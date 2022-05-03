Didi Global Says It Faces SEC Probe Related to U.S. IPO

Lydia Beyoud
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into Didi Global Inc.’s initial public offering in the U.S., according to the company.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chinese ride-hailing giant said in a filing posted May 2 that it’s cooperating with the probe. The firm, which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last year, said it couldn’t “predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation.”

Spokespeople for the company and the SEC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The disclosure of the SEC probe adds to regulatory headaches for Didi, which is also facing fallout in China over last June’s U.S. offering. The company has been in talks with the Cyberspace Administration of China about a fine and other penalties after proceeding with the IPO over the regulator’s objections, Bloomberg News has reported.

Amid the scrutiny, Didi has said it plans to leave the U.S. market for Hong Kong. However, the firm has said it won’t move forward until its NYSE delisting is complete. The company’s shareholders will vote on the matter at a special meeting on May 23.

(Updates with details about Didi U.S. listing starting in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. securities regulator probes Didi Global's $4.4 billion IPO

    The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission is investigating Didi Global Inc over its $4.4 billion initial public offering in the United States in June last year, the Chinese ride-hailing giant said. Didi was cooperating with the U.S. securities regulator's investigation related to the offering, "subject to strict compliance" with Chinese law, the company said in its annual filing on Monday. "We cannot predict the timing, outcome or consequences of such an investigation," Didi added.

  • Astorg Nears $2.6 Billion Acquisition of CordenPharma

    (Bloomberg) -- Astorg Partners will acquire contract drug development and manufacturing company CordenPharma, in one of the year’s largest private equity deals in European health care.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Finan

  • Elon Musk Plans to Take Twitter Public a Few Years After Buyout

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been speaking to investors including private-equity firms about participating in the deal.

  • U.S. regulator asks companies about exposure to Russia's invasion

    The top U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday told companies they may have to disclose the impact Russia's invasion of Ukraine could have on their business, such as on operations or employee bases in either country, or if their assets were nationalized. In guidance posted on its website the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said its Division of Corporation Finance believes companies also may have to lay out their exposure to the conflict through securities traded in Russia or from sanctions against individuals or entities. Since the invasion, "many companies have experienced heightened cybersecurity risks, increased or ongoing supply chain challenges, and volatility related to the trading prices of commodities," the SEC wrote.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/2: Stocks End Higher in Volatile Session With Fed, Earnings, Jobs Data in Focus; 10-Year Yields Hit 3%

    Stocks finish higher ahead of another busy week on Wall Street as investors look for relief from the biggest year-to-date decline for the S&P 500 since 1939.

  • Could Teva Join J&J, McKesson And Others In Settling Opioid Claims?

    Teva Pharmaceutical could wrap up most of its opioid claims this year, an analyst said Tuesday as Teva stock climbed higher.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Fearful Investors Should Buy Credit, Sell Stocks, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors looking to protect themselves against more market turmoil should think about selling some blue chip companies’ shares and buying the corporations’ bonds instead, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Mon

  • Lyft’s Outlook Was So Bad, Uber Stock Is Sinking, Too

    The ride-hailing firm is predicting second-quarter Ebitda of between $10 million and $20 million, well below analyst expectations at $83.1 million.

  • Top 10 Losers on Tuesday

    In this article, we will discuss some of the popular stocks losing on Tuesday. To take a look at some more stocks that are declining, go to the Top 5 Losers on Tuesday. The S&P 500 index rose for the second consecutive day, powered by increases in economically sensitive stocks such as commodity producers. Moreover, […]

  • AMD Earnings Show Key Products Are Taking Share from Intel

    Advanced Micro Devices’ high-end server-chip business is thriving and taking share from Intel. Chip maker AMD said revenue from its EPYC server processor business more than doubled during the March quarter. AMD (AMD) also reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.13, compared to Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 91 cents, according to FactSet.

  • How Madison Reed is disrupting the hair care industry: CEO

    Madison Reed Founder and CEO Amy Errett sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the hair care brand's growth through the pandemic, identifying customer profiles, making hair coloring affordable, and disrupting the hair care industry.

  • Survey reveals most commonly-used passwords by CEOs

    A new report details the most commonly used passwords by CEOs and includes "qwerty" and "123456."

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Ark Invest went shopping on Monday, buying three stocks that are trading 59% to 88% below last year's highs.

  • Billionaire trader Paul Tudor Jones says investors should preserve capital now: 'Clearly you don't want to own bonds or stocks'

    Instead of trying to make money, the hedge fund manager told CNBC that "the most important thing" investors should do now is to preserve capital.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?