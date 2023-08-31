‘He Didn’t Mention Potential Wire Fraud… Unacknowledged Abortions or Serial Adultery’: Herschel Walker Slammed By Critics After Writing Op-Ed ‘Lecturing on Right and Wrong’

Herschel Walker is getting roasted on social media by his peers after publishing an op-ed this week.

The piece titled “Our Country is Decrying Before Our Very Eyes. We Need To Step Up Before It’s Too Late” was published by the Daily Caller, a right-wing news website, on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Herschel Walker speaks at the Republican National Convention in 2020. Photo: PBS News Hour/YouTube screenshot

Walker criticizes America’s leadership, blaming leaders for failing to “condemn the lawlessness and uphold the law.” The ex-NFL player was pushed into the mainstream during his campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia, in which incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, ultimately defeated him.

In his op-ed, Walker argued that faith in the government is “at an all-time low,” adding that public officials are “abusing” the nation’s “citizens.” He pointed out instances where charges against Black Lives Matter protesters were dropped, citing a report from The Guardian, and how former President Donald Trump, who he was supported by, is faced with multiple indictments because of President Joe Biden’s “allies,” among other examples.

“People see what’s going on and don’t accept it. Because it’s wrong. We can’t continue to live like this. We don’t need to change our laws or our system of government to turn things around,” he wrote. “We just need to make sure the people in charge are clear about the difference between right and wrong and stand on the side of right. They must be held accountable.”

He later continued: “It’s time we all stick together as a matter of principle and demand fairness for all, even those we disagree with. It’s time for the press to do their jobs and expose injustice instead of participating in it. It’s time for our leaders to grow a spine and stand up for what’s right for the country. If they don’t, we won’t have a country worth leading anymore.”

Greg Bluestein, who covers politics at The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, posted the reaction of a senior Republican official who read Walker’s statement.

“This is rich. Herschel Walker lecturing on right and wrong? I notice he didn’t mention potential wire fraud, campaign finance violations, unacknowledged abortions or serial adultery,” the text message said. “Not to mention hoarding more than 4 million dollars the national party could desperately use to pay down the debt they accumulated to help his campaign.”

From a senior Republican official, with permission of course: “This is rich. Herschel Walker lecturing on right and wrong?” #gapol pic.twitter.com/Bs9hGsxgSO — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 29, 2023

The unidentified official may be referring to a number of scandals connected to Walker, including allegations that he paid an ex-girlfriend to get abortions, as well as his son accusing him of being violent to his family and cheating on his mother.

More recently, as The Daily Beast reported in May, he also potentially committed wire fraud after being accused of investing more than $500,000 given to him by a billionaire, Dennis Washington, in his personal company rather than his political campaign. He was also known for his bizarre comments during his campaign that were met with public scrutiny.

People on X made memes under the post, and one user said, “did someone ask Herschel Walker something? I didn’t think so.”

Well… GA knew what kind of person he was… and they still ran him… Something about making one’s bed and lying in it with cheating werewolves….,” another user wrote.

