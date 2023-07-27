‘Didn’t feel real’: Boise residents describe sounds of police shootout, how they reacted

Residents of Boise’s North End dealt with a surreal situation Wednesday night: a shootout between police and a suspect that left the subject dead.

Police were called to the 700 block of N. 20th Street at 10:24 p.m., requested backup and eventually exchanged gunfire with the individual. The Boise Police Department has yet to release further information, but parts of the neighborhood where the incident occurred were reopened Thursday at around noon after investigators had closed a multiblock area.

People who live near the site told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday that they heard popping sounds at around 10:30 p.m. Jeff Bosse, 54, who lives on 19th Street, said he was outside and heard gunfire as well as sirens.

“I dropped to the ground because I didn’t want to get hit,” Bosse said.

Bosse told the Statesman that he didn’t see the suspect but heard 12-15 gunshots.

Jordan Skyles, 32, and his wife, Kennedi, 26, said they were in their living room when they heard at least eight shots go off. They said they grabbed their baby and headed to the basement.

“Didn’t feel real. That kind of stuff doesn’t happen here in Boise,” Kennedi Skyles said.

Curtis Woncott, 74, who lives on 19th Street, said he had gone to bed when he heard three “pop” sounds. He told the Statesman that some homes were hit by bullets.

Police said that they initially heard gunshots at 10:43 p.m. and that responding officers “were immediately engaged in gunfire” upon their arrival at the scene. It’s not known how many total shots were fired.

Police spokesperson Haley Williams said BPD was “working on getting more information confirmed” and would update the public as soon as possible.

Boise police have been involved in several shootings this year, including a fatal incident in late June in which an armed 22-year-old was shot in the head while fleeing downtown.