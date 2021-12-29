‘You Didn’t Have to Call Us Broke Like That’: T.I.’s Latest Renovation Video Goes Left After Fans Mention Financial Status Differences

T.I. took social media by storm on Dec. 22 after uploading an Instagram Story showcasing the newest feature in his bathroom. This washroom appears to be in his new Atlanta home.

According to TMZ, the rapper purchased the seven-bedroom, ten-bathroom estate late last year for about $3.27 million. Despite the 2020 purchase of the 14,000 square-foot residence, renovation details only began appearing on T.I.’s page as early as August.

T.I. shows off a new feature in his bathroom which included a galaxy ceiling. @troubleman31/Instagram

In the Instagram Story, T.I. gave fans a view of the galaxy ceiling in his bathroom. The “Live Your Life” emcee is seen turning off the lights to brighten the ceiling feature’s appearance while also panning his camera from one end of the room to the other. He topped off the recording by adding 8Ball and MJG’s “Space Age Pimpin'” track.

In addition to the clip, T.I. shared the caption, “Oh, I forgot about the galaxy in the ceiling… Another Black House Bathroom accouterment @themoderncraftsman.” As the 41-year-old’s upload went viral, many mentioned how his latest feature significantly showed a difference between their financial status and his. One individual went on to suggest that social media needs to have separate categories for the rich and “regular people.”

“Yea, you didn’t have to call us broke like that.”

“This video just called me poor.”

“We need social media for rich people and another social media for regular people.”

“This called me broke in seven foreign languages and here I am thinking I’m hot s–t for having a color changing lightbulb.”

“Rich people s–t …I cannot relate.”

Among the financial remarks, others bashed T.I. for his latest post. One wrote that the rapper should “flex” to those considered to be in his net worth. They said, “These people be flexing to the wrong people..flex to people on your net worth status. Not impressed.”

Another said, “Why would I want to take a (poop emoji) in space??? Rich problems.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Stop Spreading Stupidity’: T.I. Slammed Over ‘Irresponsible’ Delta and Omicron Coronavirus Social Media Post

‘Check on Your Mentally Ill Loved Ones’: Killer Mike Speaks Out After His Barbershop Is Vandalized by ‘Mentally Disturbed White Man’

‘Riri Ain’t Messing with You’: Draya Michele Wants Savage X Fenty Deal Back After Being Dropped for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Joke