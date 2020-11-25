Didi launches service in Mexico for women to select only female passengers

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is seen as employees stand outside the drivers center in Toluca, Mexico
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is seen as employees stand outside the drivers center in Toluca, Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Chinese ride-sharing company Didi began rolling out a service in Mexico this week to let female drivers select only other women as their passengers, a move aimed at encouraging their safety as the country confronts worsening gender violence.

Called "Didi Mujer," or Didi Woman, the program is being piloted in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Tijuana, and Didi hopes if more women join the platform, passengers eventually will be able to exclusively choose female drivers.

Didi's rival, Uber Technologies Inc, earlier this month also launched an option for female drivers in Mexico to select only women passengers, in line with a similar Uber program in Saudi Arabia.

According to both companies, women make up small parts of their Mexico fleet of drivers: 4% at Uber and 4.3% at Didi.

"We know that women in Mexico face real, daily challenges around personal safety and a lack of good economic opportunities," Juan Andres Panama, head of Didi Mexico, said in a statement on Tuesday. "We're hoping to help with both."

Didi Mujer is the first Didi-branded initiative geared at getting more women behind the wheel. The company's Brazil subsidiary, 99, also runs a similar program.

The efforts to draw more women onto the apps come as protests in Mexico have again flared up over gender violence. These include the recent killings of 12-year-old Sofia in Zacatecas, whose last name has not been published, and 20-year-old Bianca Alejandrina Lorenzana in Quintana Roo, known by her nickname Alexis.

Femicides in Mexico have more than doubled between 2014 and 2019, according to official data compiled by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. Mexico's government has registered 777 cases this year.

(Reporting by Noe Torres in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Lizbeth Diaz in Mexico City; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Latest Stories

  • John Kerry returns as Biden's climate czar

    Former senator, presidential nominee and Secretary of State John Kerry is set to begin his latest government job as the first-ever special envoy on climate.

  • Fox paid seven figures to settle lawsuit over bogus Seth Rich conspiracy story

    The settlement between Fox News and Rich’s parents, Joel and Mary Rich, was publicly disclosed Tuesday, but with no details about the terms.

  • PHOTOS: Presidential turkey pardons — a look back

    The presidential pardon of the Thanksgiving turkey has become an annual event. Here’s a look back from Truman to Trump.

  • ‘People are going hungry as you tweet from vacay’: AOC doubles down attacks on senate for failure to pass Covid relief bill

    Congresswoman’s criticism comes as virus spikes across US

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • Intelligence employees vent frustrations over being forced to return to the office

    Employees at one of the most secretive parts of government have been forced to return to the office, leading to widespread concerns about their exposure to COVID-19.

  • Computer repairman who claimed he gave Hunter Biden data to Giuliani closes shop as laptop saga gets stranger

    Computer repairman John Paul Mac Isaac, who gave a copy of the laptop to Rudy Giuliani, shuttered his Delaware store and a neighbor said he left town.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • China criticizes pope over comment on Uighur Muslim minority

    China criticized Pope Francis on Tuesday over a passage in his new book in which he mentions suffering by China’s Uighur Muslim minority group. Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Francis’ remarks had “no factual basis at all.” “People of all ethnic groups enjoy the full rights of survival, development, and freedom of religious belief," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

  • Taiwan to protect sovereignty with new submarines

    Taiwan marked the start of construction of a new fleet of domestically developed submarines in the southern city of Kaohsiung on Tuesday (November 24). At the ceremony, President Tsai Ing-wen vowed to defend the democratic island's sovereignty and called the move a "historic milestone" for Taiwan's defensive capabilities. "Today's construction of a national submarine -- they demonstrate the power and independence of national defense which is strengthening day-by-day." The event was attended by the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, Brent Christensen, as this is a key project supported by the United States. The U.S. government in 2018 gave the green light for U.S. manufacturers to participate in the program, a move widely seen as helping Taiwan secure major components, though it is unclear which U.S. companies are involved. State-backed CSBC Corporation Taiwan said it would deliver the first of eight planned submarines in 2025, giving a major boost to Tsai's military-modernisation and self-sufficiency plan. Taiwan's armed forces are mostly equipped by the United States, but Tsai has made development of an advanced home-grown defense industry a priority. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up its military activities nearby. Chinese forces have, on occasion, flown fighter jets across the unofficial buffer median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

  • 'Well that was weird as s***': Reporters caught on hot mic baffled by Trump's minute long press conference

    The president previously warned voters that the stock market would tank if Joe Biden won the election

  • Biden's White House: 'Sipping unflavored almond milk' after guzzling vats of Tabasco for 4 years

    President-elect Joe Biden will start introducing his Cabinet picks Tuesday, and the consensus in Washington was perhaps best described by Brendan Buck, a former top aide to Republican House Speakers Paul Ryan and John Boehner:> These Biden nominations and appointments are so delightfully boring> > — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) November 23, 2020Most of the names Biden announced Monday — Antony Blinken as secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser, Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security secretary, Avril Haines as director of national intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. ambassador, and Ron Klein as White House chief of staff — are career professionals little known outside Washington policy and politics circles, but well regarded within them. "By design, they seem meant to project a dutiful competence," The Washington Post reports.Biden has also chosen some boldface names: John Kerry as international climate envoy and former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. What ties them all together is the prospect of a Biden administration "filled with people who have deep experience in government and in the agencies they will be running," Jake Sherman and Anna Palmer write at Politico.You can expect fewer impulsive tweets and more of "a linear, plodding, purposeful, and standard policy process" run "by political professionals who aren't likely to try to burn down the White House over petty disagreements and jockeying to get in the good graces of the president," Sherman and Palmer add. "In other words, if the Trump White House was like downing a vat of Tabasco sauce over the past four years, the Biden White House will be like sipping unflavored almond milk."The selection process hasn't been entirely without drama, but "the relatively uncontroversial nature of these picks has been by design," Politico's Ryan Lizza reports. "Internally, Biden officials have been instructed to emphasize to reporters how normal the picks are, how 'these are tested leaders.' It's seen as a success if the Biden staff and Cabinet announcements don't make much news."More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Japan and China agree to restart business travel, coordinate on East China Sea

    Japan and China agreed on Tuesday to restart coronavirus-hit business travel this month and to continue talks on disputed isles in the East China Sea, in the first high-level dialogue since Japan picked a new leader in September. The two-day visit to Tokyo by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi comes amid growing concerns over Beijing's assertiveness in the region. Talks with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi covered maritime tensions, trade and the pandemic response.

  • Joshua Wong and fellow activists plead guilty in Hong Kong protests trial

    Mr Wong and two fellow activists are now facing jail for taking part in last year's protests.

  • Indonesia's confirmed coronavirus cases exceed half million

    Indonesia’s confirmed COVID-19 cases breached half a million on Monday as the government of the world’s fourth most populous nation scrambled to procure vaccines to help it win the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia's Health Ministry announced that new daily infections rose by 4,442 to bring the country’s total to 502,110, the most in Southeast Asia and second in Asia only to India’s 9.1 million confirmed cases. President Joko Widodo said at a Cabinet meeting that his administration is preparing mass vaccinations.

  • Charles Koch doubles down on saying he 'screwed up' with partisanship, but he's still supporting a Republican in the Georgia runoffs

    Charles Koch told Axios that he was "horrified" by some of the policies and positions that the Republican politicians he supported were talking about.

  • GM dumps Trump pollution fight, abruptly sides with Biden and California

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra threw President Trump under the electric car Monday, announcing in a letter to environmental groups that GM will no longer support the Trump administration's battle to strip California of its own clean-air standards and signaling the automaker is ready to work with President-elect Joe Biden on climate policy."President-elect Biden recently said, 'I believe that we can own the 21st century car market again by moving to electric vehicles.' We at General Motors couldn't agree more," Barra wrote. "We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the president-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions." GM announced last week that it's testing a new battery chemistry that should bring its electric vehicles to the same price range as gas-powered ones within five years.Barra urged Toyota, Fiat-Chrysler, and the 10 smaller automakers that had sided with Trump to flip sides, too, and Toyota said it is "assessing the situation" and mostly wants uniform fuel standards in all 50 states."GM's maneuvering was a public humiliation to Mr. Trump," The New York Times reports. "Barra gave no warning to the administration, but she did speak by telephone on Monday with Mary Nichols, California's top climate regulator and an architect of the Obama-era fuel economy rules." Two people familiar with Barra's thinking told the Times her actions were clearly prompted by the outcome of the presidential race, but "even so, the way she did it took analysts aback."Trump reversed President Barack Obama's national fuel standards upon taking office, lowering the target to 40 miles per gallon by 2025 from 54.5 mpg. California then quietly reached a deal with Honda, Ford, Volkswagen, BMW, and Volvo to get to 51 mpg by 2026, enraging Trump, who then moved in September 2019 to revoke California's unique ability to set its own tailpipe emission standards. GM and its allied automakers sided with Trump when environmental groups sued to block that move. The 51 mpg compromise "is now seen as the likely model for a new, Biden-era fuel economy rule," the Times reports."This huge pivot, so closely following an election result, particularly from a firm like General Motors, is a big, big deal," said University of Michigan public policy professor Barry Rabe. "This is the first big industrial step toward the next president. Are other industries going to have epiphanies and pivot?"More stories from theweek.com Obama the pretender Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock — and his dog — respond to smear ads Biden is giving the left nothing for their investment

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China announces eradication of extreme poverty in last poor counties

    China has removed the last remaining counties from a list of poor regions, in what officials described as achieving President Xi Jinping's longstanding political goal of eliminating extreme poverty by the end of this year. The milestone was achieved by lifting 93 million people out of poverty since 2013, China's government said. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a press briefing on Tuesday that China was prepared to share its experience with other developing countries.

  • 'One more hour and we'd all be dead': Colombian island smashed by record-breaking hurricane

    Laidy Betancourt sleeps in a tent on the floor of the Catholic church that gave her family sanctuary on the night a vicious hurricane destroyed their island. Her home – like 80 per cent of all structures on Isla de Providencia, a remote Caribbean paradise off Nicaragua – no longer exists. She, her husband, and 10-year-old son, need the flimsy shelter of her tent in the nave of the church because the building's roof was ripped off by the record-breaking storm. The winds sent a beam crashing down onto her leg amid ear-splitting screams of children running for their lives. “This was the first time I’ve lived through something like this and I think it will be the last, because we’re thinking about moving from here,” she told The Telegraph. With little left standing on the Colombian island, the Betancourt family will likely be joined by thousands of others made destitute by the latest powerful storm to pummel the region. Hurricane Iota broke records as the largest hurricane ever to hit the area, and also the strongest storm ever recorded so late in the Hurricane season.