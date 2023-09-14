‘Didn’t mean to get that drunk’: Driver crashes into fence

A woman was arrested for alleged DUI after crashing into multiple fences in Pierce County.

A school resource officer was going to get her car serviced when two people flagged her down on the side of the road Tuesday.

They told her that another woman had crashed into multiple fences in the 400 block of 136th Street East near the Parkland Lutheran Cemetery according to the Pierce County Sherriff’s Office.

When the resource officer arrived, she saw the car tangled in barbed wire and resting with its front against a metal post.

The 39-year-old driver was still in the car but a bystander had taken her keys. The driver allegedly smelled like alcohol and was slurring her words.

She told the deputy that she didn’t mean to get that drunk and that she just needed someone to follow her home.

The driver was arrested and then taken for a blood draw. She told deputies that she may have taken meth but wasn’t sure.

She was then booked into jail for DUI.