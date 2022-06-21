‘Didn’t want to be used as a pawn’: Lawmaker stood by oath to uphold election results
Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified that although he did want to see Donald Trump win, he would not break his oath to get him there.
Republican Gabriel Sterling, a top election official in Georgia, testified on Tuesday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Sterling disproved a conspiracy theory that was pushed by then-President Donald Trump and his lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani, that fake ballots were pulled from a suitcase to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election.
Stephen Colbert kicked off The Late Show Monday by addressing the arrest of some of his staff at the Capitol complex in Washington D.C. late last week. A production crew shot in D.C. for two days with comedian Robert Smigel, who voices Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, to cover the January 6th hearings. “Triumph and my folks shot for two days in congressional offices across the street from the Capitol building,” Colbert said. “They went through security clearance, shot all day Wednesday, all day Thursday, invited into the offices of the congress people they were interviewing, and that’s very important.” Colbert also addressed coverage of the arrests by some in conservative media who are trying to equate this situation with the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021. “A fairly simple story,” Colbert said, “until the next night when a couple of the TV people started claiming that my puppet squad had, quote, ‘committed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.’ First of all, what? Second of all, huh? Third of all, they weren’t in the Capitol building.” So Colbert explained the vast difference between the two situations. “I am shocked I have to explain the difference,” Colbert said, “but an insurrection involves disrupting the lawful actions of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. This was first degree puppetry. This was hijinks with intent to goof.” Colbert went on to say that this sort of coverage is nothing more than an attempt to pull attention away from the January 6th hearings, and is disrespectful to the officers who protected the Capitol that day. “They want to talk about something other than the January 6th hearings on the actual seditionist insurrection that led to the deaths of multiple people, and the injury of over 140 police officers,” Colbert said. “But drawing any equivalence between rioters storming our Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died, and it obscenely trivializes the service and the courage the Capitol police showed on that terrible day.”
In a sweeping rebuke of ESPN anchor Sage Steele’s claims that the network violated Connecticut law by sidelining her after she made controversial comments about former President Barack Obama and COVID-19 vaccines, attorneys for the network blasted Steele’s claims as “meritless.” They also argued that her suit ignores ESPN’s authority to decide who it puts […]
The former vice president is still carrying water for Donald Trump, who wanted him dead last Jan. 6 after he refused to accept one of the most consequential fabrications in American history
Footage captured for an upcoming streaming series on Donald Trump’s re-election campaign push has been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee, according to the filmmaker behind the access doc. Alex Holder of AJH Films took to Twitter to confirm the January 6th Committee had ordered he hand over content captured for the three-part series, Unprecedented. […]
The Jan. 6 Committee has hinted of potentially explosive information tying people in Trump's orbit to the planning of the violent Capitol attack
Sources told Rolling Stone that Trump is seeking to distance himself from John Eastman, who is facing intense scrutiny from the Jan. 6 committee.
Mike Pence served under a president who was found to have made false claims habitually. His lies about the 2020 election endangered Pence's life.
Actions surrounding former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state of Georgia will take center stage Tuesday during the January […] The post Black woman Trump falsely accused of carrying ‘suitcases’ full of ballots to testify at Jan. 6 hearings appeared first on TheGrio.
Former WNC congressman and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he knew it was illegal for Mike Pence to stop the election certification.
Schiff said the evidence shows Trump's involvement in the failed effort to overturn the election with pro-Trump electors in states won by Biden.
"Do not give that to him," Pence legislative aide Chris Hodgson replied to a text from Johnson's Chief of Staff Sean Riley hours before the attack.
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) refuted former President Trump’s description of a phone call between the two men after the 2020 presidential election, telling the members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol that he never told Trump the election was rigged. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.),…