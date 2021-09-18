Didn’t Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here’s How to Track It Down

Georgina Tzanetos
·1 min read
PeopleImages / Getty Images
PeopleImages / Getty Images

The third installment of the child tax credit advance payments will be sent out on September 15. In order to check the status of your payments or see if you will be getting a payment, the IRS has set up an online portal that can be found here.

The portal is to manage monthly payments, opt-out if you choose not to receive them, and check to see if you are currently enrolled to receive them. You can also use the portal to update your bank direct deposit information for the payment that will be received in October. The portal will have you set up an account through a third-party verification platform called ID.me which has partnered with the IRS for their child tax credit portals.

You will need to provide personal information such as your social security number, filing status, and dependent’s information.

Important to note: It may seem at first like the portal is designed to opt-out of payments, but once you enter your information and are through the verification process, you will be able to manage the payments however you wish. This means through this one portal you will be able to check the status of your tax credit, manage where the money will be deposited or opt out of it altogether.

Last updated: September 10, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Didn't Get Your Child Tax Credit? Here's How to Track It Down

