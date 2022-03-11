Didi Plunges 44% After Halting Planned Hong Kong Stock Listing

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. plunged 44% on Friday after the company suspended preparations for its planned Hong Kong listing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision came as the Cyberspace Administration of China informed executives of the ride-hailing giant that their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short of requirements, according to people familiar with the matter. Didi’s main apps, removed from local app stores last year, will remain suspended for the time being, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The company and its bankers have halted work on the Hong Kong listing originally slated for around the summer of this year, the people said. In addition to dealing with the CAC review, Didi is also working to finalize its fourth-quarter results as required for a listing prospectus, they said.

Didi’s American depositary shares posted their biggest decline since they started trading in the U.S. last June, plummeting to $1.89 in New York.

Didi became one of the biggest targets of a tech-sector crackdown by Chinese authorities after it pushed through a $4.4 billion U.S. initial public offering in June. Days after its listing, the company was placed under a cybersecurity probe and its services were taken off Chinese app stores.

Read More: Didi’s Move From NYSE to Hong Kong - What to Know: QuickTake

The ride-hailing giant has since explored several alternatives including hiving off data to a third-party Chinese firm and selling a stake to state-backed companies, Bloomberg News has reported. Its shares had already dropped about 76% from its IPO price before Friday’s decline. Didi revealed a $4.7 billion loss after revenues shrank in the September quarter following Beijing’s regulatory assault against the tech sector.

Didi in December announced its plan to delist in the U.S. and pursue a listing in Hong Kong.

The suspension threatens to derail Didi’s plans to move its listing closer to home, which would allay Beijing’s concerns about the leak of sensitive data overseas. Now, the CAC’s dissatisfaction with the proposed safeguards throws those plans in limbo and raises questions about what penalties regulators may have in store for the embattled firm.

The CAC could make the probe results public in the coming weeks, one of the people said. Representatives for Didi and the CAC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Didi’s controversial share sale triggered an onslaught of regulatory actions constraining Chinese companies from raising capital overseas. The Chinese government tightened rules over listing abroad, introducing requirements that firms with at least one million users undergo a cybersecurity review beforehand and companies in industries on a negative list must seek a waiver before proceeding for share sales.

The company selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc., CMB International Securities Ltd. and CCB International Holdings Ltd. to work on its planned Hong Kong listing, Bloomberg News reported in December.

Didi’s own listing was expected to precede a wave of Chinese debuts closer to home, particularly from the sensitive internet arena. A suspension of its listing plans stokes persistent uncertainty over the government’s intentions for the giant industry following an unprecedented series of regulatory actions leveled against the country’s largest companies from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Meituan.

Last month, Bloomberg News reported that Beijing had ordered state-run firms to report their exposure to Ma’s Ant Group Co. -- the hardest-hit firm in Xi Jinping’s campaign to curb “disorderly capital” and rein in powerful private enterprises. The surprise move triggered a Chinese market selloff and spurred speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.

Read more: China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

U.S.-listed Chinese stocks plunged on Thursday amid news that five additional companies including BeiGene Ltd. and Yum China Holdings Inc. were provisionally identified on a list of firms facing potential sanction by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Didi shares slump after report on suspension of HK-listing plans

    The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) told Didi executives that their proposals to prevent security and data leaks had fallen short, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The company and its bankers have halted work on the Hong Kong listing by way of introduction originally slated for around the summer of this year, according to the report. Didi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Didi’s Brief U.S. Foray Is Ending. What Happens Next?

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. is preparing to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, after its initial public offering there last year drew the wrath of Beijing. The Chinese ride-hailing giant said it plans to list in Hong Kong instead, allowing existing shareholders to convert their holdings in the company. There are challenges ahead -- for Didi, its shareholders and other Chinese companies looking to go public. Meanwhile, the government’s ongoing investigation and new regulatory measures h

  • Gold Extends Drop Below $2,000 as Risk Appetite Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold held gains after talks between Ukraine and Russia failed to make progress in halting the war.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia indicated it will continue atta

  • DiDi Had To Postpone Its IPO After Jack Ma's Ant: Bloomberg

    DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) had to pull the brakes on its Hong Kong listing as it failed to satisfy China's concerns over sensitive data leak, Bloomberg reports. Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Chinese counterpart remained vulnerable to the possible derailing of its listing plans and regulatory penalties. The ride-hailing company's main apps were removed from local app stores in 2021 remained suspended for the time being. Related Content: Here's Why Jack Ma Led Alibaba Affiliate's IPO Got

  • Chinese tech stocks on pace for worst week in a year

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Akiko Fujita discuss Chinese tech stocks as they face their worst week in a year.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Just Say No to Amazon Split

    The House Judiciary Committee referred Amazon to the Dept. of Justice earlier in the day to examine potential criminal conduct by “senior executives”

  • Increased mining supply pushing Peruvian currency higher -cenbank

    A greater supply of dollars from the mining sector in Peru - the world's No. 2 copper producer - is pushing up the local sol currency, which has risen around 7% this year, the central bank said on Friday. So far this year, the sol is South America's second best performing currency behind Brazil's real, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. It has also outperformed Chile's peso, whose economy is similarly dependent on mining as the world's top copper producer.

  • Morgan Stanley Trader Exits After Racking Up Millions in Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- A Morgan Stanley trader is leaving the firm after racking up tens of millions of dollars in losses as a bout of market turmoil makes and breaks trading books across Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kuleba Says Russian Talks Fruitless So FarRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Befo

  • China Markets in Turmoil as Russia Ties Add to List of Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors are losing faith in China’s ability to navigate an increasingly complex maze of challenges.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russian Economy in Tailspin; Wall Street’s ExitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersThe war in Ukraine raises the specter

  • Chinese nickel giant Tsingshan said to have sufficient inventory for delivery

    Tsingshan Holding Group, the world's largest nickel producer, has said that it will be able to tackle a historic short squeeze after gathering sufficient nickel inventory for delivery, and with fresh lifelines from banks. The company has swapped its nickel matte for domestic nickel plate, which will let it close its short position against the metal, state media Securities Daily reported on Thursday citing a reply from Tsingshan. The firm declined to comment on Thursday. Do you have questions abo

  • Oil’s Trading Whiplash Halts String of Weekly Gains Amid War

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its first weekly loss since Russia invaded Ukraine and sparked one of the most tumultuous periods the market has ever experienced. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineTech Walls Off Russia Like Never Before, Posing New Risks for U.S.F

  • Russian Official Deepens $10 Billion Puzzle Over Leased Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Off-the-cuff remarks made by a Russian air-safety official, quickly disavowed by the nation’s industry watchdog, have added to the uncertainty over the fate of some $10 billion in foreign-owned aircraft being held in the country. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Putin Cites ‘Positive’ Developments in TalksRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffe

  • Here's How to Play Intel in its Race Against Nvidia and AMD

    Intel is here to stay, but it's a long way from competing effectively against either Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices.

  • Scared of investing during the Ukraine invasion? Try this IRA maneuver.

    Moe, Larry and Curly have been watching stock markets plunge in the past two weeks in response to the Ukraine invasion. Each wants to invest, say, $100,000 in European stocks—for example through Vanguard’s European Stock (VGK) ETF—because they figure prices have fallen so far they look like a bargain. Moe thinks he should make the investment using his regular after-tax brokerage account.

  • Nickel Tycoon Tells Banks He Wants to Keep Shorting

    (Bloomberg) -- The tycoon whose big short bet on nickel helped trigger one of the most dramatic price spikes in history has told his banks and brokers that he doesn’t intend to reduce his position, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing

  • Standard Deduction 2021-2022: How Much Is It?

    The temporary expansion of the standard deduction and repeal of the personal exemption are continuing to affect millions of Americans.

  • McDonald's Exits Russia As World Pummels Putin Economically | Stop Trying To Make 'Z' Happen

    Vladimir Putin's propaganda machine is trying to turn the letter 'Z' into a symbol of domestic support for his war in Ukraine, but his government can't hide the fact that the world's economic war against Russia is succeeding, as evidenced by major brands like McDonalds and Coca-Cola pulling out of the country at lightning speed. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • European stocks rise as Putin hints at progress in Ukraine talks

    (Reuters) -European shares marked their biggest weekly gain this year, as signals from Russian President Vladimir Putin about a positive shift in talks with Ukraine helped markets end a volatile week on a firmer footing on Friday. Putin said on Friday there had been some progress and "positive shifts" in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, without elaborating, immediately lifting investor sentiment. "Investors might find that trying to build a rally on comments from Vladimir Putin is a bit of a fool's errand, but that has been the theme of the day," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means