‘I didn’t shoot you,’ 911 call, but Fort Worth police locate man seriously wounded

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A man was in serious condition on Christmas Eve after he was shot and wounded at an east Fort Worth apartment complex, authorities said.

The wounded man was being uncooperative with Fort Worth police once they arrived on the scene.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Handley Drive at the Regency Oaks Apartments.

A 911 caller reported that she heard someone say, “You shot his leg, and then another person on the call said, “I didn’t shoot you. I shot pass you,” according to a police call log.

When they arrived, officers located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

    Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. Some 929,775 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 901,450, the health ministry said.

  • 75-y​​ear-old woman shoved to the ground and robbed by two female suspects in NYC

    Police are seeking information about the suspects still at large

  • Prosecutor: 17-year-old charged with murder in shooting deaths of 2 Kansas City teens

    The victims were inseparable best friends. He will be tried as an adult on two charges of second-degree murder and two charges of armed criminal action.

  • Homeowner fatally shoots neighbor who forced his way into Grand Prairie home, police say

    Authorities had not released a motive for why a Grand Prairie man forced his way into a neighbor’s home.

  • A Christmas memory of the newspaper vendor who sang her way into Fort Worth’s heart

    1970s courthouse vendor Kay L. Gale always wanted to be a star, but she said she didn’t make it because she didn’t smoke or drink.

  • Proud Boys member pleads guilty to charges in Capitol riot

    Matthew Greene, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Why it matters: The 34-year-old is the first known member of the far-right group to plead guilty in federal court in connection to the riot. Several others affiliated with the Proud Boys have been charged. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The plea is significant bec

  • Spurs rout depleted Lakers 138-110 in last Staples game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Keita Bates-Diop scored a career-high 30 points while making all 11 of his shots, and the San Antonio Spurs routed the slumping Los Angeles Lakers 138-110 on Thursday night in the final event at Staples Center under the 22-year-old arena's original name. Derrick White had 23 points and Lonnie Walker added 21 in the third victory on a four-game road trip for the Spurs, who hit 18 3-pointers while completing a two-game sweep of the two NBA tenants of the downtown Los Angeles arena. The final night under the old name improbably belonged to Bates-Diop, the fourth-year NBA journeyman averaging 3.8 points per game this season with a previous season-high of 10.

  • LA police kill teen girl while firing at suspect

    Los Angeles police fatally shot a 14-year-old girl who was inside a clothing store dressing room Thursday as they fired at a suspect who had assaulted a woman earlier, authorities said. (Dec. 24)

  • In milestone deal, Proud Boy pleads guilty in Capitol riot

    A New York man pleaded guilty Wednesday to storming the U.S. Capitol with fellow members of the far-right Proud Boys, a milestone in the Justice Department's prosecution of extremists who joined the Jan. 6 insurrection. Matthew Greene is the first Proud Boys member to publicly plead guilty to conspiring with other members to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote. Greene was arrested in April after a grand jury indicted him in the same case as two other alleged Proud Boys, Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe.

  • ‘Is You Serious, Man?’: Newly Released Bodycam Footage Captures Virginia Police Officer Tackling Black Man for Riding Bike Without Headlights

    A family is seeking justice for their loved one featured in a newly released police body camera video that showed Norfolk, Virginia, police tackling a […]

  • Prosecutor: Oxford school shooting suspect's mom had affair while son spiraled

    Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.

  • Registered sex offender caught raping woman at NYC construction site

    A registered sex offender is facing a new set of charges after police caught him raping an Asian woman at a Manhattan construction site on Wednesday. The scene: New York police had to physically pull Darryl Phelps, 61, off the woman at around 1:30 a.m. under scaffolding at a construction site on West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea. The victim said she was walking home when Phelps punched her face, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Woman Murdered in the Jungle as Tropical Vacation Goes to Hell

    Juancho Torres/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesIt should have been the perfect escape from two gruelling years of the pandemic, but Katherine Miskena’s retreat at a tranquil farm called El Suspiro—which translates as The Sigh—ended in disaster.The Russian woman, 33, was staying at the rental property in Colombia’s northern Santander province with her boyfriend and a mysterious German tourist.On the evening of Dec. 18, police found her partly submerged body on the banks of a river near the remote

  • 4 shot at at Oakbrook Center

    Oak Brook police said four people were shot inside Oakbrook Center Thursday evening. One person is in custody.

  • How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

    Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er

  • Oakbrook Mall shooting: 4 shot inside Oakbrook Center, 1 in custody, police say

    Police are still searching for a man in connection to a shooting at the Oakbrook Center Thursday evening that injured four. Two other people are in custody.

  • Keys sheriff says police shouldn’t have arrested 2 deputies after a fight in Key West

    Cellphone video that witnesses took of a fight between two off-duty Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and three Navy sailors last weekend shows the cops tried to show restraint until force was unavoidable, the deputies’ boss said Thursday.

  • Photos show Kim Potter's reaction to guilty verdict in Daunte Wright trial

    The former Minnesota police officer was handcuffed and taken into custody, where she's set to be held without bail until sentencing early next year.

  • Oxford Shooter’s Mom Ignored Troubled Son to Have Affair: Prosecutors

    Jeff Kowalsky/Getty“Don’t do it,” the mother of suspected gunman Ethan Crumbley texted him on the day of the deadly attack, but she wasn’t referring to his imminent assault on a Michigan high school. Instead, attorneys for Jennifer and Jason Crumbley said, she was telling him not to commit suicide.Jennifer Crumbley’s lackluster appeal to her son was a symptom of a larger pattern of alleged parental neglect disclosed by prosecutors this week in the couple’s ongoing trial. In court documents filed

  • Belvidere homicide victim was trying 'to start a new life, somewhere beautiful'

    Andrew Hintt and his two sons, Benjamin, 7; and Sebastian, 5, were found deceased Sunday inside of his residence. Police said all three has been shot.