Diddy Goes Crazy After Getting An Iced Chain From Yung Miami: 'We're Going To Make Love'

Diddy was jumping over the moon after receiving a diamond chain from Yung Miami for his 53rd birthday. Surrounded by many of the biggest names in Hollywood for his birthday party at his Los Angeles mansion, Diddy unveiled the lavish gift he received from Yung Miami, Bossip reports.

A video posted to social media shows the crowd cheering with Diddy as he showed off the chain.

“Somebody put this on,” Diddy can be heard saying.

The elated birthday man showed his gratitude with a kiss for Yung Miami.

Diddy appeared to be in shock for the entire night after getting his gift. One video posted to Twitter shows the “I Need A Girl” rapper shouting in disbelief after looking at his chain in the mirror.

“Ain’t nobody loving me like this,” Diddy said before looking in the mirror. “She loving me like this. That’s what’s up. That’s what the f*** is up. That’s what I f*** with.”

The Bad Boy CEO expressed himself with expletives when he saw a reflection of his chain.

“Oh s**t!” he shouted repeatedly.

Diddy then fell to his knees and pressed his palms together to once again show gratitude for the “Take Yo Man” rapper.

With multiple cameras still taking flicks of the emotional moment, Diddy opened the door to another room and followed behind Miami.

“We’re going to make love,” he said.

According to TMZ, Diddy’s birthday party over the weekend included Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, French Montana, MGK, Teyana Taylor, Kehlani, Tinashe and Jermaine Dupri.

Diddy and Miami are believed to have been dating for more than a year.