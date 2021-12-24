‘I didn’t shoot you,’ 911 call, but Fort Worth police locate man seriously wounded

A man was in serious condition on Christmas Eve after he was shot and wounded at an east Fort Worth apartment complex, authorities said.

The wounded man was being uncooperative with Fort Worth police once they arrived on the scene.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Handley Drive at the Regency Oaks Apartments.

A 911 caller reported that she heard someone say, “You shot his leg, and then another person on the call said, “I didn’t shoot you. I shot pass you,” according to a police call log.

When they arrived, officers located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.