Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

The second installment of the child tax credit advance payments was sent out on August 13. In order to check the status and see if you will be getting a payment, the IRS has set up an online portal that can be found here.

The portal is to manage monthly payments, opt-out if you choose not to receive them, and check to see if you are currently enrolled to receive them. You can also use the portal to update your bank direct deposit information for the payment that will be received in September. The portal will have you set up an account through a third-party verification platform called ID.me which has partnered with the IRS for their child tax credit portals.

You will need to provide personal information such as your social security number, filing status, and dependent’s information.

Important to note: It may seem at first like the portal is designed to opt-out of payments, but once you enter your information and are through the verification process, you will be able to manage the payments however you wish. This means through this one portal you will be able to check the status of your tax credit, manage where the money will be deposited, or opt out of it altogether.

Last updated: July 22, 2021

