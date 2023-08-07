‘I didn’t kill her’: Adam Montgomery denies killing daughter, Harmony, during sentencing hearing

Adam Montgomery publicly denied killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery, during his sentencing hearing on weapons and firearms charges on Monday.

“I love my daughter unconditionally and I didn’t kill her,” said Montgomery, wearing handcuffs and an orange prison jumpsuit, while appearing before a judge in Hillsboro Superior Court. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his daughter, Harmony, who was last seen in December 2019.

AG: Search in Revere connected to investigation into murder of Harmony Montgomery

Separately, in June, Adam was found guilty of armed career criminal (shotgun), armed career criminal (rifle), receiving stolen prop (shotgun), receiving stolen prop (rifle), theft by unauthorized taking (shotgun), and theft by unauthorized taking (rifle).

The career criminal counts carry a minimum of 10 years in prison. Adam is accused of stealing and trying to sell two guns in the fall of 2019.

“So, I understand that I was found guilty by a jury, and I’m not here to dispute that at all,” Adam Montgomery told the court. “The only consideration that I have is for you not to consider anything as it relates to the case regarding by daughter, Harmony.”

Adam Montgomery at sentencing on gun charges: “I love my daughter unconditionally. I did not kill her.” @boston25 #harmonymontgomery pic.twitter.com/rJjuP6GYKa — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 7, 2023

“I didn’t kill my daughter, Harmony, and I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims,” he said. “You probably won’t believe me when I tell you that I didn’t wake up one morning and chose to become an addict. I don’t want to be an addict, and I will spend my time in prison realizing it to the best of my ability to change things about myself.”

Story continues

Harmony Montgomery (left), Adam Montgomery (right) -- Manchester Police Department

“I love my daughter unconditionally and I didn’t kill her,” he told the judge. “Please don’t consider anything that relates to charges. Only consider the facts to this case.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW