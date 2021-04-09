Didi Chuxing Has Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO

Didi Chuxing Has Filed Confidentially for U.S. IPO
Vinicy Chan and Crystal Tse
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as underwriters, is aiming to raise several billion dollars in the listing, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

It could be valued at as much as $70 billion to $100 billion, said the people.

The size and timing of the listing could still change.

Didi is also exploring a potential dual listing in Hong Kong at a later time, one of the people added.

A Didi representative declined to comment. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.

Didi, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., had accelerated its IPO plan as business rebounded post-pandemic. It is raising $1.5 billion through a revolving loan facility to shore up capital ahead of the listing, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Didi’s share sale comes as Grab Holdings Inc., the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant, has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with a blank-check company, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Singapore-based Grab aims to announce the SPAC merger as soon as next week, the people said. The deal could value Grab at more than $34 billion, the people said. The deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company.

Grab Said to Draw T. Rowe, Temasek Backing for Record SPAC Deal

Reuters had reported that Didi could be filing in April.

Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired its U.S. rival’s China business in 2016.

(Adds to say Morgan Stanley decline to comment, details on Grab starting in 8th paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tencent-Backed Linklogis Rises 9.9% in Hong Kong Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. rose on its debut in Hong Kong, with the Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company snapping a recent run of disappointing listings in the city.Shares of the Shenzhen-based firm closed 9.9% higher. Linklogis had priced its $1.02 billion initial public offering near the midpoint of an indicative range at HK$17.58 per share, while the retail portion of its offering was 98.5 times subscribed by local investors.Its performance comes after a run of underwhelming listings in Hong Kong. Fintech firm Bairong Inc. slumped 16% during its first day of trading last week, delivering the worst debut in three years, while video streaming service Bilibili Inc. also fell. It is the second IPO deal exceeding $1 billion launched in Hong Kong this year after Kuaishou Technology, which soared 161% on its debut in February.However, while Linklogis’ midpoint-pricing and ties to Tencent made it attractive, institutional demand was not particularly strong, said Steven Leung, executive director at UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd. “We are still in cherry-picking season where people are cautious about buying names without powerful cornerstone investors or solid businesses.”The firm offers digital services to help facilitate supply chain finance transactions in China. While its prospectus shows the company hasn’t made a profit in the last three years, revenue expanded 47% last year following an 83% surge in 2019.Chinese fintech companies are going through a particularly hard year after Beijing suddenly halted Ant Group Co.’s IPO last year, signaling wider crackdowns for the sector. Regulators are inspecting businesses spanning from online lending to payments and insurance tech, making investors wary when it comes to backing firms in the industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia's Traveloka Eyes $5B US Listing Via SPAC Merger With Bridgetown Holdings: Bloomberg

    Indonesian travel unicorn Traveloka is in advanced talks for public listing via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel sponsored Bridgetown Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BTWN) in a deal worth $5 billion, Bloomberg reports. The fundraise could range between $500 million and $750 million via a private investment in public equity (PIPE). Bridgetown shares rose close to 6% in premarket trading, extending their 13% gain on Thursday. SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY)-sponsored Singapore’s ride-hailing and financial services start-up Grab is ready for a U.S. listing via Altimeter Capital’s SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp (NASDAQ: AGC), with a $40 billion valuation. Traveloka was valued at around $2.75 billion in 2020. Bridgetown had raised roughly $595 million in October initial public offering (IPO) backed by Thiel’s Los Angeles-based personal investment vehicle Thiel Capital and Li’s Hong Kong-based investment company Pacific Century Group. Representatives for Bridgetown and Traveloka declined to comment to Bloomberg. Traveloka has expanded its base across six Southeast Asian nations, including Australia, enabling consumer flight and hotel reservations across countries. Traveloka gradually diversified its offerings into finance apart from travel, lifestyle, and accommodation booking portfolio. Traveloka’s sponsors include Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE), Rocket Internet SE (OTC: RCKZF), East Ventures, Li’s FWD Group Ltd., and Singapore’s GIC Pte. Price action: BTWN shares traded higher by 3.06% at $12.48 in the premarket session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Is BTWN Stock Trading Higher Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Redfin (RDFN) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

    Redfin (RDFN) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • P2P Mortgage Loans - A Growing Trend

    The past decade has seen an internet-fueled trend in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. It's a form of financing that allows borrowers to obtain a loan from a group of individual lenders without going through an intermediary, such as a bank. According to a 2017 Bank of America study, 36% of adults said they used a P2P lending service.

  • Grab Draws T. Rowe, Temasek Backing for Record SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc., the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery giant, has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with a blank-check company, people with knowledge of the matter said.The firms have expressed interest in joining a private investment in public equity offering, or PIPE, to support Grab’s combination with Altimeter Growth Corp., the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. BlackRock Inc. is also in talks to participate in the PIPE, which could raise about $4 billion, according to the people.Singapore-based Grab aims to announce the SPAC merger as soon as next week, the people said. The deal could value Grab at more than $34 billion, the people said.The Grab deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company. Indonesia’s Traveloka is in advanced talks to list via Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a SPAC backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Richard Li, Bloomberg News has reported.The terms being discussed would give Grab an enterprise value equivalent to roughly 8.5 times its revenue, the people said. Details of the transaction are still being finalized, and the investor lineup could change, the people said.Representatives for Grab, T. Rowe Price and Temasek declined to comment. A spokesperson for BlackRock couldn’t immediately comment, while a representative for Altimeter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Grab, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., increased net revenue by about 70% in 2020 after bouncing back from a Covid-19 trough. The startup was last valued at about $16 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter said. It’s now angling to delve deeper into online finance and food delivery.Altimeter Growth Corp., sponsored by Silicon Valley investment firm Altimeter Capital, raised $500 million in its September initial public offering. The SPAC said in its prospectus that it plans to acquire a business in the technology sector that “will compound growth over the long-term for exponential value creation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: China's Didi picks Goldman, Morgan Stanley for mega U.S. IPO - sources

    China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has mandated Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to lead its blockbuster IPO and plans to file confidentially for the New York float this month, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Didi, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank, Alibaba and Tencent, is looking to list as soon as July, according to the people. It is eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion via the initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported last month.

  • Traveloka Said in Talks to List via Thiel’s Bridgetown SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s Traveloka is in advanced talks to go public through merging with Bridgetown Holdings Ltd., a blank-check firm backed by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel, according to people familiar with the matter.A deal could value Southeast Asia’s online travel leader at about $5 billion, said the people who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The potential transaction could also involve raising between $500 million and $750 million through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, the people said. Details including the amount to be raised could change as the companies start discussions with potential investors, they added.Representatives for Bridgetown and Traveloka declined to comment.Shares in Bridgetown Holdings rose about 6% in pre-market trading in New York, extending their 13% gain on Thursday.The deal would make Jakarta-based Traveloka one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Grab Holdings Inc. is in advanced talks to go that route through Altimeter Capital’s first SPAC, which may value the company at about $40 billion, Bloomberg News reported last month.Read more: Traveloka Is Said to Pick JPMorgan for U.S. Listing via SPACTraveloka was valued in 2020 at around $2.75 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Bridgetown raised about $595 million in a U.S. initial public offering in October. The company’s sponsor is a collaboration between Thiel Capital, Thiel’s personal investment vehicle based in Los Angeles, and Pacific Century Group, a Hong Kong-based investment company led by Li.Founded in 2012, Traveloka has expanded its reach across six Southeast Asian nations and also covers Australia, making it easier for consumers to book flights and hotels across countries. Like other startups in the region, the company has sought to grow its offering with complementary services, extending into finance alongside its travel, lifestyle and accommodation booking portfolio.Traveloka’s backers include Expedia Group Inc., Rocket Internet, East Ventures, Li’s FWD Group Ltd. and Singapore’s GIC Pte.(Adds pre-market trading in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Could StitchFix Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    For instance, Stitch Fix had a novel concept when it began operating in 2011 and eventually IPO'd in 2017. Stitch Fix has been building up its business now for a decade or so. In the case of Stitch Fix, the stock price didn't really go down either path -- until the pandemic hit.

  • As Coinbase Listing Nears, Analysts Pitch Valuations From $19B to $230B

    The wide range shows the extreme uncertainty and risk of investing in the fast-moving cryptocurrency industry.

  • Exclusive: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data security conditions - sources

    China's antitrust regulator is ready to clear tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to take the country's no.3 search engine Sogou private, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move that signals the watchdog is willing to wave some deals through even as it ratchets up sector scrutiny. The regulator, State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR), has no objection to the $3.5 billion deal for the 60% of U.S.-listed Sogou that Tencent doesn't already own, the people said, as long as Tencent is willing to set up a special mechanism to ensure data security - a first for SAMR deal approvals. Shares of Sogou were up 5.8% in premarket trading on Friday.

  • Musk’s Las Vegas Tunnel Is Like a Tesla Amusement Park Ride

    (Bloomberg) -- Nate Calabrese almost skipped right over the ``driver wanted'' ad on job-search website Indeed.com because it offered so few details. Turned out the posting was for the Boring Co., the tunneling business owned by Elon Musk. That's how Calabrese, 27, ended up driving people underneath the Las Vegas convention center on Friday in one of the first public peeks at the so-called “Loop” Musk has constructed there.The company's first big commercial project was set for unveiling at Las Vegas’s glitzy annual Consumer Electronics Show this January, but the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way. Now, it’s ready for its first big deployment at the World of Concrete event from June 8-10, city tourism officials said Friday.The Loop ride itself is short, matching the tunnels—just about 0.4 miles long for each of the four sections, making a total of about 1.7 miles of tunnel. But they make up for their brevity in fun, with enough pulsing colored lights that the staff has nicknamed the slick track “Rainbow Road.”Comprising of a fleet of modified Tesla sedans that loop—as their name implies—among three stops, the system can carry passengers at up to 40 miles per hour. The idea is to move people around shows that pre-Covid routinely attracted tens of thousands of people, in a sprawling space that comprises four different exhibit halls. The cost will be free to conference goers, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.Riders who board at the South or West station stops will wait outside for their Teslas, and enter tunnels that slope down through entrances lined with painted grey rocks, amusement-park style. Riders who board at the Central station stop ride down 40 feet via an escalator to a large open hall with room for Teslas to pull in so passengers can hop in or out. Each car seats three people at the moment because of Covid restrictions, but they could hold as many as five.Drivers all had to pass tests, including a driving exam, Calabrese said—and a surprising number of applicants can’t nail the portion that requires them to reverse safely out of a spot, he said. The group had to drill for a number of emergency scenarios, including bomb threats, active shooters, and tunnel collapse.The Vegas Loop was approved in May 2019 and built at a cost of $52.5 million, paid for by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Association. Most of the funds came from hotel taxes. Boring has also said it would like to build a Loop to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from a nearby Metro stop. That potential project is still undergoing environmental review. Its only existing project is a test tunnel in Hawthorne, California, that was finished in 2018.The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop could one day tap into a broader network envisioned to connect more parts of of the city, including the Strip, and potentially, as far as the airport. Those plans are in the permitting and land-use approval stage, according to a spokesman for Clark County, Nevada, where much of the route would go.Calabrese likes the job a lot so far, and at $17 an hour plus benefits, said he's doing much better financially compared to his old life as a Vegas cab driver. He’ll still need to find new work eventually though. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Executive Officer Steve Hill said Friday that once the cars get certified for driverless transportation, and passengers feel comfortable with the idea, they will drive on their own. “We will work toward autonomy,” he told reporters.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • J&J Covid Vaccine Reviewed by EU Regulator After Blood Clots

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s drug regulator has started a review to assess blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after immunization with the J&J shot, the European Medicines Agency said Friday. The regulator is now scrutinizing potential safety issues for two Covid vaccines, after AstraZeneca Plc’s shot was possibly linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in an email it had provided information to the EU regulator about reports of clots in a few individuals who had taken the J&J Covid-19 vaccine. Those reports became “the basis” of the EMA statement, according to the FDA.The U.S. regulator is also investigating the cases, but said it hasn’t found a causal relationship with vaccination.J&J is working with regulators around the world to assess data on the rare clots, and reiterated that “at present, no clear causal relationship has been established” with the vaccine, the company said in a statement. Its shares closed down 1.1% on Friday in New York.One of the cases following J&J vaccinations happened during a clinical trial. At the time, the company said it had found no evidence the vaccine was at fault. Three others occurred in the U.S., where the shot has been given to almost 5 million people.Though J&J’s vaccine is approved in the EU, its rollout in the bloc isn’t expected to start until later this month. Still, the EU is relying on the one-shot vaccine to boost its immunization drive amid restrictions in some countries on use of the AstraZeneca shot, which needs two doses.Sputnik DataThe EU regulator also started a review to assess five reported cases of a rare disorder called capillary leak syndrome in people who got the AstraZeneca shot. The EMA said it’s not clear whether the vaccine was linked to the disorder, in which fluid leaking from blood vessels causes tissue to swell and blood pressure to drop.Separately, the EU regulator said it doesn’t yet have enough evidence to approve the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.The J&J, Astra and Sputnik shots all use an adenovirus -- the cause of some common colds -- to deliver the coronavirus antigen and generate an immune response.Adenovirus technologies such as that used by AstraZeneca and others have been associated with clotting in other settings, so if this is the reason for the rare side effects observed with the Astra vaccine, shots from J&J, Sputnik and Chinese drugmaker CanSino Biologics Inc. would also be at risk, said Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.Clotting CasesThe numbers of clot cases in people who took the J&J shot have been small so far compared to the total number of people getting the vaccine worldwide, Peter Arlett, EMA’s head of analytics, said on April 7. At that point, Arlett said three clotting cases had been found, while some 4.5 million people had gotten the J&J shot.“I think it would be fair to say there is intensive monitoring of this issue across the vaccines,” Arlett said.The EMA will continue its rolling review of the Russian vaccine until it has enough evidence to support an application for marketing authorization, the agency said on Friday. The EMA declined to comment on safety information for Sputnik before its assessment is complete.(Adds comment from FDA in third and fourth paragraph, updates shares in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Secret contracts show how China structures loans to become Africa’s “preferred” lender

    Chinese lenders use contracts to seek an advantage over other creditors in developing countries, a new report says.

  • Facebook Turns Part of Headquarters Campus Into a Vaccine Site

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. said Friday it will convert part of its Menlo Park, California, headquarters into a vaccination clinic for under-served communities.The Ravenswood Family Health Center, based the low-income East Palo Alto area, will administer the Covid-19 vaccines. The social media giant also plans to offer transportation for residents seeking shots to get to and from Facebook’s campus. Facebook employees will not be eligible for the vaccination program, according to a company spokesperson.“As more COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the country, we are finally seeing glimmers of hope, which can grow so long as we continue to make progress,” Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said in a post. “At Facebook, we’re focused on doing our part to help people get vaccinated, especially those in under-served communities.”In January, Amazon.com Inc. also announced it would open up its Seattle, Washington, campus to host pop-up clinics to administer vaccines.Read more: Facebook Is Letting Anti-Vaxxers Scare Women From Covid ShotsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO Sees Pandemic on Wrong Path; U.S. Vaccine Pace: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic is on the wrong trajectory after six straight weeks of increased cases, according to a World Health Organization officer, who said “vaccines will not end the pandemic.”The U.S. recorded 4 million vaccine doses on Friday, returning the pace of inoculations almost to the level before a post holiday lull, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for Michiganders to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the U.S.Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere to allow use of their vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15. A Johns Hopkins University professor said AstraZeneca Plc’s shots are still safe “overall” even as some countries limited its use.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 134.3 million; deaths 2.9 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 748 million shots given worldwideJ&J vaccine reviewed by EU regulator after blood clotsWHO chief says political will missing for equitable vaccinationEurope finds some rare successes in its struggle to defeat CovidChina’s bid to ramp up vaccinations hindered by supply shortagesSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Covid Hampers St. Vincent Evacuation (7:33 a.m. HK)Covid-19 is hampering efforts to evacuate people from the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent, where the La Soufriere volcano began erupting Friday morning.St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said efforts to move an estimated 20,000 residents who live near the volcano were underway. But the pandemic is causing delays. Hotels that are being turned into refugee centers are asking that people be vaccinated, a request that Gonsalves said was “not unreasonable.”U.S. Vaccinations Climb (7:05 a.m. HK)The U.S. recorded 4 million vaccine doses on Friday, returning the pace of inoculations almost to the level before a post holiday lull, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.It was the third straight day of increases, with the seven-day average now at 3.03 million doses a day. So far, 179 million doses have been administered. At this pace, it’s estimated to take another 3 months to cover 75% of the population.Brazil Health Agency Meets Ambassadors (6:54 a.m. HK)Antonio Barra Torres, the head of Brazilian health regulator met with Russian Ambassador to Brazil Alexey Labetskiy to clarify pending issues for the approval of the Sputnik V vaccine. Torres addressed the requests for import and emergency use of Sputnik V, stressing the agency awaits the fulfillment of legal requirements to move ahead with the analysis.In a separate videoconference with the Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy, Torres discussed ways for the regulatory agencies of both countries to collaborate and improve the exchange of information regarding the Covaxin vaccine.J&J Symptoms No ‘Reason for Concern’ (5:37 p.m. NY)The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is working with health departments in four states to evaluate symptoms experienced after Johnson & Johnson vaccinations but has “not found any reason for concern,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.“Many people don’t have any side effects after Covid-19 vaccines, but some people will have pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache,” spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said. “These typically don’t last long and are signs that your body is building protection.”She said the states are Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia and Iowa. The symptoms include “dizziness, light headedness, feeling faint, rapid breathing, and sweating.” She said the CDC “is aware of other instances of these symptoms occurring with the other Covid-19 vaccines.”Ireland Expands Quarantine List (5:13 p.m. NY)People traveling to Ireland from a host of countries including the U.S. and France will have to quarantine for 14 days from next week, the Irish health ministry said. From April 15, travelers from those countries will be met on arrival in Ireland and brought to a hotel for two weeks at their own expense. The quarantine can be shortened if a person tests negative after 10 days.Ireland already requires passengers arriving from more than 50 countries to stay in these hotels, while travelers from other nations are required to have a negative test within three days of travel and self quarantine when they arrive. Overall 16 countries including Canada and Belgium were added to the list Friday, while three including Israel will be removed.Colorado Hit by ‘Fourth Wave’ (5 p.m. NY)Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the state has been hit by a “fourth wave” of the coronavirus, sending hospitalizations to 404, the highest since Feb. 19. Most Covid-19 hospital patients are in the 18-50 age group, a development of “great alarm,” Polis said at a Friday news conference in Denver. Colorado has adequate hospital capacity to handle the new wave, he said.Astra Should Be in ‘Toolkit’: JHU (3:10 p.m. NY)AstraZeneca’s vaccine has a “communication problem” rather than a “science” problem, Lauren Sauer, Johns Hopkins University’s associate professor of Emergency Medicine, said in a Bloomberg Radio interview. The vaccine could help in areas where there’s community spread, particularly among the elderly.“This is just another tool in our toolkit and part of it is about the potential risk of these rare events,” Sauer said. “But we do know that it is overall safe and quite effective especially in our older population.”Germany’s Paul Ehrlich Institute said it has now counted 42 cases of a rare type of brain blood clot in people who were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. All but seven of the cases were in women aged 20 to 63, the drug safety oversight body said. Doctors also found low blood platelet counts in 23 of the cases. Eight people died.France Reaches Vaccine Record (2:23 p.m. NY)France administered a record 510,267 vaccine doses on Friday, bringing the total number of shots given since the inoculation campaign began to 14.1 million. The country is speeding up vaccinations after a sluggish start as it battles a resurgence of the virus. The government reported 41,243 new cases and 301 deaths in the past 24 hours.Illinois Cases Jump (1:50 p.m. NY)Illinois, like many of its Midwestern neighbors, is seeing cases jump even as its daily vaccinations accelerate to stop the pandemic. Confirmed and probable cases on Friday rose to 4,004, the highest since late January, as the number of daily vaccinations reported rose to a record 164,462, according to the state department of public health. Vaccine eligibility will expand to all residents 16 and over statewide on April 12. Germany Reported to Weigh Curfews (1:39 p.m. NY)Germany’s first draft of an agreement between federal and state officials for unified nationwide lockdown rules to curb Covid-19 infections includes a nightly curfew and business closures, Business Insider reported.A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would be triggered when local seven-day incidence rates rise above 100 infections per 100,000 people, according to the report.Pfizer Seeks Approval for Young Teens (1:15 p.m. NY)Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE said they would ask regulators in the U.S. and elsewhere to allow use of their Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents ages 12 to 15.The companies said in a statement that they had requested that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expand the vaccine’s emergency-use authorization and that they plan to request similar rulings from other regulators worldwide in coming days.If the requests are granted, it could pave the way for many more schoolchildren to be vaccinated before the next school year.Italy Relaxes Restrictions (11:31 a.m. NY)Italy eased lockdown restrictions, lifting some curbs that have been weighing on the economy in the region surrounding Milan and across the country as the latest virus resurgence slows.Health Minister Roberto Speranza will sign a decree later on Friday to shift six regions classified as high-risk “red” areas to medium-risk “orange” status, his office said in a statement.Michigan Seeks Aid Amid Surge (10:35 a.m. NY)Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for Michiganders to voluntarily suspend social activities for two weeks, and asked the federal government to prioritize additional vaccines to the state, to help slow the spread in the hottest Covid-19 spot in the nation.The U.S. needs a program that allocates additional vaccines to states that are experiencing surges, Whitmer said Friday at a press briefing. In the meantime, she urged high schools to shift to remote learning, diners to avoid indoor seating and youth sports to suspend games and practices.WHO Warns on Covid Trajectory (8:24 a.m. NY)The pandemic is on the wrong trajectory after six weeks in a row of increases in cases and deaths, according to Maria van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead officer on Covid-19.“Vaccines will not end the pandemic,” she said at a media briefing, saying physical distancing, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and working from home are tools that need to go hand-in-hand with vaccine rollouts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Has Best China Sales Ever While Elon Musk Congratulates Rival

    Tesla notched its best month in China ever in March as sales of its Model 3 and Model Y shot up, despite a global chip shortage.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: India vaccination nears 100 million doses

    The world's biggest inoculation drive aims to cover 250 million people by July.

  • Myanmar citizens flee to India to escape violence

    India is the closest refuge for Myanmar nationals fleeing violence following February's military coup.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • Covid-19 vaccination: Is India running out of doses?

    India produces most of the world's jabs but its own vaccination drive appears to be struggling.