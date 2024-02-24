‘I didn’t think I was going to make;’ Ohio man seeking answers after being jumped during night out

A 29-year-old Cincinnati man is looking for answers after being assaulted by a large group earlier this week.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he woke up Wednesday night as first responders were loading him into an ambulance.

>> Fire causes over $100,000 in damages to former Tipp City mayor’s home

“I was on the ground, unconscious, then I work up and my girl was crying over me,” he told our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

That night, he was walking with his girlfriend and two friends from the Banks up to Government Square in Cincinnati. As they stood across from a Metro bus terminal, a large group of people jumped him and the rest of his group.

“I remember somebody swinging on me from behind. I defended myself and then next thing you know it was just a whole bunch of people and I just see nothing but feet and I felt the pole and there was a gun to my head and (I hear someone) saying, ‘I should kill him now,’” the man told WCPO. “The way it was coming, I didn’t think I was going to make it out.”

He was taken to the hospital where he learned he suffered a fractured nose, black eye, and swollen lip. He got numerous stitches and was finally discharged after a nearly 14-hour stay.

The man’s mother said the alleged attackers took his keys, phone, and wallet.

His mother said she’s frustrated about the attack and is pointing fingers at the attackers, as well as police. She accused officers of not taking her son’s assault seriously.

>> ‘Strangest thing I ever heard;’ Shoppers want to know how a finger ended up in Walmart parking lot

“They didn’t give him a police report, they didn’t say if they were going to follow up, nothing,” she said.

Police confirmed to WCPO that they are working on a report for the attack. They’re also still looking to identify at least five people involved in the attack.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and is facing a charged of assault on an officer. Police say she allegedly hit an officer who jumped in to try and stop the incident.

Now, the victim said he fears the days ahead and doesn’t feel like its safe to walk around downtown.

“I think that anything can happen down there don’t nobody have a care in the world,” he said. “Anybody down there could be