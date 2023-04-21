‘I didn’t do anything wrong:’ YSL attorney speaks after bonding out of Fulton County Jail

An attorney for one of the defendants in the trial involving members of the alleged Young Slime Life gang has bonded out of the Fulton County Jail after being arrested Thursday morning.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was at the Fulton County courthouse when Anastasios Manettas was led out in handcuffs moments before the day’s proceedings started. Manettas represents Miles Farley, whose jail phone calls have been a piece of evidence in the trial.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said Manettas tried to bring prescription pills into the courthouse at a security checkpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Manettas was released from the jail on a $5,000 bond just before 9 p.m. on Thursday night. He spoke exclusively to Channel 2 Action News moments after his release.

“They asked to check my bag, and all of a sudden I’m under arrest. All I had in my bag was my own prescribed medications, stored in a lawful way. I didn’t do anything wrong in the whole incident,” Manettas said.

The attorney was charged with not having drugs in an original container, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement and preventing lawful processions.

Initially, Manettas was charged with simple battery after being accused of throwing his phone at a police officer. That charge was later reduced to willful obstruction after witnesses say he tried throwing his phone to a colleague while handcuffed, but it hit an officer.

RELATED STORIES:

Since the trial began in January, there have been some incidents involving defendants smuggling drugs and other contraband into the courtroom, so the sheriff’s office decided to implement an extra security checkpoint on the first floor of the courthouse.

Story continues

Seiden reported during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday that Judge Ural Glanville announced Manettas’ client, Miles Farley, will now be tried separately since he no longer has an attorney.

It is unclear when that trial will be scheduled.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]