‘He didn’t deserve this.’ Police, family need help to solve beating death of North TX man

Authorities and the family of a 51-year-old man found beaten to death in the parking lot of an Arlington apartment complex continue to ask for help to find the suspects responsible and figure out why the brutal attack happened.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Frank Kwasnica III. He was found unresponsive with severe blunt trauma to the head at around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 19, in the parking lot of Waterdance Apartments in Arlington, according to Arlington police.

Police said that Kwasnica’s injuries were so severe that he could not be immediately identified.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives believe two vehicles pulled up next to Kwasnica in the parking lot, where three suspects got out of the cars, started yelling at the victim, chased him, and then began striking him with two large objects, according to witness statements and evidence reviewed at the scene.

Kwasnica worked the second shift at a Sam’s Club in Grand Prairie and a gave a coworker a ride home to the apartments in Arlington on Thursday night, family members told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA. They knew something had happened to Kwasnica when he didn’t call to check on his daughters or his 1-year-old grandchild the following morning.

“They’re in horrible shape. We’re beside ourselves, we just don’t understand,” Kwasnica’s mother-in-law, Debra Radley, told WFAA.

The family also said that they do not know who would want to attack Kwasnica.

“He was a good man. I mean [a] real good guy. He would do anything for anybody,” the victim’s father, Frank Kwasnica II, told KXAS-TV.

He said his son was eager to celebrate their birthdays this week, KXAS reported. The victim would have turned 52 on Thursday.

“He was a real good son and he wanted to celebrate with me because he said, ‘Dad, because you may not be here long,” his father told KXAS.

The victim’s daughters, Siarra and Tabetha, said the family found his 2003 blue Mustang at another apartment complex about four miles away on Saturday morning, according to WFAA. His daughters said blood was found inside the car.

Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco told the Star-Telegram detectives are still investigating to determine a motive or whether robbery was involved. No arrests have been made.

Police continue to ask the public for any information in Kwasnica’s death. Anyone with tips can call Detective Robinson at (817) 459-5935 or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

Stephanie Barrientos organized a GoFundMe on behalf of Siarra Radley to go toward funeral and memorial services for Kwasnica.

“He was a friend, amazing father and grandfather. Frank was a good person with a heart of gold, and cared for everyone around him,” said Barrientos in the GoFundMe. “He made friends with everyone & always had a smile on his face. He didn’t deserve this.”

Of a $10,000 goal, over $1,400 has been raised as of Thursday.