‘We didn’t stop’: the Los Angeles abolitionist coalition that’s racking up victories

Lauren Lee White
·9 min read

There was a moment in late 2016 when Los Angeles county was set to invest $2.2bn in rebuilding and revamping parts of its jail system, the largest in the world. The old Men’s Central jail downtown would be replaced with a new “mental health jail” run by the sheriff’s department, and the women’s jail in south-east LA would be relocated to a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) detention center in the high desert, more than 80 miles outside the city.

Related: This US city was working to cut its police budget in half – then violent crime started to rise

Taxpayers would fund the project, which activist groups claimed would ultimately cost at least $3.5bn. The contract had been awarded and money promised. Justice reform organizers’ years-long efforts to halt construction and reallocate funds toward housing, education, and community-based services had failed.

But the battle wasn’t over.

That year, grassroots activists regrouped and rebranded, forming a broad coalition based on six organizations they called JusticeLA. They devoted themselves to shutting down the jail construction plan. Then they held their first direct action, an art installation in front of an administrative building where the Los Angeles county board of supervisors had greenlit the jail project. Activists set up 100 homemade jail bed replicas, creating a simulated jail dormitory for the public. More than 200 supporters showed up wearing orange shirts that read “I am not the property of L.A. County jail.” The action diverted traffic for more than six hours.

“Even when we lost, we still won,” Ivette Alé said. “We didn’t stop organizing, didn’t stop putting pressure on the county.” Alé, 35, is JusticeLA’s coordinator, which continues to work for decarceration and to increase resources for communities most affected by incarceration.

Overpoliced, underprotected is a series focused on police violence in the US following one of the largest-scale uprisings in history. 

A year on from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, there are demands both inside the government and from grassroots movements to end the systemic racism and lethal force that has been embedded in police culture for centuries. 

But with stark differences in approaches to reform and revolution, and the continued power of police unions, achieving sweeping change faces more obstacles than ever.

At the coalition’s core is a group of young abolitionists who grew up in Los Angeles in the “tough-on-crime” 90s, all of whom are the children of incarcerated people or were themselves incarcerated.

For two years following the jail bed action, JusticeLA employed protest, public education and policy recommendations to stop construction, and finally prevailed.

First, the county scrapped the new women’s jail project. Then in August 2019, they dropped the mental health jail plan, deciding instead to invest in community services. Former state senator Holly Mitchell (as of January, she is a member of the Los Angeles county board of supervisors), described JusticeLA’s success in shutting down the jail expansion plan as “miraculous”.

“I give them full credit with bringing pressure to bear on a board [the county board of supervisors] that I’m not sure would have done it on their own,” she said. The fact that the county was convinced to back out of a multimillion-dollar contract astonished her, Mitchell said.

Since then, they have been racking up victories by ignoring the conventional political wisdom of making compromises and “playing to the middle”. Instead, they pursue their abolitionist goals and so far every campaign they have waged has succeeded.

•••

Ivette Alé has been one of JusticeLA’s key engineers since its inception, and an organizer since they were a student at UC Berkeley. As a young child, they and their family moved to southern California from Mexico City. Several years later, the primary breadwinner in Alé’s family was incarcerated. As a result, Alé and the rest of their family became houseless.

“If my [family member] had received substance abuse treatment and mental health treatment instead of incarceration, my family would have been better off,” Alé said. “So often the rhetoric around justifying incarceration uses the stories of survivors and victims to justify punitive systems … A lot of us [at JusticeLA] have been survivors of interpersonal violence and state violence and understand that the punitive responses didn’t help us as survivors.”

Alé and their colleagues are working to build alternatives to those responses, and have built their coalition on the foundation of a few central principles. The first, Alé said, is that when they advocate for a policy, they leave no one behind. Traditional justice reform efforts tend to advocate for one community – cis and trans women, for example – but will stipulate that their efforts don’t apply to those who have committed violent crimes. JusticeLA does not make those distinctions.

“It’s making sure we don’t feed into a binary of who’s deserving and who’s undeserving,” Alé said.

Second, Alé said, they try never to help build something they will have to dismantle in the future. Proposition 25, a measure on the state ballot in the November 2020 election, would have eliminated cash bail but replaced it with risk assessment software that some activists and scholars say perpetuates racism and the criminalization of poverty, and which would have expanded judicial power. JusticeLA supports ending cash bail, but didn’t see the tradeoff as a real step toward reforming pretrial detention. (The state has since moved toward eliminating cash bail.)

JusticeLA’s large base of individuals and organizations is due in part to an expansive approach. In early 2017, when it looked as though the jail construction plan was unstoppable, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and then leader of Californians United for a Responsible Budget Diana Zuñiga realized they needed a broader coalition than those who were explicitly abolitionist. Together they recruited some of their activist colleagues and created JusticeLA.

“We’ve got to … expand so that even organizations who don’t articulate themselves as abolitionist are down and feel compelled to fight for an abolitionist demand,” said Mark-Anthony Clayton-Johnson, a founding executive team member of JusticeLA, recalling the groups’ decision to rework their approach.

Clayton-Johnson, Alé and their colleagues convinced reformist – though not explicitly abolitionist – groups like the Service Employees International Union and ACLU of Southern California to join the coalition in the common pursuit of justice reform.

Decision-making power within the coalition, however, remains with the core group, which consists of members of established grassroots groups such as Dignity and Power Now and the Youth Justice Coalition, and rests only with formerly incarcerated and Black people and people of color.

“They’ve done a remarkable job of balancing the different elements of what social movement work requires to be successful,” said Toussaint Losier, professor of Afro-American Studies at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “And they’ve done it in a way that has distinguished them from what we find in other parts of the country, where you have organizations or even local coalitions that are good at doing one aspect of this … to the exclusion of others.”

Indeed, JusticeLA has focused on a broad range of criminal justice policy issues. They fought successfully to get Measure J, which would allocate between $360m-$900m of county money to social services, on the ballot in the November 2020 election. Then they fought successfully to get the measure passed. They scored the surprise victory in November with the campaign to replace cash bail, which required voters to consider nuanced arguments against racist algorithms.

That was a case where JusticeLA wasn’t aligned with some of their usual political supporters, including then state senator Holly Mitchell, who co-authored the original bill eliminating cash bail that Prop 25 would have upheld.

“In the process of policymaking, there is sometimes impatience with the notion of incrementalism,” Mitchell said. “I think there’s sometimes fear that if you start down a particular road around a policy shift, and if it is not ideal, then it’s better to have not gone down that road at all.”

It was a point of contention that didn’t get resolved. “But we were able to have a conversation. I heard their perspective. They heard mine,” Mitchell said.

Still, JusticeLA is facing steep obstacles. The Gallup Center on Black Voices, created in response to last summer’s uprisings, found that although the overwhelming majority of Black Americans and Hispanic Americans say law enforcement needs “major changes”, only 22% of Black Americans and 20% of Hispanic Americans are in favor of abolition. In fact, a majority of Black and Hispanic Americans want to maintain current levels of law enforcement presence in their neighborhoods.

Burnout is also a constant peril in other organizing spaces he’s worked in, said Clayton-Johnson. To prevent that, JusticeLA’s leaders try to devote resources to mental health and creativity. Clayton-Johnson is an acupuncturist, Cullors is a multimedia artist, and Alé is a former fashion designer who moonlights as DJ IZLA.

Alé pointed out that engaging creatively with colleagues and allies relieves tension and strengthens relationships. It requires having your finger on the pulse of the community. “That’s what being an artist is,” they said. “Being able to reflect back your personal experiences and that of your community in ways that folks can identify with.”

Their artistic events tend to be the most intimate type of activism. In June 2020, JusticeLA held an event inspired by Tupac Shakur’s book of poetry The Rose That Grew from Concrete.

The group laid thousands of roses in front of the Hall of Justice as a tribute to those who have been killed at the hands of law enforcement in Los Angeles county. One of JusticeLA’s founding groups, Dignity and Power Now, holds card-making events in front of county jails on Mothers’ and Fathers’ Day so that visiting family members can present artworks to those they’re visiting.

“There’s a long tradition of joy as a radical force in our work, particularly in the Black organizing tradition,” Clayton-Johnson said. “Even in moments of conflict, or really tense political struggle, we still have a right to that.

“I mean, that’s the world we’re trying to build, right?”

Recommended Stories

  • US envoy Kerry discusses climate challenges in Bangladesh

    John Kerry, the special U.S. envoy on climate, arrived in Bangladesh on Friday to hear what the South Asia delta nation has done to deal with weather extremes and rising sea levels ahead of a virtual summit on climate change hosted by President Joe Biden this month. Kerry has already visited the United Arab Emirates, where the government says the impact of warmer weather, less rain, droughts, higher seas and more storms is taking its toll on infrastructure, human health and natural habitat.

  • Pelosi: U.S. on ‘Good Path’ at Southern Border ‘Under President Biden’s Leadership’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) told reporters that the U.S. was on a “good path” regarding the southern border, at an event in California on Wednesday. “The fact is that we’re on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden,” Pelosi said. “It’s about restructuring how we do what is happening there, because we were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We're on a good path at the border under the leadership of President Biden … We were in a very bad situation under the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/l0AdoraOhq — The Recount (@therecount) April 7, 2021 U.S. Customs and Border Protection detained over 171,000 migrants crossing the border illegally in March, the highest level recorded in that month for the past 15 years, according to data provided to the Washington Post. Among those, agents detained over 18,800 unaccompanied minors, the highest number of migrant children ever to cross the border illegally in a single month. The Biden administration is expecting over 20,000 unaccompanied minors to cross the border every month from April through September, according to internal projections obtained by Axios. Biden and Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have claimed that the surge in migrants is seasonal, with the number of migrants rising from January through March. However, Mayorkas predicted in March that the administration would “encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” Republicans have blamed the crisis on the Biden administration, in part on the president’s promise to push through an immigration reform bill and also on the removal of some Trump-era restrictions on illegal immigration. “You can’t help but notice that the administration changes and there is a surge,” Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said on Fox News in March.

  • Nearly 90% of college students want to get vaccinated so their social lives resume

    Nearly 90% of college students say they probably or absolutely will get vaccinated, according to a BeatTheVirus/Generation Lab poll exclusive to Axios. Why it matters: College students have contributed to the nationwide spread of the virus, and their vaccination is necessary in bringing the pandemic under control before variants spread any further.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities since the beginning of 2021, per a tracker from the New York Times. The big picture: Several large state schools have erected mass COVID-19 vaccination sites on their campuses and incentivized its students to sign up. As eligibility opens up, universities could become a crucial arm to increase vaccination rates.What's happening: Students are eager to get vaccinated largely because they want to resume social activities.30% said their top reason to get vaccinated was to resume in-person relationships. And 23% said their top reason was to return to in-person events like sports, live performances or bars. Yes, but: In a separate poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, the overall willingness to get vaccinated among young people was lower. 60% of 18-29 year-olds said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated or have already have received their first dose, the lowest of any age group.Methodology: The poll is based on a survey of 808 college students conducted on March 24-30 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kim Jong-un warns of crisis similar to deadly 90s famine

    Human rights groups say the country is facing dire food shortages and economic instability.

  • EXPLAINER: Starving for more chips in a tech-hungry world

    As the U.S. economy rebounds from its pandemic slump, a vital cog is in short supply: the computer chips that power a wide range of products that connect, transport and entertain us in a world increasingly dependent on technology. It has made it difficult for schools to buy enough laptops for students f orced to learn from home, delayed the release of popular products such as the iPhone 12 and created mad scrambles to find the latest video game consoles such as the PlayStation 5. On Thursday, General Motors and Ford said they would further cut production at their North American factories as the global shortage of semiconductors appears to be growing tighter.

  • Sackler Family Secrets: New Book Reveals OxyContin Heirs’ Self-Pitying Emails

    David L. Ryan/GettyA new book on the Sackler family—the secretive billionaires who kept America steadily supplied with OxyContin—contains private emails that show the heirs complaining about how hard their lives were as they tried to downplay and shift blame for the deadly opioid crisis that left nearly half a million Americans dead.The messages, along with other revelations in Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe, shed light on how the Sacklers saw themselves not as beneficiaries of a company that invented, aggressively marketed, and profited from a dangerous drug, but as victims of a smear campaign. They also lay bare the internal tensions behind the family’s public profile.In a 2017 email, Mortimer Sackler, son and namesake of one of the three brothers who co-founded Purdue Pharma, requested a $10 million loan—and “a possible additional $10 million...MAX”—from the family trust to fund his lavish lifestyle, with instructions to keep the cash infusion secret from his relatives.“Start off with saying I am not happy,” he wrote to a psychiatrist and “leadership confidant” named Kerry Sulkowicz. “I am falling significantly behind financially.”The heir was prepared to sell off “artworks, jewelry, stock positions,” but it would not be enough to get him into the black. “I have been working for years on Purdue at what I consider to be a considerably discounted value relative to what MY TIME IS WORTH,” Mortimer wrote. “I am LOSING money by working in the pharma business.”As for the secrecy, he conceded, the money could be “reported in the trust accounts as loan/cash flow assistance to family members but not be specific... I don’t want to hear my siblings’ opinion on this and I don’t need more stress for this. I need to have this resolved... This needs to happen, the only question is how much DRAMA will be needed for this to happen.”“Historically,” he added, his father, Mortimer Sr., who died in 2010, had been “more than willing to help me.”Feelings of aggrieved entitlement were not exclusive to Mortimer. When David Sackler, grandson of co-founder Raymond, got married, the book reveals, he wanted to buy a bigger apartment but was snubbed by his father and boss, Richard—the man who oversaw and pushed the development of OxyContin more than anyone.On June 12, 2015, David wrote an email to his parents to “voice some thoughts.” He griped that as Richard’s assistant, he had worked hard to “manage the family fortune” and “make the family richer.” He was Richard’s “right hand for everything”—a grueling job because “beyond pushing myself to excel, I work for a boss (Dad) with little understanding of what I do.”All told, he wrote, it was “quite literally the hardest job in the world.” The Sackler family’s Purdue Pharma invented and aggressively pushed OxyContin, the pain pill that sparked the opioid crisis. Erik McGregor/Getty The Sacklers have always publicly denied any wrongdoing related to the opioid crisis, but other emails show the private lengths they went to in order to downplay their own role in the disaster. In one correspondence, Mortimer insisted prescription opioids had little to do with addiction, casting doubt on whether a crisis even existed.In a Feb. 17, 2019, email, Mortimer ranted to the family that prescription opioids “are NOT the CAUSE of drug abuse, addiction, or the so called ‘opioid crisis,’”—setting off the phrase in scare quotes throughout the message to underscore his skepticism. “I also don’t think we should use the term ‘opioid crisis’ or even ‘opioid addiction crisis’ in our messaging,” he added, favoring the terms “drug abuse and addiction.”The same day, Mortimer’s cousin Jonathan, who died from cancer in July, suggested the family’s predicament resembled that of the millions imprisoned in America’s bloated carceral system.In a message to two high-profile lawyers and a publicist, Jonathan fingered the “tort bar,” which he believed had framed pharmaceuticals as the “bad guy”—just the latest in a series of injustices the judicial system had wrought upon innocents. The billionaire scion compared his family’s plight—the legal consequences of peddling faulty science to convince physicians to prescribe their medication in monumental quantities for long-term use—to “mass incarceration.”The problem, Jonathan wrote, wasn’t the family or its myriad businesses, or anything either had done, but how the narrative had been framed. “The media is eager to distort and portray anything we say or do as grotesque and evil,” he griped. While almost none of the Sacklers agreed to comment for Keefe’s book, an attorney for the family issued a statement after this story was published.“This author has refused to correct errors in his past reporting and also blatantly violated journalistic ethics by refusing to meet with representatives for the Raymond Sackler family during the reporting of his book,” the lawyer, Daniel Connolly, wrote.“Documents being released in Purdue’s bankruptcy now demonstrate that Sackler family members who served on Purdue's board of directors acted ethically and lawfully.”In a response, Daniel Novack of the publisher Doubleday said that “representatives for members of the Raymond and Mortimer Sackler family have attempted to disrupt this book from the outset with legal threats and unfounded attacks on Mr. Keefe's professionalism. “They refused to be interviewed or to substantively engage with Mr. Keefe's request for comment. Empire of Pain is scrupulously reported, thoroughly fact-checked, and vetted by legal counsel. All responses and materials received from representatives of the family were reviewed in good faith.”The book is a sweeping saga that tells the family’s story from the birth of patriarch Arthur Sackler in 1913; to the founding of the original company, Purdue Frederick, with his two brothers in 1952; up until the congressional hearing on its subsidiary Purdue Pharma’s role in the opioid crisis at the end of 2020.Keefe paints the picture of a family rife with contradictions—a dynasty that carefully distanced themselves from their company (named, not for the founders, but for its initial office building), while internally micro-managing its operations and siphoning billions into their personal coffers; one that refrained from all publicity, but spent decades slapping the family name on everything from entire museums to minor architectural features, like the Tate Modern’s “Sackler Escalator.”Perhaps the most salient irony concerned the Sacklers’ stance on mental illness. At the start of his career, it was Arthur Sackler who pioneered the idea that diseases of the mind were not immutable problems brought on by genes or Freudian trauma, but flukes of brain chemistry that could be altered with medication. And yet for decades, his heirs have blamed the rampant abuse of their product not on the medication itself but on the intrinsic character of their customers—whom they derided as “criminals” with “addictive personalities.”That attitude is reflected in the emails Keefe obtained. In a Dec. 18, 2018, message, the younger Mortimer questioned whether the data on opioid-related overdoses had been fraudulently inflated, asking Purdue’s general counsel and other attorneys if any victims had taken out life insurance policies. Some insurers, he noted, paid out for accidental drug overdoses, but not suicides. “I believe it is fair to assume,” he wrote, “that some proportion of the overdoses are actually suicides.”The Sacklers’ utter lack of empathy for sufferers of addiction and mental illness carries particular weight because both afflictions devastated those close to them. In 1975, Robert “Bobby” Sackler, the first son of founding brother Mortimer Sackler Sr., died at the age of 24. Bobby had struggled with mental illness; Keefe confirmed with the family’s former housekeeper of three decades that he had spent time in a psychiatric facility not long before his death. “Robert was very distraught. He was off the charts,” a friend of his mother told Keefe. Recalling an instance when Bobby had been found wandering Central Park entirely naked, the friend remarked: “Probably, it was drugs.”Bobby had used PCP, the hallucinatory tranquilizer known as angel dust, the former housekeeper confirmed. Decades later, Bobby’s sister would hint at a heroin addiction in a deposition, without mentioning her brother by name. The circumstances of his death remain unclear. On a Saturday morning, after an audible argument in his mother’s New York apartment, the doorman heard the crash of breaking glass and a loud thud. Bobby had fallen—or jumped—nine stories from the apartment window. There is almost no other information about Bobby’s life or death. The Sacklers rarely speak about him.Bobby never used OxyContin; he died before it was invented. But others in the Sackler orbit did. For decades, the family employed an attorney named Howard Udell, a figure so intensely loyal he invites comparisons to Tom Hagen in The Godfather (when Udell died, they would hang a giant portrait of him in the office). For two of those decades, Udell worked with a secretary referred to in the book by a pseudonym: Martha West.In 1999, West recalled in testimony years later, Udell instructed her to research ways people were abusing OxyContin (notably, the Sacklers long maintained they only became aware of abuse risks in 2000). She would log into various online forums to scour drug discussions using the pseudonym “Ann Hedonia,” a pun on the word “anhedonia,” meaning “an inability to feel pleasure.” As Keefe recounts, West later wrote a memo about users who reported “crushing OxyContin tablets, sucking the time-release coating off, snorting the drug, cooking it, [and] shooting it with a hypodermic needle.”The underlying tragedy of West’s memo (which mysteriously disappeared, but was found in a Department of Justice investigation years after) is that she would later resort to similar methods. After a bout of back pain, West explained, she began taking Oxy. Its effects were supposed to last 12 hours, but West found they wore off much earlier, so she started taking pills for immediate release by crushing the drug and snorting it. She became addicted. Though she had been sober for eight years, she began drinking again and using other substances to deal with Oxy withdrawal. Purdue fired her for “poor work performance” and West later filed an unsuccessful lawsuit against the company. When she was supposed to testify in a 2006 lawsuit filed by Virginia prosecutors against Purdue for felony misbranding, West never showed. “Her lawyer found her the next morning,” Keefe wrote, “in the emergency room of a local hospital, where she had shown up to beg the staff for painkillers.” Among the millions who became addicted to OxyContin was a trusted Purdue secretary, according to “Empire of Pain.” Getty Hundreds of thousands like West suffered from the Sacklers’ drug empire, but as Keefe notes, most will not receive compensation or reparations of any kind. In 2019, in response to the 2,500 lawsuits brought by a range of litigants from school districts to Native American tribes, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy—a move which typically freezes all legal proceedings against the complainant. Perhaps oddly for a company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Purdue filed in White Plains, New York, a district with a single bankruptcy judge who had a curious record. Years prior, the judge had ruled in a similar case to suspend all litigation against not only the bankrupted petitioner but also some associates who were not even filing for bankruptcy—people like the Sacklers, who are still worth billions.In Purdue’s case, the judge did the same. His ruling rendered prosecutors powerless to pursue both the company and the family. Instead, the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump arranged a sweetheart settlement of $8 billion last fall, in which the company would plead guilty to three criminal charges and transition into a public trust. Almost none of the money will come from the Sacklers themselves, who also won’t have to admit any wrongdoing.But Empire of Pain suggests an alternative legal interpretation. Back in the 1960s, before most of the living heirs were born, the original Sackler brothers entered into an agreement about what would happen to their business interests when they died. At the time, Purdue was nothing like what it became; the original iteration hawked more embarrassing treatments, like the laxative Senokot and the earwax remover Cerumenex. But Arthur Sackler already had a hand in many projects. He worked at a top advertising firm, William Douglas McAdams, where he pioneered pharmaceutical advertising by appealing directly to doctors themselves and helped make the tranquilizer Valium the most prescribed drug in America. He also had a secret stake in McAdams’ rival firm, L. W. Frohlich, whose president, Bill Frohlich, was a close friend.The three Sacklers and Frohlich made for a secretive coalition, referring to themselves as the “musketeers,” and together arranged a pact. Arthur tended to prefer verbal agreements, but this one had been drafted and formalized by an attorney, Richard Leather, who spoke to Keefe. In keeping with the slogan of Alexandre Dumas’ novel from which they’d taken their nickname—“One for all and all for one”—the men agreed to pool their business holdings. When one died, the remaining three would inherit control of his businesses, instead of his heirs. When a second died, his holdings would go to the other two. The last survivor would get everything, until his death—when all would pass into a charitable trust. At various points, the original Sacklers harbored some sympathies for socialism. Even if their businesses did not at all hew to those ideals, the hope was that their inheritance would.The four men honored this pact at least once: when Frohlich died young, his stake in the company he’d founded passed to the Sacklers. But Raymond and Mortimer Sackler, who had grown resentful of brother Arthur’s power, cut him out of the estate. If a copy of the agreement still exists, it had disappeared by 1987, when Arthur died, leaving his collection of ex-wives and children to battle their cousins for cash.The Sackler family did not respond to Keefe’s queries about the four-way agreement. But Leather argues that it remains binding, meaning that the Sackler children and grandchildren should never have inherited Purdue, or pocketed its billions. The last of the four musketeers, Raymond, died in 2017. “Nobody had a right in any of these assets. Those assets were to go to a charitable trust,” Leather said. The Sacklers’ inheritance was, as he put it, “a fraud.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Playfulness can ease stress and conflict in your romantic relationships. Here's how to get started.

    A new study found that playfulness eases stress among couples, which can lead to more satisfying, long-lasting relationships.

  • Trevor Bauer blasts MLB after report his baseballs were inspected for doctoring

    Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer accused the commissioner's office of leaking a story it was inspecting baseballs to determine whether he doctored them.

  • UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry

    British authorities recommended Wednesday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine not be given to adults under 30 where possible because of strengthening evidence that the shot may be linked to rare blood clots. The recommendation came as regulators in the United Kingdom and the European Union emphasized that the benefits of receiving the vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for most people — even though the European Medicines Agency said it had found a “possible link” between the shot and the rare clots. British authorities recommended that people under 30 be offered alternatives to AstraZeneca.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Spain limits AstraZeneca vaccine to 60 years and up

    Spain joined other European nations on Wednesday in limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the elderly due to concerns over links to extremely rare blood clotting. Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias announced after meeting with regional health chiefs that authorities would limit shots to those over 60 years old. Until now, Spain has used AstraZeneca on its younger population, limiting it those under 65 years old.

  • Nick Cannon was just unmasked - here's every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • ‘Anti-racist’ group vows to turn stolen Confederate memorial into a toilet in Alabama

    The relic went missing from a cemetery last month.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • NASA says its photo of a 'rainbow' on Mars is actually a lens flare - sorry

    The account for NASA's Perseverance rover tweeted the explanation on Tuesday and said many people had asked whether the photo showed a rainbow.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islanders: Tell us why you're proud of your heritage

    Insider wants our Asian American and Pacific Islander readers to leave us a message and tell us why they're celebrating their culture.

  • Malaysian ex-PM Najib vows to fight bankruptcy over tax bill

    Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak said he has received a bankruptcy notice for failing to pay $411 million in taxes, slamming it as a political move to wreck his career. In a Facebook post, Najib said the bankruptcy notice was issued Tuesday at the end of the first day of an appeal to overturn his graft conviction and 12-year prison sentence. Najib, 67, faced multiple corruption charges after he lost 2018 elections in a shocking defeat fueled by public anger over a multi-billion-dollar looting at the 1MDB investment fund that he founded.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says