Didi Global Says It Faces SEC Probe Related to U.S. IPO

Lydia Beyoud and Coco Liu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc.’s chaotic 2021 debut in New York, when the ride-hailing giant raised $4.4 billion days before revelations of a Chinese probe into data security tanked the stock.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Didi’s shares slid 7% in extended trading, deepening an 85% loss since its initial public offering in the summer of last year. The Chinese company said it’s cooperating with the probe, without providing further details.

U.S. lawmakers had called last year for an investigation into Didi’s controversial IPO -- the biggest by a Chinese firm since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. China’s cybersecurity watchdog stunned investors by announcing its investigation into Didi two days after the listing, suspending the internet giant’s main apps from domestic stores. That precipitated a flurry of regulatory action against gig-economy and internet companies, culminating in a decision to force Didi to delist from New York and float in Hong Kong instead. That process is now suspended because regulators are pressing for more severe penalties, Bloomberg News has reported.

It’s unclear when the SEC launched its own probe into the matter. Didi devoted just a few lines on the U.S. investigation well into a 170-plus-page regular filing on May 2. Spokespeople for Didi and the SEC declined to comment.

“After our initial public offering in the United States, the SEC contacted us and made inquiries in relation to the offering,” the filing read. “We are cooperating with the investigation, subject to strict compliance with applicable PRC laws and regulations. We cannot predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation.”

The SEC probe adds to the uncertainty surrounding Didi, once the most celebrated startup in China, as it prepares to depart New York bourses under orders from Beijing. The company, once worth about $80 billion, is grappling with the broader fallout after proceeding with its IPO despite regulators’ objections. It will now likely see its stock traded over the counter on the so-called pink-sheets market, home to penny stocks and other riskier businesses. Didi said last month it hadn’t applied to move to another exchange, surprising investors who anticipated a smoother transition.

The company has been in talks with the Cyberspace Administration of China about a fine and other penalties, Bloomberg News has reported. But central government officials told the CAC they’re not satisfied with the proposed punishments and asked for revisions, people familiar with the matter have said.

Didi shareholders will vote on its delisting at a special meeting on May 23.

Beijing Has Put Didi in a Difficult Position: Fully Charged

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.12% and 6.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Alibaba (BABA) closed at $100.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day.

  • Shanghai residents turn to NFTs to record COVID lockdown, combat censorship

    Shanghai residents are turning to the blockchain to preserve memories of the city's month-long COVID-19 lockdown, minting videos, photos and artworks capturing their ordeal as non-fungible tokens to ensure they can be shared and avoid deletion. While some people have defiantly continued reposting such content, others are turning to NFT marketplaces like the world's largest, OpenSea, where users can mint content and buy or sell it using cryptocurrencies, attracted in part by the fact that data recorded on the blockchain is unerasable. The height of Shanghai's lockdown minting moment is rooted in April 22, when netizens battled censors overnight to share a six-minute video entitled "The Voice of April", a montage of voices recorded over the course of the Shanghai outbreak.

  • JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $62.17, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • U.S. securities regulator probes Didi Global's $4.4 billion IPO

    The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc over its $4.4 billion initial public offering in the United States in June last year, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said. Didi was cooperating with the U.S. securities regulator's investigation related to the offering, "subject to strict compliance" with Chinese law, the company said in its annual filing on Monday. "We cannot predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation," Didi added.

  • Ex-Tesla engineer aims to build next-generation battery materials in U.S.

    A battery startup founded by a former Tesla engineer announced on Tuesday plans for U.S.-based mass production of next-generation materials aimed at cutting costs, boosting driving ranges and reducing the industry's reliance on China. Sila Nanotechnologies will invest in the low hundreds of millions of dollars in a new plant in Washington state due to open in 2024, Sila CEO Gene Berdichevsky told Reuters. He said that since Tesla was founded in 2003, the price of electric car batteries had plateaued rather than falling as much as anticipated, so new materials could help lower the cost to consumers.

  • Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly 10 weeks into the war and with its troops making only marginal gains in Ukraine’s east, Russia is focused on cementing both military and political control over the territory it has taken so far.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolRussia Seeks t

  • Fed ‘Not Out of Bullets’ Yet to Control Inflation: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The Milken Institute Global Conference continues in Beverly Hills, California, bringing together investors, dealmakers, power brokers and celebrities to discuss markets and megatrends. Academics, sports stars, entrepreneurs and politicians among the thousands coming to the Beverly Hilton for the event, which runs through Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Re

  • Oil gains 1% after U.S. crude stocks signal tighter supply

    Oil prices rose at the start of Asian trade on Wednesday after industry data showed drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles, raising supply concerns. The gains come on the back of news from Tuesday that the European Union is working on new sanctions against Russia for waging war on Ukraine that will target Moscow's oil industry. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to spell out the plans on Wednesday, officials said.

  • LinkedIn to pay $1.8 million to settle wage-discrimination case

    The career-networking service LinkedIn has agreed to pay $1.8 million in back wages to hundreds of female workers to settle a pay discrimination complaint brought by U.S. labor investigators.

  • 'Elephant in the room': Police grapple with charges against officers in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    At least 19 current or former officers were charged in the Capitol attack Jan. 6, some with assaulting officers, according to a USA TODAY analysis of court records.

  • Musk Steps Up Criticism of Controversial Apple Fee

    Musk, the serial entrepreneur, sees himself as the most revolutionary CEO of the moment and seems to think he has eclipsed Steve Jobs, the founder of Apple. The billionaire and Tesla executives have never ceased criticizing Apple. In February, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla chief designer, said that Apple had not invented anything for a very long time.

  • Paramount CFO: We aren't in the same leaky boat as Netflix

    Paramount scores a win against Netflix in the streaming content wars.

  • Gaston College super graduates: One overcame addiction, the other a language barrier

    Gaston College recognizes two soon-to-be graduates for their outstanding accomplishments while overcoming obstacles throughout their two year journey.

  • Rockwell Automation stock tumbles as strong demand loses to supply chain, inflation pressures

    Shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. suffered the biggest selloff in more than two years on Tuesday, after the industrial automation and information services company reported disappointing results, as strong demand wasn't enough to overcome supply chain and inflation pressures, COVID-19 and the Ukraine war.

  • U.K. Retailers Warn Food Prices Will Drive Inflation in Shops

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. retailers warned that a surge in food prices will keep inflation rising in the months ahead as the world adapts to supply-chain bottlenecks holding up the flow of goods across borders.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolRussia Seeks to Annex Occu

  • Major U.S. Beefpacker Says Steak Prices Will Continue to Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Beef will be getting even more expensive at U.S. grocery stores in the months ahead, according to one of the country’s biggest meatpackers.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Kremlin Says Putin and Macron Discussed MariupolRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftNational Beef

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • The Fed ‘would be making a statement’ with a 75-basis point rate hike: Strategist

    Dana D'Auria, co-chief investment officer at Envestnet, joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting and weighs the various implications of a 50-basis point rate hike versus a 75-point hike.&nbsp;

  • Dbacks' Peralta breaks out of 0-for-12 slump with big day, preaches patience with himself

    David Peralta was out of the starting lineup Tuesday, but got his first hits of the road trip Monday.