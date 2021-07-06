Didi shares plunge amid China tech crackdown

·3 min read
Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange.
Didi's was the biggest listing in the US by a Chinese company since Alibaba's debut in 2014

China's Didi Chuxing's share price has tumbled amid a crackdown on tech firms listing overseas.

Shares in the ride-hailing company plunged 22% the first day of US trade after the 4 July break.

It comes after China's internet regulator ordered online stores not to offer Didi's app, saying it illegally collected users' personal data.

The tech giant began selling shares on the New York Stock Exchange just last week.

The removal does not affect existing users, but will stop new users registering on the country's biggest ride hailing platform.

Didi a platform similar to Uber or Lyft, gathers vast amounts of real-time data every day, which is used to analyse traffic patterns and for autonomous driving technology.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) announced last week it was investigating the firm to protect "national security and the public interest".

"After checks and verification, the Didi Chuxing app was found to be in serious violation of regulations in its collection and use of personal information," it said in a statement.

"The company will strive to rectify any problems, improve its risk prevention awareness and technological capabilities, protect users' privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users," Didi said in a response on Monday.

Tech crackdown

In addition, the Chinese cabinet has said it will step up supervision of Chinese firms listed off-shore.

It set out new guidelines on Tuesday saying that watchdogs must improve cross-border co-operation over audits, and update rules "on data security, cross-border data flow and other confidential information management."

Shares in other Chinese parent companies listed in the US such as truck-hailing firm Full Truck Alliance (FTA) and job-seeking platform, Kanzhun, also tumbled after the announcement.

The update follows regulatory crackdowns by China on various tech firms, from Alibaba to food delivery service Meituan.

On Monday, the CAC also said that it plans to investigate FTA. Like Didi, FTA recently made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange, raising $1.6bn (£1.1bn).

Didi raised $4.4bn in its own Initial Public Offering (IPO) last week, in what was the biggest listing in the US by a Chinese company since retail giant Alibaba's debut in 2014.

But Shifara Samsudeen, an analyst at LightStream Research warned that the company's revenues will likely be affected by the tech crackdown.

"Didi's app ban will hurt its user growth and at the same time, the existing users of Didi's app will also have a certain level of reservation over using the company's app due to fear of compromising their personal data," she said.

"So, it is obvious that Didi's top line will be affected."

Founded in 2012, the ride-hailing company is particularly popular in China's urban cities. More than 20 million rides are arranged through the app in China every day, on average.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo Announces OLED Model of the Switch

    Nintendo has announced a new version of the Switch with a 7-inch OLED screen and other long-awaited updated features, available to buy in October. The post Nintendo Announces OLED Model of the Switch appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Circular Design at Stanley Black & Decker

    We ensure improved sustainability within our product lifecycles by incorporating groundbreaking circular design and processes—everything from material selection to operation to end-of-life consider...

  • Two Chinese astronauts completed a 7-hour spacewalk on Sunday, marking the country's first successful spacewalk since 2008

    Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo spent seven hours outside the station installing a panoramic camera and a 50-foot robotic arm.

  • We uncovered 5 secret Amazon departments filled with amazing deals

    The most loyal Amazon shoppers out there undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find great deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn … The post We uncovered 5 secret Amazon departments filled with amazing deals appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug

    Microsoft is sharing an urgent new warning with users of its Windows software, this one about an unpatched vulerability that hackers are apparently actively exploiting. This bug, which has been referred to as Windows PrintNightmare, seems to affect pretty much all Windows users. That’s according to the warning Microsoft issued in recent days, noting that … The post Microsoft sounds an urgent warning about the Windows ‘PrintNightmare’ bug appeared first on BGR.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ IoT Stocks Poised to Surge Higher

    The internet changed our world, connecting our computers across distances, brought us email and bulletin boards and instant messaging and social media. Websites, internet marketing, and search engines are a part of everyday life now. And in recent years, the concept of the internet has been expanding, moving into the physical world. The Internet of Things (IoT), networks of connected physical devices, is altering industries in ways that we are only beginning to imagine. From robots on the factor

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    Descriptions like "income investor" and "value investor" are thrown around as if they're mutually exclusive. There aren't very many stocks that provide solid dividends that are also available at an attractive valuation. Here are three dividend stocks that are dirt cheap right now.

  • Can These 2 Beaten-Down Biotechs Rebound? Cathie Wood Thinks So.

    As biotech investors, we would love our favorite companies to report success with every candidate. The failure of certain investigational products in clinical trials is all part of the biotech business. Not if you follow superstar investor Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest.

  • We can’t believe Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home gadget is $19.98 again today

    Amazon’s Prime Day is always such a terrific indication of which deals our readers love most. Why? Well, it should be self-explanatory because the reason is so simple. Since everything is on sale during Prime Day, the most popular products always bubble up to the top. And when it comes to smart home devices, nothing … The post We can’t believe Prime Day’s #1 best-selling smart home gadget is $19.98 again today appeared first on BGR.

  • CEO Who Failed in Silicon Valley Spurs 4,500% Stock Gain at Home in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Takanori Nakamura pulled out of Silicon Valley in 2015 after his mobile marketing software flopped and decided to focus everything on his home country, Japan.Now those efforts are paying off. His company, Rakus Co., has surged more than 4,800% since going public in Tokyo that year for one of the best performances on the country’s benchmark stock index.Nakamura, who owns 34% of the cloud-based expense software firm and serves as its president and chief executive officer, has seen h

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    For more than a decade, Wall Street and investors have focused their attention on growth stocks. That's because historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the nation's central bank made it easy to access cheap capital.

  • Is a Single Vanguard Fund Enough to Invest for Retirement?

    Vanguard has made its name by offering low-cost index funds that require little to no ongoing management on the part of the investor. This has helped the investing behemoth accumulate over $7.2 billion in assets under management -- a number steadily growing by the day. On the whole, however, a single fund strategy appears to be completely acceptable for retirement savings.

  • EtherLite Price Soars Following Trading Debut

    EtherLite (ETL) began trading on cryptocurrency exchanges earlier this month, and its price is up by over 300% in the past week.

  • Everyone Will Be Calling Lucid Motors the ‘Tesla-Killer’ by July 4, 2022

    July 2021 will be a big month for Lucid Motors (NYSE:CCIV) and CCIV stock. For one, it will be listed on the Nasdaq under LCID later this month. But July of next year will be even bigger. Over the next year, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will continue to occupy itself democratizing EVs for all, while Lucid Motors will take the luxury EV market by storm. Source: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com Lucid Motors has the talent, tech, branding and resources to beat Tesla at its own game. They’ve been o

  • Want to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10? There’s a huge catch

    Microsoft unveiled the Windows 11 upgrade a few weeks ago. The operating system update brings over a slight design makeover, but also several new features. The new software will be available as a free upgrade to Windows 10 users, although there is one huge caveat. Microsoft has hardware requirements in place that not all PCs … The post Want to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10? There’s a huge catch appeared first on BGR.

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...

  • 10 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Burry’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks Michael Burry is Selling. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, has been in the news recently after […]

  • AMC’s scuttling of share increase plan is clearest signal yet that the company’s stock now belongs to the “Planet of the Apes”

    Adam Aron is not just capitulating to retail traders on his yearning for 25 million new shares, he's telling them that they are why he's doing it.

  • Nintendo Switch OLED coming this October

    Nintendo is releasing a new Switch with a bigger, better screen on Oct. 8 for $349.99.Between the lines: A newer Switch model has been expected for months, though fans and insiders originally expected a more powerful machine.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeIn Tuesday's announcement, Nintendo emphasized the new unit's brighter screen but made no indication that it will run games better.The company's specs for the system list the