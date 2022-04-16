Didi sets shareholder meeting to vote on U.S. delisting plans

A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the NYSE in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Didi Global Inc will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 23 to vote on its delisting plans in the United States, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The Chinese ride-hailing firm also said it will not apply for listing of its shares on any other stock exchange before completion of delisting of its American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs")from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Chinese authorities have come down hard on Didi, after its NYSE listing in June last year, demanding it take down its app from mobile app stores while the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) investigated its handling of customer data.

Under pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security, Didi in December 2021 decided to delist from the U.S. and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

The company will continue to explore appropriate measures that include exploring potential listing on another internationally recognized exchange, it said.

Didi's total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 fell to 40.8 billion yuan($6.40 billion) from 46.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer allowed on Democratic Senate primary ballot by Iowa Supreme Court

    The Iowa Supreme Court ruled ex-Rep. Abby Finkenauer can appear on the state's Democratic Senate primary ballot, reviving her hopes of challenging Chuck Grassley.

  • Coachella 2022 Friday: Harry Styles brings back Coachella in style… with help from 'star-struck' surprise duet partner Shania Twain

    A cathartic set from festival favorites Arcade Fire was another surprise, as Coachella returned after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are a great starting point if you're looking for long-term winners to build a portfolio around. These companies are S&P 500 members that have paid and raised their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • Get Paid a 5% Dividend Yield With This Orange Grower

    The next time you're about to start your day by heading to the fridge and pouring yourself a nice cold glass of orange juice, just think about how much more refreshing it could be if you knew you were also being paid a 5% dividend annually by one of America's top orange growers. Alico pays investors a dividend that yields in excess of 5%, which is juicy in today's market. What I really like about this high payout is that sometimes high dividend yields are the product of a stock falling heavily and the yield increasing that way.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItCrypto Payments Frozen Across India, Hitting TradingTwitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeo

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • Cathie Wood Just Took Her Tesla Price Target to $4,600. Robotaxis Are What Did It.

    Cathie Wood is a longtime Tesla bull and her models and price targets usually make headlines. Her $4,600 target is for 2026, however, not this year.

  • Cheap Thrills: Municipal Bonds Are Down So Much That They’re Buys Again

    As investors shun bonds, yields rise steeply and prices fall sharply, putting some tax-free municipals in the bargain basement.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.