaroo Inc. (CVE:YOO) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Yangaroo Inc. (CVE:YOO).

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Yangaroo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

insider Horace Boone made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$110k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.11 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$0.12 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Yangaroo insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid CA$248k for 1.9m shares purchased. Yangaroo insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$0.13. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:YOO Recent Insider Trading, August 6th 2019

Insiders at Yangaroo Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Yangaroo insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. In total, insiders bought CA$114k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership of Yangaroo

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Yangaroo insiders own about CA$1.3m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Yangaroo Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Yangaroo insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.