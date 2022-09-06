“He didn’t see death coming”; Covington mother reflects on sentencing of suspect in son’s murder

Robbie Marshall says her son’s case may have ended with a conviction, but the wound left in her heart by his killing is far from closed.

“I don’t get to see his smile, I don’t get to hear him tell me he loves me,” Marshall said.

She spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln after her son’s killer, Joshua Anderson, was convicted and sentenced in a Newton County Courthouse last week.

“Never once did he apologize to me and my family. He was cocky the whole time,” she said.

A jury convicted him of aggravated assault, felony and malice murder after Marshall says he chased after her son, Kevin Marshall, in 2019. Marshall says her son was autistic.

“He was 20 when he got killed, he had the mind of a 12- and 13-year-old,” Marshall said.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office says the incident started after Anderson began assaulting Marshall as he was leaving a friend’s home on North Lake Drive in Covington.

Witnesses told Channel 2 at the time that Anderson got in his truck after that assault and struck Kevin with his vehicle.

“The bones were broken up in his body, his aorta ruptured. He didn’t have a chance. When he landed on that pavement he was already gone,” Marshall said.

The Newton County District Attorney’s Office says Anderson went on the run after killing Marshall. His truck was found three days later, abandoned near the crash site. Investigators later found Anderson hiding in New York state close to the Canadian border. Anderson was sentenced to life plus five years with the possibility of parole.

