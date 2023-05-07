‘He didn’t deserve this’ Family of man killed in shooting last year still asking for justice

Monday marked one year since Cornell Lee was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg. Now, 370 days later, the Lee family is still searching for answers as to who killed him.

“We don’t want to have to be here,” his sister, Nicole Lee, said Saturday.

Wearing the last photo he ever took before his death, Nicole Lee visited the spot where her brother, 37-year-old Cornell Lee, was shot and killed a year ago for the first time.

“When I was coming off the Parkway I went into a whole anxiety attack,” Lee said. “I just had to pray.”

Lee was shot and killed at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Princeton Boulevard on May 1, 2022.

His family said he was ambushed by two men while he was in his car.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged two days later but has since been released.

Now, the Lee family says leads in the investigation have dried up.

“I don’t want my brother to be another case file just sitting there years later,” Lee said. “That’s not fair, that’s not fair to us. You know what I’m saying? And it’s not fair to everybody who loved him. He touched everybody’s heart.”

Saturday afternoon, the family released balloons at the intersection where Lee was killed.

They also went door to door, handing out flyers, asking anyone with information about what happened that night to come forward.

They hope something -- whether it’s what a witness saw, or even doorbell camera footage -- can help police in their investigation.

“They’re at a standstill because there’s no new leads. There’s no nothing,” Lee said. “They can’t really go out and do stuff without people trying to come forward.”

Lee and her family said there is a reward if information leads to police finding whoever killed her brother.

She said they’ll hold this balloon release every year to keep spreading the word.

“We just want some justice for our brother,” Lee said.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek reached out to Allegheny County Police for an update on the investigation but has not yet heard back.

If you have any information that can help, you can call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 833-255-8477

