Didn't apply for your NJ ANCHOR rebate? There's still time in December

Though the New Jersey Department of the Treasury started rolling out the second round of ANCHOR payments in the end of October, some Garden State taxpayers still are waiting to receive that benefit.

Payments have been sent to 1.63 million New Jersey taxpayers, according to Treasury spokesperson Danielle Currie, who said the Division of Taxation is “working diligently to ensure all eligible New Jersey homeowners and renters receive their ANCHOR benefit.”

Applications still being evaluated

The seal of New Jersey on the rotunda floor in the newly-renovated Statehouse in Trenton on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Currie noted that there are thousands of applications still being submitted and that some information has been changed or doesn’t match existing records, which leads to delays because work is then done to verify the application.

“The division is proactively reaching out to taxpayers who fall into this category and also encourages residents who have not received their benefit within 90 days of applying to contact us and ensure we have the correct information to authenticate their application,” she said. “This also applies to eligible residents who received ANCHOR benefit confirmation letters but have yet to receive their payment.”

During the program’s first round, more than 1.7 million renters and homeowners applied for and received payments, ranging from $450 to $1,500, under the program covering the 2019 tax year.

More than 870,000 homeowners with incomes up to $150,000 will be eligible to receive $1,500 in relief; more than 290,000 homeowners with incomes over $150,000 and up to $250,000 will be eligible to receive $1,000; and more than 900,000 renters with incomes up to $150,000 will be eligible to receive $450 to help offset rent increases. Seniors will receive an additional $250.

How to check: When will your NJ ANCHOR rebate payment arrive?

How to get assistance with your ANCHOR payment

Those still facing issues can visit a state office for in-person assistance with their ANCHOR application. The office locations can be found on the Division of Taxation’s website. The ANCHOR hotline is also available at 609-826-4282 or 1-888-238-1233. The hotline received 40,000 calls in the past week.

Even though the payments have started, the deadline to apply is Dec. 29, so those who have not done so yet have a few weeks to finish their forms. The applications will still be processed as long as they are submitted by the deadline.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ ANCHOR payments: Deadline to apply in December 2023