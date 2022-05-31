“He didn’t deserve that”: Vigil held for 18-month-old Baby De’Avry Thomas killed in shooting

A sea of balloons held by a group of mourners gathered Monday afternoon to remember 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas.

The victim was killed in a drive by shooting in downtown Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon.

Public safety confirms the victim was not the intended target, but a passenger in the car was.

“Everyone loved him, he was a special child to all of us,” Baby De’Avry’s grandmother Barbara Jean Johnson said.

Pittsburgh police put out an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Markez Anger.

It comes after they already arrested 26-year-old Londell Falconer in connection to the shooting. Falconer told police, “I was the driver.”

Both are facing charges of homicide and criminal conspiracy.

“They caught him. And I really don’t know how to take this. I really don’t,” Johnson said.

De’Avry’s grandmother told Channel 11 to add insult to injury, she saw and spoke to Falconer after the shooting and just hours before his arrest.

“You hugged me and you knew what you did. You knew that was my daughter and grandson and you hugged me like nothing happened?! No, I want Justice done. I want him to do life,” she said.

Police are still looking for Anger. If you have information on his whereabouts you are asked to call police.

