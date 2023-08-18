Didcot shops cat becomes a social media star

A tabby cat has become a social media star after being pictured in shop checkouts in a town centre.

Two-year-old Willow captured the heart of locals after being spotted in stores including Boots, Starbucks and Sainsburys in Didcot, Oxfordshire.

He became such a popular sight that a dedicated Facebook group has been set up to chart his exploits.

Willow's owner, who did not want to be named, described the tabby as a "kind, gentle cat".

"The security in the big Sainsbury's adore him.

"Fone Planet in the Orchard Centre ring us often to say they have him, and he's been in Sports Direct," she added.

"The adventures of Willow from Didcot" Facebook group currently has more than 800 members who share pictures or videos when they come across the cat.

Mikey, a member of shop staff at Boots Pharmacy at The Orchard Centre, said Willow visited at least two or three times a week and it would be "very odd" if they did not see him.

"Most people love him and stroke him," she added.

Matthew Mcinally, who recently took the pictures of Willow at a Sainsbury's shop described him as "a superstar".

Even though Willow is trying to be on his best behaviour, as any cat, he tends to wander around.

His owner said: "My partner goes down every evening to look and sometimes finds Willow and brings him home,"

"If that fails and we do not find him, a lady from the petrol station will look after him and return him."

Willow is following in the footsteps of other cats who became famous for visiting public places.

