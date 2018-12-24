Didn't get what you want for Christmas? How to return, exchange or sell unwanted holiday gifts.

The thoughts that creep up moments after opening an unwanted gift might go something like this:

How do I get rid of it?

Darn, no gift receipt.

What time do stores open Wednesday?

Is there anyone I can regift this to?

Sometimes a gift doesn’t fit in more ways than one. However, instead of settling for a duplicate gift or the ugly sweater you'll never wear, you can return, exchange or sell your unwanted holiday gifts.

The annual return-a-thon kicks off early Wednesday as retailers start after-Christmas sales aiming to unload more merchandise.

According to the National Retail Federation's annual December survey, 50 percent of consumers plan to take advantage of after-Christmas sales in stores and 45 percent plan to do the same online.

The survey showed 17 percent plan to hit stores to return or exchange unwanted gifts and 27 percent will go to use gift cards they received.

To avoid the after-Christmas sales crowds, Sara Skirboll, the shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, advises waiting to Jan. 1 to start returns.

Many retailers have relaxed their regular return policies for the holiday season. More

Return tips

Follow these tips and skip the post-holiday-gift-return headache:

Know the policies, deadlines: Read policies at store websites, on store signs or on the back of receipts.

Avoid the crowds: Early mornings and late evenings can be less chaotic times to make a return, but immediately after Christmas, you should expect long lines. It might be best to wait a few days.

Receipts: Having an original or gift receipt usually makes the return process go more smoothly and improves your chances of getting a full refund. At Target, a gift receipt will get you a merchandise return card, which unlike a regular gift card only can be used in-store.

No receipt: Returns without a receipt usually result in a merchandise credit for the lowest recent sale price or possibly no refund or exchange at all, depending on the store's policy.

Exchange it: Like the gift but want it in another color or size? Look for the item or ask for assistance and if it’s not in stock, ask a store associate if it’s available online or at another store location.

Mystery gift: Not sure where a gift came from? If it has a barcode, try scanning it with a smartphone app such as ShopSavvy, which is available for Apple and Android, or even try typing the barcode numbers on Google.

Bring your ID: Even if you have a receipt, some stores require a government-issued ID.

Extra fees: If you are returning any electronics or an item that has been opened, be prepared to pay a restocking fee of up to 15 percent.

Talk to a manager: If you have a problem returning a gift, contact the store manager or the retailer's customer service department.

Be nice: Some returns are granted on a case-by-case basis, so patience and kindness may go a long way.

Sell or donate it: If you can't return or exchange gifts, consider selling them on eBay or similar apps and websites. Or donate them.

