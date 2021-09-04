Didi denies reports that Beijing city is coordinating companies to invest in it

FILE PHOTO: Sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen on its headquarters in Beijing,
·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc said on Saturday that media reports that the Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are not correct.

"Didi is currently actively and fully cooperating with cybersecurity probe, foreign media reports that Beijing city government is coordinating companies to invest in it are incorrect," it said on Weibo.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter, that China's capital city was considering taking Didi under state control and had proposed that government-run firms invest in it.

Under the preliminary proposal, some Beijing-based companies including Shouqi Group, part of the state-owned Beijing Tourism Group, would acquire a stake in Didi, Bloomberg reported.

Beijing-based Didi faces a cybersecurity investigation by Chinese authorities after its New York initial public offering in June. Chinese authorities have stepped up their regulation of technology firms in the past year to improve market competition, data handling and their treatment of employees.

Didi is controlled by the management team of co-founder Will Cheng and President Jean Liu. SoftBank Group Corp, Uber Technologies Inc and Alibaba are among investors in the company.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese ride-sharing company Didi's shares jump 4.5% premarket after report city of Beijing is considering taking it over

    Shares of Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Global Inc. jumped 4.5% in premarket trade Friday, after a report that the city of Beijing is considering taking over the company, which is the subject of a cybersecurity investigation. The Beijing government has proposed making an investment in Didi, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. It is unclear what size stake it might take and Didi did not respond to a request for comment. Didi went public in the U.S. in June

  • Naomi Osaka loses her cool after U.S. Open defeat

    Playing in her first Grand Slam since pulling out of the French Open earlier this year, Osaka's return to Flushing Meadows did not go to plan, as she wordlessly left the court after uncharacteristically losing her cool in the second set tiebreak.There were no signs of trouble in a routine opening set won by Osaka before things began to unravel late in the second when Fernandez broke her at 6-6 to force a tie-break.As the Canadian took control Osaka threw her racquet across the court.Umpire Alison Hughes was willing to give Osaka a pass for this act for which many players would have received a code violation, but in the third set with Fernandez serving to go up 2-0 she finally issued a warning when the former-world number one angrily smashed the ball into the stands.Osaka was unable to trouble Fernandez in the rest of the match, with the Canadian sealing victory when Osaka hit a forehand wide.

  • 3 details you might have missed that confirm when 'Shang-Chi' takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

    There are a few hints you may have missed in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" which confirm the film takes place after "Avengers: Endgame."

  • Kabul residents report increase in mosque attendance

    Worshippers said the number of people attending prayers was rising slowly, mainly because the incidents of pickpocketing during prayers had stopped since the Taliban had captured the city."In the past, very few people came to the mosques because out of fear of pickpockets. There would probably be around 15 people in the mosque during morning prayers, or a few more. Now the number has increased somewhat but people are still afraid," said one worshipper as he came out of the mosque. "Everyone is asking the same question: have the Taliban come?"The Taliban have yet to name a government more than two weeks since they swept back into power. Their 1996-2001 rule was marked by violent punishments and a ban on schooling or work for women and girls, and many Afghans and foreign governments fear a return to such practices. The militants say they have changed but have yet to spell out the rules they will enforce.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • A global shortage of semiconductor chips has hit production of heavy-duty trucks, a report says

    Kenny Vieth, president of ACT Research, said that demand for trucks is strong, but that there is a shortage of parts, reported The Wall Street Journal.

  • Hyundai tackles chip shortage by making its own

    Hyundai Motor has a new plan for beating the global shortage of computer chips.It’s going to make its own.That’s according to a report Friday (September 3) by the Seoul Economy Daily.It says Hyundai is planning to make its own semiconductors for some uses.That as the global shortage forces it and worldwide rivals to halt or slow production.This week saw General Motors say that it would reduce output at most of its North American plants as a result of the problem.Now Hyundai’s research centre and auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis have reportedly led the new chips project.They’ve also worked with manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor.The paper says the new devices will be used in a car to be launched next year.There was no official comment on the report from Hyundai.In June, Reuters reported that it and affiliates were in talks with local chip makers to reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

  • California Is Getting Rid of Natural Gas Power. Why That’s Great for GE Stock.

    The Los Angeles City Council voted to get rid of fossil fuel power generation by 2035, a decade faster than initially planned. While it's only one city, the move has implications for many businesses, namely General Electric.

  • China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

    Description: Beijing’s stricter oil import quota and recent lockdowns spooked oil traders, but there are signs that crude imports could swing back in September

  • Ford Sales Were Dreadful in August. Better Days Are Ahead.

    Ford Motor's August sales dropped 33% from a year earlier. Low inventories are to blame, but the good news is things should improve in September.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate Despite Small Build

    Natural gas prices remained buoyed on Thursday following a smaller than expected build in natural gas inventories. The remnants of Ida left the East Coast a mess and will continue to buoy natural gas demand. Momentum is positive as the MACD (moving average convergence divergence) index generated a crossover buy signal.

  • Hydrostor's big energy storage tech is 'kind of boring', says CEO

    The Toronto-based compressed-air energy storage company borrows heavily from the fossil fuel and mining industries to lower costs and improve reliability.

  • GM is following rival carmakers by shutting down some production lines because of the global semiconductor shortage

    General Motors is cutting production in plants across North America due to the semiconductor shortage.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • Natural-gas prices extend gains as EIA reports a modest weekly supply climb

    MARKET PULSE Natural-gas futures extended their gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 20 billion cubic feet for the week ended Aug.

  • Data is starting to support the need & timeline for a Covid-19 booster vaccine: Virologist

    Angela Rasmussen, Ph.D., Research Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at University of Saskatchewan, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Akron/Canton area hospital beds at capacity due to COVID-19

    Hospitals in the Akron/Canton region are so overwhelmed, patients are being transferred to Cleveland due to lack of space from a surge of COVID-19 patients caused by the delta variant spread by the unvaccinated.

  • India revamps incentives for autos to boost EVs, hydrogen fuel cells -sources

    India has revised its proposed $8 billion scheme for the auto sector which will now focus on incentivising companies to build electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. This is a significant shift from the government's original plan to incentivise auto and auto part maker https://reut.rs/3cVniCJs to build mainly gasoline vehicles and their components for domestic sale and export, with some added benefit for electric vehicles (EVs). The move to clean technologies comes as Tesla Inc is gearing up to enter India and is lobbying for lower import duties https://reut.rs/3hWd2Ok on electric cars.

  • Mining Equipment Makers Bet on Hydrogen as the Future of Energy

    Mining equipment makers, Caterpillar (CAT) and Komatsu (KMTUY) are constantly striving to provide mining customers like Rio (RIO) and BHP Group (BHP) products that will reduce emissions while ensuring efficiency.