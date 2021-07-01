Didi: Chinese ride-hailing giant makes $68bn US debut

·2 min read
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange.
It was the biggest listing in the US by a Chinese company since Alibaba's debut in 2014

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global has ended its first day on the New York Stock Exchange with a valuation of $68.49bn (£49.6bn).

That is even as its shares closed just 1% higher than their $14 offering price after slipping back from earlier strong gains.

It was the biggest listing in the US by a Chinese company since Alibaba's debut in 2014.

China's answer to Uber raised $4.4bn in the Initial Public Offering (IPO).

It is the latest in a series of Chinese companies to cash in on the booming US stock market.

In the first six months of the year, some 29 Chinese companies raised a total of $7.6bn in IPOs, according to financial markets data provider Refinitiv.

This is despite years of tensions between Washington and Beijing, and concerns raised by US regulators over some Chinese firms' financial reports.

Didi had originally hoped for a valuation of as much as $100bn, according to a Reuters report in March.

Those expectations were said to have been scaled back after potential investors voiced concerns about the speed and profitability of the firm's expansion plans.

Didi, like the majority of ride-hailing platforms, had been loss-making until it reported a $30m profit for the first three months of this year.

In 2020, it reported a $1.6bn annual loss as the business was hit by the pandemic.

Didi
Didi is one of China's largest ride-hailing apps

In June this year, it was reported that Didi was being probed by China's market watchdog.

The State Administration for Market Regulation was investigating whether it had unfairly squeezing out smaller rivals, according to Reuters.

Beijing has been increasingly reining in the country's technology giants, including Alibaba and Tencent.

The company's founder Cheng Wei has said he had the idea to launch a ride-hailing platform in 2012 after he struggled to book a taxi on a freezing night in Beijing.

Mr Cheng will own a 6.5% stake in the company, while having a 35.5% voting power due to a dual-class share structure that is popular among technology firms.

Japan's SoftBank is Didi's largest single investor with a stake of more than 20%. It is also backed by Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Tencent.

Uber also owns 12% of the firm as a result of Didi taking over Uber China in 2016.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Massive COVID outbreak in Scotland linked to Euro 2020 soccer match attendance

    A total of 1,991 COVID-19 cases in Scotland have been linked to fans attending Euro 2020 soccer matches, Public Health Scotland reported Wednesday. By the numbers: Two-thirds of the reported cases were from people who reported traveling to London to watch the Scotland v England game on June 18.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free397 of the cases reported going to Wembley StadiumThere were only 38 reports of people who attended Scotl

  • Hong Kong: How life has changed under China's national security law

    Seven city residents tell the BBC how the national security law fundamentally changed their lives.

  • Austin hosts German defense minister, as Washington resets relationship with Germany

    ‘NO BETTER FRIEND’: First thing this morning, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomes his German counterpart Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to the Pentagon with a bit of ceremonial pomp the military refers to as “an enhanced honor cordon.”

  • Britain starts planning for vaccine booster shots from September

    Britain is starting to plan for a COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign starting later this year after top vaccine advisers said it might be necessary to give third shots to the elderly and most vulnerable from September. The government said that a final decision on whether a vaccine booster campaign was needed had not been made, but officials had advised that preparations should begin on a precautionary basis. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised that there should be a plan to offer COVID-19 booster vaccines from September, starting with people 70 years old, care home residents and those who are immunosuppressed or vulnerable.

  • Finding relevance in the Communist Party among China's Gen-Z

    Lectrice, 28, grew up eating KFC, has watched American teen TV drama Gossip Girl since high school, loves wearing Nike Air Jordans and supports the #MeToo movement. She is also a staunch Chinese Communist Party (CCP) member. China's Communist Party, which celebrates its 100th anniversary on Thursday, is at the peak of its power under President Xi Jinping, analysts say, as China's post-COVID economy surges and its international stature grows.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Table tennis-China eyes another clean sweep but challenges ahead

    China will be bidding for a fourth clean sweep of table tennis medals at the Tokyo Olympics and despite some mixed performances in the run-up to the Games it will be a major shock if their paddlers are not standing atop the podium yet again. The Asian powerhouse has won 28 of the 32 gold medals awarded in the sport since it was added to the programme at the 1988 Games, including all eight women's singles titles. Ma Long returns to defend his singles title with world number one Fan Zhendong also selected in the event.

  • Bitcoin Set for Record Second-Quarter Price Drop

    Bitcoin's second-quarter decline looks like a technical pullback, one observer said.

  • Didi shares end 1.4% above IPO price in the Chinese ride-hailing giant's US debut

    Shares of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, kicking off what is set to be a busy summer of initial public offerings on the U.S. exchanges.

  • CCP 100: Xi warns China will not be 'oppressed' in anniversary speech

    The Chinese leader was speaking at an event marking the centenary of the ruling Communist Party.

  • 'China's increased scrutiny of tech giants casts a shadow' over Didi : IMD Business School LEGO Professor

    Howard Yu, IMD Business School LEGO Professor, joined Yahoo Finance to dicuss Didi's IPO.&nbsp;

  • Housing Stocks Near Buy Zones As Market May Have 'Longer Legs Than People Expect'

    Industry watchers think housing stocks could take off again, but a lot depends on how well the economy recovers in the next few months.

  • Krispy Kreme prices IPO at $17 a share, well below range

    Krispy Kreme Inc. priced its initial public offering at $17 a share late Wednesday, raising about $500 million.

  • NVIDIA's Stock Split Is Almost Here: Here's What You Should Know

    In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Could Triple in Price Once Again

    These stocks have been solid performers over the years, and there is a great reason why they could get even better.

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest monthly fall in 15 months

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March last year, pressured by high global crude oil prices and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at unwinding its massive stimulus. Over the quarter, the unit lost 1.7%, its worst quarterly fall since January-March 2020 when it tumbled 5.8%. India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising oil prices could add to inflationary concerns and further complicate policy making for the central bank which has vowed to keeping monetary policy accommodative to support the pandemic-hit economy.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021

    As talk of rising inflation picks up, now is the perfect time to consider putting dividend stocks to work in your portfolio. The following five dividend stocks can comfortably be bought hand over first for the second half of 2021. Arguably the most attractive income stock to combat inflation is mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).