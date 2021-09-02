Didi Creates Union, Setting Precedent for Xi’s Worker Agenda

Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is helping workers establish their first union, a groundbreaking decision its fellow tech giants may soon follow as China imposes rules to curb excessive work and protect millions of blue-collar workers from exploitation.

The Beijing-based ride-hailing giant announced the creation of the union on an internal forum last week without specifics, according to people familiar with the matter. Didi drivers -- mostly part-time and lacking full employee benefits -- will likely be invited to join, one of the people said, requesting anonymity discussing private information.

Peers including food delivery leader Meituan are also studying the feasibility of internal labor rights organizations, another person said. Employees from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. have posted calls for the formation of a union on their own company forum, a third person said. Billionaire Richard Liu’s e-commerce empire JD.com Inc. also established a union this week, the Workers’ Daily, the official newspaper of China’s umbrella union organization, reported late Wednesday.

Tech giants like Didi are responding to regulators’ demands that sharing-economy behemoths improve the welfare of millions of low-wage workers they depend on to power growth. That stems from Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign to get the private sector to share the enormous wealth accumulated during a decade-long internet boom, while reining in their growing influence. In Didi’s case, the move may curry favor with Beijng at a time it’s said to be fighting to ensure its survival after forging ahead with a $4.4 billion IPO over regulators’ objections.

While embryonic -- and a reversal of the usual bottom-up process of change -- support for effective unions marks a significant step for China’s hard-charging tech industry. The mobile boom has minted an unprecedented amount of tech billionaires from Alibaba’s Jack Ma to Didi’s Cheng Wei and Wang Xing of Meituan, many of whom are now keen to show they’re giving back. Didi’s shares surged 12% in New York, leading a rally in Chinese tech stocks.

Gig-economy workers from Silicon Valley to India have in recent years become increasingly vocal in protesting their rights, gaining the attention of politicians. In China, the issue came to the fore more recently, following years of breakneck expansion by the likes of Meituan, Alibaba, Full Truck Alliance Co. and Pinduoduo Inc. into fledgling arenas from community commerce to meals and grocery delivery.

Didi and Alibaba didn’t respond to written inquiries seeking comment. A Meituan representative didn’t comment on unions but said in an emailed statement it’s focused on listening to and helping out its delivery riders.

Read more: Didi Said to Weigh Giving Up Data Control to Appease Beijing

Didi, now under investigation over data privacy violations, made its internal announcement just after China’s top court and labor ministry published a lengthy essay outlining 10 cases -- including but not limited to the tech industry -- in which employees were forced to work extra hours or put in harm’s way, using real and richly detailed court disputes to demonstrate how to fight against labor rights violations.

The essay was viewed as a fresh warning toward tech’s heavyweights, many of which are known for punishing demands and unreasonable overtime. It adds to the challenges for an industry already weathering heightened scrutiny over everything from their troves to data to endemic issues such as forced drinking during official functions.

China’s tech workers face immense pressure to log long hours to meet exacting deadlines while often lacking clear legal recourse -- in contrast with Silicon Valley, where icons including Apple Inc., Google and Intel Corp. have paid hundreds of millions of dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by workers. Alibaba’s Ele.me and Meituan have weathered criticism about harsh treatment of gig-economy workers, after several deliverymen were killed or injured trying to meet strict deadlines.

Read more: China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

The history of unions in China dates back to 1921, when a then-fledgling Communist Party converted workers into Marxist followers. Today, they’re mostly offshoots of the government-backed All-China Federation of Trade Unions, which has lost much of its effectiveness, according to Aidan Chau, a researcher at the Hong Kong-based China Labour Bulletin.

Robust unions have been virtually non-existent among China’s internet companies, partly because of a government abhorrence toward self-organized citizens’ groups that could undermine the Party’s power. The lack of collective bargaining power has made it challenging for many to get heard. In one widely debated case, a delivery driver for Alibaba’s Ele.me set himself on fire to protest unpaid wages.

Xi has since 2013 called on the ACFTU to reform and take a more active role in achieving his “China Dream,” Chau said, a precursor to his current “Common Prosperity” mantra.

Read more: Xi Tests ‘Common Prosperity’ Policies in Alibaba’s Home Province

A guidance document jointly issued recently by the federation and seven other agencies hinted at changes on the horizon. Unions could serve as a bridge between gig workers and so-called platform companies, helping facilitate negotiations on commissions, they said.

Beijing hopes unions can play a key role in closing a policy loophole in labor protections across the booming sharing economy, particularly as Beijing enacts strict new regulations. Among other things, the government intends to impose a cap on the commissions that ride-hailing or meal delivery providers charge their drivers or merchant partners.

“Establishing new unions in major tech companies can be seen as a continuing push in that direction,” Chau said in an email. “We have seen unions being set up in food delivery companies, courier companies and now internet companies. But from past experience, these unions do not organize workers, so that workers become a class conscious subject and form a combatant organization.”

Read more: Didi Slumps as China to Regulate Ride-Hailing App Commissions

(Updates with Didi share action and JD union from the second paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Megacaps Hit All-Time High in Defensive Stock Tilt: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Megacap companies rallied to a record as traders turned to defensive shares after the latest round of economic data suggested a slowdown in the labor-market recovery.The NYSE FANG+ Index of pandemic darlings such as Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. climbed 1.3%. Real-estate and utility firms in the S&P 500 rose, while energy and financial stocks fell. The benchmark gauge of American equities almost wiped out its gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped.U.S. companies added fe

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 'The one big lesson' of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, according to Ian Bremmer

    As the last of the U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, one geopolitics expert thinks America's longest war left us with one key lesson.

  • Stocks Steady as Traders Gauge Economic Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday after U.S. technology shares climbed in a defensive tilt to the Wall Street rally, and as traders await employment data to assess when the Federal Reserve may pare stimulus.Equities wavered in Japan and dipped in South Korea and Australia. U.S. equity futures fluctuated, following a record close in the Nasdaq 100 and little change in the S&P 500. Economic data suggested a slower U.S. labor market recovery.Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hel

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • Hong Kong's strict quarantine rules threaten to erode allure of financial hub

    Hong Kong's government is facing growing pressure from business lobby groups to open borders or risk losing executives and investment as it shows no sign of easing one of the world's strictest quarantine programs. Working on billion-dollar deals locked in hotel rooms for three weeks is becoming common for bankers in Asia’s financial hub even as counterparts in places like London and New York go straight back to their offices after travel. Hong Kong's decision in August to increase mandatory hotel quarantine to three weeks for arrivals from most countries has prompted a backlash from banks, hedge funds and traders who say it is hampering new investment into the asset management market and risks setting off a brain drain.

  • Afghanistan 'was never a national security priority' for the U.S.: Ian Bremmer

    Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group President and GZERO Media President, talks about the U.S. withdrawing troops from Afghanistan to end the 20-year war.

  • China Offers Funds to Banks to Boost Loans to Small Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank will provide 300 billion yuan ($46.4 billion) of low-cost funding to banks to help them offer more support to small and medium-sized companies, as Beijing tries to cushion its economy against a growth slowdown.The funding will be offered to banks via the People’s Bank of China’s re-lending facility this year, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The cabinet also mentioned using the PBOC’s rediscounting

  • Stellantis Plans New U.S. Auto Lender Besides Santander

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV is buying Houston-based auto lender First Investors Financial Services Group to set up its own captive-finance arm in the U.S., supporting its sales and potentially boosting profits.Stellantis, which is the only one of the major traditional automakers in the U.S. without its own captive finance arm, agreed to pay $285 million to a group of investors led by Gallatin Point Capital and Jacobs Asset Management, it said in a statement Wednesday.Formed via the merger betwe

  • Aluminum Halts Advance After Group Warns on Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum slipped after climbing to the highest since 2011 on Tuesday as a Chinese industry group warned the metal’s dramatic rally wasn’t supported by market fundamentals and could deter buyers.Supply isn’t in a notable shortfall and consumption isn’t strong enough to warrant such high prices, the China Nonferrous Metals Association said in its newsletter. Aluminum may retreat quickly once the high prices impact demand and substitutions emerge, it said. Aluminum has jumped nearly

  • It’s too soon to get excited about Didi’s planned union for workers

    The question is how much space these internal unions will have to advocate for gig workers, given Beijing's general attitude to grassroots labor activism.

  • China's factory activity contracts for first time since April 2020

    The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the ongoing economic recovery and the impact of strict coronavirus curbs in the country, backing expectations Beijing will roll out more support measures to revitalise growth. Two separate official surveys released on Tuesday showed China's factory activity grew at a slower pace, while the services sector slumped into contraction. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.2 last month, from 50.3 in July, breaching the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • Alibaba's Rival Aims To Raise $1B From Tencent

    Indonesian startup J&T Express aims to raise over $1 billion from Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and other investors at a pre-money valuation of $20 billion, the Information reports. The high valuation reflects investors' faith in the express courier service in Southeast Asia and China. The business got a significant shot in the arm from the pandemic-driven online shopping growth. A brutal price war is brewing between the fast-growing startup and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) logis

  • Evergrande's billionaire boss exudes calm as debt risks grow

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Mingling with power brokers at celebrations to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, a beaming Hui Ka Yan showed no signs that his company, China Evergrande, was facing mounting pressure with debt repayments. Hui, wearing a navy-blue suit and open-neck shirt, looked relaxed as he stood on a podium overlooking the festivities in Tiananmen Square, an invitation many considered a show of support for the billionaire businessman. A month earlier, the Evergrande group chairman had hosted a rare meeting with more than 1,000 suppliers and was once again flanked by the business elite, as he spoke of his deleveraging goals.

  • Japan health minister says Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

    Japan's health minister said on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccines in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were caused when needles were stuck into the vials. Some Moderna shots were temporarily halted in Okinawa on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes.

  • Evergrande shares, bonds fall further after it warns of default risks

    China Evergrande Group's shares and bonds extended declines on Wednesday, a day after the debt-laden developer warned of default risks and legal action from creditors as it scrambles to repair its balance sheet. Evergrande, which has more than $300 billion in total liabilities, has been scrambling to raise the funds it needs to pay its many lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system. Reporting first-half earnings on Tuesday, Evergrande said it would implement measures to improve cashflow, including adjusting project development timetables, renewing borrowings and disposing of equity interests and assets.

  • Evergrande Flags Default Risk From Cash Crunch; Bonds Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group warned that it risks defaulting on borrowings if its all-out effort to raise cash falls short, rattling bond investors in the world’s most indebted developer.“The group has risks of defaults on borrowings and cases of litigation outside of its normal course of business,” the Shenzhen-based company said in an earnings statement on Tuesday. “Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group.”The co

  • Why Shares of Moderna Are Up Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are up more than 4% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT, as the one-two punch of new data and corporate mandates makes the case for continued demand. A study by Belgian researchers reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association highlighted the superiority of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine compared to its biggest rival. Of the more than 1,600 participants in the study, those who received Moderna's jab had almost twice the level of antibodies as those who received Comirnaty -- the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

  • Lockheed (LMT) Wins Deal to Supply Spare Parts for CH-53K

    Lockheed (LMT) is ramping up production of CH-53K with more than 30 aircraft in various stages of development and is on track for deployment in 2023 or 2024.

  • Those annoying website pop-ups about cookies — what should you do about them?

    Under California law, websites must give you control over your personal information. Some sites aren't making that easy to do, however.