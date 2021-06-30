China's Didi set to open over 14% higher in mega U.S. IPO

Didi headquarters in Beijing

(Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares were set to open more than 14% higher in their debut on Wednesday, valuing the company at more than $77 billion and marking one of the biggest listings in the United States this year.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, SoftBank-backed Didi's shares were indicated to open between $15.5 and $16, compared with the initial public offering price of $14.

Didi priced an upsized offering of 316.8 million American Depositary Shares at the upper end of its $13 to $14 range, raising $4.4 billion.

Its listing in New York will be the biggest U.S. share sale by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014.

The biggest Chinese listing in the United States so far this year was Full Truck Alliance, often referred to as "Uber for trucks", which raised $1.6 billion.

Didi, which is also backed by technology investment giants Alibaba, Tencent and Uber, was founded in 2012 by Cheng Wei as Didi Dache, a taxi-hailing app. It merged with peer Kuaidi Dache to become Didi Kuaidi and was later renamed Didi Chuxing.

Chief Executive Cheng, who was born in 1983 in a small town in the southeastern province of Jiangxi and once worked as an assistant to the head of a foot massage firm, was worth $1.2 billion prior to Didi's market debut, according to Forbes.

At the IPO price, Cheng's stake in Didi was worth $4.4 billion. He got the idea for a ride-hailing platform on a freezing winter night in Beijing when he had trouble getting a taxi.

SoftBank is Didi's largest investor and will own a 20.2% stake in the firm following the IPO. Tencent will hold 6.4%, while Uber will retain 12% of Didi. Cheng will own a 6.5% stake in the company he built.

Didi, the world's largest mobility-technology platform, went on to buy rival Uber's China business in 2016 and the San Francisco-based company retained a stake in Didi at the time.

The company in 2018 decided to invest $1 billion in its auto services business, part of a larger unit rebranding. It has also invested heavily to expand its core business outside its home market by either pouring money in local partners or launching their services.

Didi has a dominant position in the online ride-hailing business in China and operates in 4,000 locations across 16 countries. It has more than 490 million annual active users, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Its offerings include private car-hailing, sharing bikes, delivery, freight and logistics, and financial services.

Didi's listing also makes it the latest Chinese firm to tap U.S. capital markets amid tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Despite the political sparring, 29 Chinese firms raised $7.6 billion in U.S. IPOs in the first six months of the year, according to Refinitiv data.

Morgan Stanley Investment Management had indicated interest in subscribing up to $750 million worth of stock in Didi's IPO and Singapore's Temasek $500 million.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan were the lead underwriters.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 of the Highest-Growth Stocks in the Market Today

    Each of these companies is riding a different -- and compelling -- revenue growth story to new stock price heights.

  • This Is How Much Money Wimbledon’s 2021 Tennis Champions Will Earn — And Endorsement Deals of the Biggest Stars

    The breakdown of the final prize rewards for Wimbledon's 2021 matches.

  • These 3 Stocks Will Plunge 50% or More -- If You Believe Wall Street's Bears

    Many institutional investors on Wall Street and elsewhere take the opportunity to take short positions against companies whose shares they anticipate falling precipitously from current levels. Wall Street analysts are usually reluctant to recommend against stocks, and they certainly don't have a perfect track record. Below, we'll look at three stocks that the most pessimistic analysts on Wall Street see plunging 50% or more in the near future, with the goal of providing some insight that could help you make your own decision.

  • These 3 Winners Look Ready for a Stock Split

    Stock splits play a strange role in investing. On their face, they have no effect whatsoever on a company's value -- they simply change the number of outstanding shares a company has. Witness the recent hype over NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) decision to split its stock, and you'll get a sense of how much attention companies get when they make these moves.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Stocks Could Spike at Least 70% From Current Levels

    Let’s step back and take a look at the big picture, while keeping stocks in focus. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of record highs -- mainly due to increasing investor confidence that the current inflationary environment will be a transitory event rather than a sustained trend. Clearly, investors are not shy about stocks, even though the Commerce Department’s inflation indicator for May hit 3.4%, it’s fastest rate of increase since the 90s. Given this alarming disconnect, it has bec

  • 1 Great Income Stock That Could Double Its Dividend

    As a general rule, stock price growth and dividend income tend to be hard to find in the same stock. High dividend stocks tend to be in mature businesses like public utilities, which grow more or less in line with the overall economy. Stocks that are in growth mode typically eschew dividends, preferring to use precious capital to grow the business.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire

    If you want to be a millionaire, you're not alone. The $1 million milestone is the ultimate goal for many Americans as they seek the financial security and personal power that being a millionaire gives them. Investing in the stock market is a great way to reach your millionaire aspirations.

  • General Electric stock could potentially double: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs is feeling good about GE stock for several key reasons.

  • Indian rupee posts biggest monthly fall in 15 months

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in the country in March last year, pressured by high global crude oil prices and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve hinting at unwinding its massive stimulus. Over the quarter, the unit lost 1.7%, its worst quarterly fall since January-March 2020 when it tumbled 5.8%. India imports over two-thirds of its oil requirements and rising oil prices could add to inflationary concerns and further complicate policy making for the central bank which has vowed to keeping monetary policy accommodative to support the pandemic-hit economy.

  • Is NVIDIA Stock a Buy Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Will this tech giant continue its atmospheric rise as its stock becomes available to a larger group of investors?

  • 3 Top Stocks That Could Triple in Price Once Again

    These stocks have been solid performers over the years, and there is a great reason why they could get even better.

  • 5 High-Growth Stocks With 62% to 144% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have proved unstoppable. The first supercharged growth stock Wall Street sees driving away from its competition is electric-vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE: NIO).

  • Big Banks Launch a Flurry of Dividend Increases: Here Are the Winners and Losers

    Following successful stress testing, banks will have much more autonomy to return capital to shareholders.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $28.78, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session.

  • Buy Didi Global Stock, Analyst Says. It Starts Trading Tomorrow.

    Atlantic Equities analyst Xiao Ai launched coverage of the ride-sharing company with an Overweight rating and a target of $25 for the stock price.

  • Dump FAANG and Buy These 3 Cheaper Growth Stocks Instead

    Buying shares of top tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (Google) -- otherwise known as FAANG -- would have earned great returns in the past. If you are looking to make the most of your investment dollars, you should consider buying shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), and UPS (NYSE: UPS) instead of FAANG.

  • 4 Cloud Stocks to Buy Amid Accelerating Digital Transformation

    Here we choose four cloud-focused technology stocks that are well poised to grow on the accelerating digital transformation and changing consumer preferences amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends

    Dividends paid to investors by corporations come in two kinds – ordinary and qualified – and the difference has a large effect on the taxes that will be owed. Ordinary dividends are taxed as ordinary income, meaning a investor must … Continue reading → The post Ordinary Dividends vs. Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jim Cramer says new investors need to follow these rules to make any money

    Investors should get careful with meme stocks like GameStop, the CNBC host says.

  • Berkshire's Munger says China right to clip Ma's wings

    The 97-year-old told CNBC in an interview alongside Berkshire CEO and billionaire investor Warren Buffett that the United States should take a leaf out of China's book and "step in preemptively to stop speculation". Communist Party-ruled China "did the right thing" by reining in Ma, the founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, who has hardly been seen in public since he criticised regulators in a speech in October last year. Alibaba was also hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on the booming “platform economy”.