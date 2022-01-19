Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

andresr / iStock.com

The final installment of the Child Tax Credit advance payments was sent out on Dec. 15, 2021. In order to check the status of your payments or see if you will be getting a payment, you can use the IRS online portal which can be found here. Once you’re logged in you’ll be able to see the list of payments and how much you should have received.

If you haven’t logged in previously, the portal will have you set up an account through a third-party verification platform called ID.me which has partnered with the IRS for their child tax credit portals.

You will need to provide personal information such as your Social Security number, filing status and dependent’s information.

Important to note: It may seem at first like the portal is designed to opt-out of payments, but once you enter your information and are through the verification process, you will be able to manage the payments however you wish.

If you’re trying to find the deposit on your bank statement, you’ll want to look or search for the term CHILDCTC. You can also give your bank a call to help you locate the deposit. If there isn’t a deposit you can use the aforementioned website to verify your bank information is correct.

The IRS also offers a way to track down your payment if you are confident you should get one and didn’t receive it. You’ll have to wait anywhere from five days (with direct deposit) to nine weeks (if you’re out of the country) after the deposit date to make the request. There are two ways to start the trace — by phone or by mail/fax. To make the request by phone, call the IRS 800-919-9835. If you’d rather send the request by mail or fax, send a completed Form 3911, Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund. Note: If you file jointly, BOTH spouses must sign the form.

It takes about six weeks to complete the process. You can check for updates on the IRS website here.

