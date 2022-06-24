He didn’t know car was on fire — but alert driver stepped in just in time, TX cops say

A quick-thinking driver reacted just in time when she spotted sparks coming from another car after it exited a Texas interstate, authorities said.

“The young man driving the car didn’t realize that his car was on fire,” according to a June 23 news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Michelle Hanson sped up and began honking at the young man to capture his attention. But by the time he got to a stop sign, a fire had started underneath his vehicle.

That’s when Hanson, of Jefferson County, pulled in front of his car — blocking him at the stop sign, according to the news release.

She got the male driver to safety inside her vehicle, authorities say, before she backed away and called 911.

As he did so, “the car quickly became engulfed in flames.”

Responding firefighters extinguished the car fire, and the vehicle was deemed a “total loss,” officials said.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize Michelle Hanson for her quick actions and for the comfort and care that she gave this young man during his traumatic experience,” authorities said.

Jefferson County is in southeast Texas, about 80 miles east of Houston.

